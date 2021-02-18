Two distinct pathways leading to the development of septic shock pave the way for personalized medicine in sepsis

Researchers have published new insights into the causes of mortality in sepsis

Loss of endothelial function is induced through two different pathophysiological processes and is a major driver of septic shock, a life-threatening drop in blood pressure

The first pathway originates in the loss of the endothelial barrier triggering an increased production of the repair hormone bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), which also has the undesired side effect of vasodilation

The second threat acting on the endothelial function is the release of the protease DPP3 into the bloodstream which degrades angiotensin II, a process resulting in decreased vascular tone and cardiac output

The different pathways require different treatment strategies thus opening new approaches for personalized medicine in sepsis

New diagnostics for quantification of bio-ADM and DPP3 are available as laboratory and near-patient rapid tests

Biomarker-guided approaches for therapies targeting these pathways are showing promising results

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

- Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH (SphingoTec) announced today that two distinct processes are involved in the development of septic shock and that SphingoTec's biomarkers for endothelial function (vascular integrity) and cardiovascular depression allow early identification of these underlying mechanisms requiring different interventions. Sepsis, a global burden with nearly 50 million cases worldwide, is a life-threatening condition that is diagnostically and therapeutically underserved. With the availability of such pathway-specific biomarkers, new avenues for diagnosing and monitoring sepsis are opened and biomarker-guided trials for personalized therapies targeting these mechanisms are enabled.Researchers have summarized the available evidence (1) on two distinct pathophysiological processes leading to endothelial dysfunction and the subsequent development of shock and organ failure in sepsis. The two biologically active molecules acting on the vasculature and influencing patient outcomes are bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM) and Dipeptidyl peptidase 3 (DPP3). One distinct pathway originates in the loss of endothelial barrier integrity, causing edema and the loss of intravascular volume. To compensate for this leakage, the production of the repair hormone bio-ADM is increased. But bio-ADM has also the second function of vascular relaxation, therefore the increased production leads to a dangerous side effect of vasodilation, generating a loss of tissue resistance which ultimately culminates in shock. Data from the observational study AdrenOSS-1 show (3) that elevations of bio-ADM levels reflect the loss of endothelial function and translate into poor outcome in sepsis. Furthermore, the results of the biomarker-guided AdrenOSS-2 trial (2) confirm that this pathway is a valid therapeutic target. According to the second underlying mechanism accountable for the loss of the endothelial function, the depletion of angiotensin II affects the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), ultimately leading to a cardiovascular depression (4,5) and reduced vascular tone, a deadly combination in need of selective treatment strategies. The main process generating the depletion of the cardiovascular stimulating hormone angiotensin II is the release of the protease DPP3 into the bloodstream through sepsis-induced cell damage (6).