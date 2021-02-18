Riley Gold Significantly Expands Tokop Gold Project Land Position by 400%

The significant and strategic increase of the Tokop Project land package was designed to cover additional geological interpretation and was completed with staking of additional 160 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 3,280 acres (or 13.3 sq kms) and by executing an option agreement on the Rattlesnake East property to purchase additional unpatented mining claims covering approximately 922 acres (3.7 sq kms). The Tokop Project area now encompasses approximately 21 sq kms.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. ( “ Riley Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: RLYG) is pleased to report that the Company has significantly increased the land position of its Tokop Gold Project (“ Tokop Project ”), located within the Walker Lane Trend (Nevada), by 400% to over 21 square kilometers (“sq kms”).

“Since closing our Nevada property transactions (Tokop and Pipeline West/Clipper) in October 2020, we have completed a mapping and rock/chip sampling program at the Tokop Project in an effort to further identify the project geology and structural setting. We have sent over 110 samples to the assay lab, pending results, and have quadrupled the land package to cover an interpreted, larger than expected, mineralized system. We are extremely pleased with our findings at the Tokop Project to date and look forward to initiating our maiden drill program, which is expected to begin in late March/early April 2021,” commented Todd Hilditch, CEO of Riley Gold.

Riley Gold consolidated the core of the Tokop Project in Q3/4 2020 through various non-dilutive purchase and option agreements with land holders (see Riley Gold’s news release dated October 1, 2020). The decision to demonstrably expand the Tokop Project’s land package was a result of: Riley Gold’s extensive review of available data from previous work that included a successful drill program and more recently generated data by field personnel; Riley Gold’s initial surface rock samples confirm the high-grade nature of the system (see Riley Gold’s news release dated December 17, 2020); and Riley Gold’s re-interpretation of geophysical/drilling results outlining potential for a much larger mineralizing system than previously interpreted.