 

EANS-Adhoc UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Preliminary earnings before taxes EUR 57.1 million. Planned dividend 18 cents per share (update to the publication of insider information dated 14 April 2020)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Dividend Announcements/Distribution
18.02.2021

Vienna - Contrary to initial expectations of potentially negative earnings as
laid out in preliminary work on financial statements, UNIQA Insurance Group AG
(UNIQA)'s earnings before taxes for the 2020 financial year are expected to come
to EUR 57.1 million. The plan to possibly not distribute a dividend for the 2020
financial year is being revised in light of expected earnings and the insider
information published on 14 April 2020 updated accordingly.

Taking account of statements by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA) and the Austrian Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the
Management Board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG - after consultation with the
Supervisory Board - intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.18 per share to the
Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2021.




Further inquiry note:
Communication
Klara Trautner
UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Tel: +43 1 211 75-3383
Mobil:+43 664 8230175
E-Mail: klara.trautner@uniqa.at

Investor Relations
Michael Oplustil
UNIQA Insurance Group AG
+43 (0)1 21175 3773
+43 664 88915215
investor.relations@uniqa.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
A-1029 Wien
phone: 01/211 75-0
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

