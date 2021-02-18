 

Correction New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

18 February 2021


Correction: New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H are stated below.

Correction: Interest rate spread has been updated from “Fixed at auction” to “0.75 per cent p.a.” in the English version of the Final Terms for both bonds. The Danish versions are unchanged.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Currency Bond type Interest rate Floor Interest rate spread Maturity IT/RF*
DK0009531808 SEK STIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread 		0.0% 0.75% 1 April 2025 RF
DK0009531998 SEK Green STIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread 		0.0% 0.75% 1 October 2024 RF

 *Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

