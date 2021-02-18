Acer and Sauber Motorsport Continue Partnership in 2021

Bioggio, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor’s Summary

Acer and Sauber Motorsport take the next step to power and connect the team, both trackside and Sauber’s Hinwil HQ with Acer Enduro and TravelMate Notebooks, ConceptD workstation and display solutions

New marketing activation will feature Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver, Kimi Räikkönen

Formula 1 is strongly outperforming other major global sports on digital platforms including Bundesliga, NBA, NFL, Premier League and fully in line with Acer’s target customer demographic

Acer and Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN entry in the Formula One world championship, announced the two companies will extend their partnership into the 2021 season.

Having entered a valuable partnership in 2020, the team and Acer will take it to the next level by continuing to introduce state-of-the-art Acer technology to power and connect the team, both trackside and at Sauber’s Hinwil HQ, while also unveiling an ambitious marketing activation featuring Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver, Kimi Räikkönen, as the face of this campaign.

One of the world’s top ICT companies, Acer, with a leading presence in more than 160 countries, will provide the team with commercial grade solutions such as Enduro and TravelMate notebooks, ConceptD workstation and digital display solutions. The specifically engineered Acer hardware will play a race-critical role from the team’s HQ in Hinwil to the team garage and pit wall throughout the 2021 season. Acer and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN not only share the same passion for technology, but also address the same demographic of fans between 13-44.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: “It’s an absolute pleasure to extend our relationship with Acer. Our work together in 2020 highlighted the synergies between the world of high-end information technology and motorsport – both are highly competitive environments in which the pursuit of performance is the constant objective and in which every day opens new possibilities of development. Working together in 2021 is a natural result of this and we are looking forward to sharing a successful season together.”