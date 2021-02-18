 

Entain Pioneers Preventative Approach To Player Protection

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Innovation using analytics and data science heralds
new era in proactive protection

Entain, the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment operator with
brands including Ladbrokes and bwin, has completed the initial stage of its
pioneering preventative approach to customer protection, known as ARC (Advanced
Protection and Care). As a first outcome the company has significantly extended
behavioral indicators used to identify players potentially at risk and is now
developing models using more than three times the previous number.

Entain believes ARC will provide unprecedented safeguards for customers of its
online sports betting and gaming brands by minimising problems before they
arise. This promises to revolutionise conventional thinking around responsible
gaming and usher in a new era of more personalised and proactive,
technology-driven player protection, widely applicable across many forms of
online sports betting and gaming entertainment.

"ARC is fundamental to our future strategy for sustainability and growth," said
Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Chief Executive of Entain. "We are putting customers
first, both by prioritizing their safety through our use of technology to limit
individual exposure to risk, whilst also enhancing their experience across all
our brands. We will do this not only in our traditional markets of sports
betting and gaming, but also as we grow into new areas, like videogaming and
esports as a global entertainment company."

Since 2018 Entain has monitored customers using markers of protection based on
things such as frequency of play, changes in spend patterns and length of time
of online play. The new markers being trialed include additional checks on, for
example, fluctuations in stake levels, erratic play during a single session and
signs that a player might be chasing losses. These were identified as potential
danger signs by world-leading academics and gambling support groups taking part
in scientific workshops held by Entain earlier this year.

Data scientists at the company are now building models to test the extended
range of new behavioral indicators in real situations, seeking to identify
customers who, according to the research, may show signs of potential problems
as well as people exhibiting intermittent signs of being at potential risk.
Eventually, Entain hopes to offer every customer both a personalised playing
experience and protection tailored to their individual risk profile.

"We're using our technology, leveraging our data and behavioral science, to
deliver a fundamental shift in customer care," said Peter Marcus, Entain Group
Operations Director, who is overseeing the development of ARC. "The real
innovation is to apply hyper-personalisation, to customer protection - using
insight into the individual behaviors of customers to manage their exposure to
risk in real time."

Data from the new models is to be assessed prior to further development of ARC
in the coming months. Entain will also seek further input from Harvard Medical
School Faculty, Division on Addiction collaborating with Entain on a multi-year
research project, Dr Michael Aeur, from the scientific management of the
Gambling Research Centre at the University of Hohenheim in Germany and Dr Mark
Griffiths, a Distinguished Professor of Behavioral Addiction and Psychology, who
all participated in the workshops and contributed expertise to feed into the
design of the new system.

Entain will launch ARC first in the UK in the summer, offering real time online
player protection for customers across all its brands and products, and plans to
roll it out internationally from later in the year.

