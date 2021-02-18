 

Nokia wins multi-year 5G radio and core contract with A1 Austria

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 10:00  |  29   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia wins multi-year 5G radio and core contract with A1 Austria

  • Will deliver nationwide 5G coverage across Austria; continues Nokia’s long-standing partnership with A1 Austria
  • Commercial implementation of 4G and 5G network slicing following successful pilot

18 February 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by A1 Austria to provide comprehensive 5G coverage across the country in a multi-year contract. The deal, which will support A1 Austria’s efforts to be a market leader, will see Nokia supply 5G radio access and core network services. The deployment of products and services is underway with the core element expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nokia Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 3,64€
Hebel 13,60
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3,20€
Hebel 12,14
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Nokia will supply A1 with its AirScale portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations, and Nokia AirScale radio access products. These solutions will enable A1 Austria to deliver incredible connectivity and capacity benefits to their consumer and business subscribers.

A1 will also launch 4G and 5G network slicing commercially following a successful pilot. The solution will support connectivity from 4G and 5G devices over the sliced network to applications running in private and public clouds. The slicing continuity between the networks allows operators to maximize their network coverage for new mobile connectivity services and deliver new value and business opportunities.  

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with A1 which has included the successful expansion of 3G and 4G mobile networks and the rollout of Austria's largest fiber-optic network. Nokia and A1 Austria have also successfully deployed a number of private wireless campus networks in Austria, including installations at Magna Steyr, Vienna Airport, and 5G Playground Carinthia. 

Marcus Grausam, CEO, A1 Austria said: “Our ambition is to ensure Austria enters the digital era with the best connectivity underpinned by our 5G network. With Nokia as our partner, we have already worked side by side on many successful projects and we had no hesitation in continuing our collaboration to ensure that we realize the full potential of 5G technology.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with A1 Austria into the 5G era by supplying our RAN and core technology. We have already worked collaboratively with A1 on a number of exciting projects and we take this expansion project as an affirmation that our technology is best-in-class. We look forward to embarking on this next journey as their trusted partner.”

Resources:

Nokia AirScale
Nokia 5G RAN
Nokia NetAct
Nokia Single RAN
Nokia Cloud Packet Core
Nokia Subscriber data management

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia wins multi-year 5G radio and core contract with A1 Austria Press Release Nokia wins multi-year 5G radio and core contract with A1 Austria Will deliver nationwide 5G coverage across Austria; continues Nokia’s long-standing partnership with A1 Austria Commercial implementation of 4G and 5G network …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
17.02.21
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
16.02.21
Die 4 neuen Aktien in Robinhoods Top 10
15.02.21
INDEX-MONITOR: BBVA könnten wieder in EuroStoxx kommen - Infineons Chance sinkt
15.02.21
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
15.02.21
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
15.02.21
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
15.02.21
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
15.02.21
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
15.02.21
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:16 Uhr
65.120
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden