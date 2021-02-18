 

Demand for log cabins is rapidly growing their cosy atmosphere has appeal – nostalgic hideaways have made a comeback

Press release Honkarakenne Ltd. 18 February 2021

Demand for log cabins is rapidly growing: their cosy atmosphere has appeal – nostalgic hideaways have made a comeback

Finns are longing to spend more time in their cabins: interest in holiday homes and cabin construction has grown strongly due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to fresh financial figures released by Honkarakenne, Finland's best-known log house manufacturer, revenue in Finland grew by 18% last year. Many familiar values have returned: peaceful getaways and closeness to nature are the priorities for holiday-homeowners.

In response to this outbreak of ‘cabin fever’, Honkarakenne has revamped three nostalgic favourites and returned them to its villa collection. Traditional round logs have been replaced with a fresh look, and large windows connect the interiors with nature. The warm feel and efficient layout of the log cabins have been preserved.

“Leisure-time builders are primarily seeking a connection with nature,” says Anne Mäkinen, Chief Architect of Honkarakenne. “Interiors open up to nature through large windows and the rooms offer views of the landscape’s fascinating, tiny details. Terraces are designed to include features such as summer kitchens, hot tubs and swimming pools. The focus is now on connecting spaces and functions at the boundary between indoors and out. Leisure housing supports wellbeing.”

The roots of Honka's new villas lie in the popular Tähti models of recent years. Saimi, Aarni and Naava were designed according to builders’ wishes, bringing together Finns’ leisure-residence preferences. Well-sized, roofed terraces are now valued in addition to a spacious living room/kitchen and functional sleeping spaces. Terraces overlook the breathtaking scenery around the cabin. The models are ‘nest-like’ and cosy – these modern hideaways bring back childhood memories of family cabins.

Interior designer Laura Seppänen favours timelessness: her interior design ideas for ecological log homes emphasise sustainability

A nest-like architectural design can also be seen in modern log villas. Honkarakenne's new Halla follows the internationally popular ‘shell-structure’ model. A streamlined exterior and sloping roof provide shelter for walkways and terraces.

“The Halla model combines the best aspects of clearly defined architecture and an ecological log home. A low, shell-like structure built on a single level provides an outstandingly elegant framework for interior design,” says Laura Seppänen, who has created a timeless interior design moodboard for Halla.

