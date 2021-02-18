 

Gofore Plc Gofore strengthens its digital transformation advisory services by acquiring CCEA Limited

GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION, 18 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 11.20

Gofore strengthens its digital transformation advisory services by acquiring CCEA Limited 

Gofore Plc and the sellers of CCEA Ltd. have signed an agreement whereby Gofore will acquire 95% of the share capital of CCEA Ltd., a company specialising in change execution consulting. With the acquisition, in line with its strategy, Gofore will strengthen its position as an adviser and main service provider in large digital transformation projects. It is planned that the acquisition will be implemented on 1 March 2021.

CCEA Ltd. provides expert services and consulting on executing demanding change processes, managing change portfolios and developing change capabilities. In these services the company is leading in Finland and currently employs approximately 50 experts at its offices in Espoo and Singapore. CCEA Ltd.'s extensive customer base includes many of Finland's largest internationally operating companies, such as Outokumpu, Neste, and KONE.

CCEA Ltd.'s revenue was EUR 5.2 million and EBITDA was EUR 1.1 million in 2020. The acquisition also include Celkee Ltd., a fully-owned subsidiary of CCEA Ltd. specialising in measuring change, which had revenue of EUR 0.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million in 2020. No official financial statements have been prepared for the CCEA Group for 2020.

In the acquisition, Reetta Rajala, founder, majority owner and current Managing Director of CCEA and her family, will sell all their shares in CCEA Ltd. to Gofore Plc. After the acquisition, Gofore owns 95% of CCEA Ltd.'s share capital and the members of CCEA's executive management team Mira Dahlman, Juha Lindfors, Auli Packalén and Johanna Wäänänen own a total of 5%. CCEA Ltd. will continue to operate as an independent company and will be reported as part of the Gofore Group as of the completion of the transaction, approximately on 1 March 2021. Conditional upon the completion of the transaction, Johanna Wäänänen will take over as CCEA's Managing Director on 1 March 2021.

The purchase price of EUR 6.4 million of the share capital to be acquired consists of a debt-free price of EUR 6,175 million for the business and a compensation for net cash, estimated at EUR 0,255 million. The purchase price will be paid in full as a cash consideration of EUR 6.4 million. 
 
Gofore estimates the revenue impact of the acquisition to be approximately EUR 6 million in the Group's financial statements for 2021.

Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore, comments:

