EANS-Adhoc UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Preliminary earnings before taxes EUR 57.1 million. Planned dividend 18 cents per share (update to the publication of insider information dated 14 April 2020)

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

18.02.2021



Vienna - Contrary to initial expectations of potentially negative earnings as

laid out in preliminary work on financial statements, UNIQA Insurance Group AG

(UNIQA)'s earnings before taxes for the 2020 financial year are expected to come

to EUR 57.1 million. The plan to possibly not distribute a dividend for the 2020

financial year is being revised in light of expected earnings and the insider

information published on 14 April 2020 updated accordingly.



Taking account of statements by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions

Authority (EIOPA) and the Austrian Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the

Management Board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG - after consultation with the

Supervisory Board - intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.18 per share to the

Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2021.









