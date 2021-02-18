Through its new subsidiary Bevcreation, the Company has added in-house production resources for canning its KOIOS and Fit Soda functional beverage products, in addition to beverages of third-party firms on a contract basis. With approximately 60% of its production capacity booked through early 2022 , first-year revenues of Bevcreation’s canning facility in the Denver, CO area are expected to amount to more than gross USD $1,000,000. In addition to opportunities to improve profitability, product quality, and supply chain efficiency, the Company intends to utilize the Bevcreation canning facility to create experimental beverage products, to potentially include canned alcoholic beverages (subject to regulatory authorization). Given substantial recent growth of “hard seltzer” beverages, the Company is contemplating the development of a Fit Soda variant infused with grain liquor.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Beauty Gourmet LLC, a women’s functional beverage company, to form a subsidiary named Bevcreation LLC (“Bevcreation”), which currently operates a commercial-scale beverage canning facility in the Denver, Colorado area. In addition to packaging the Company’s KOIOS nootropic beverages and Fit Soda functional beverages, the Bevcreation canning facility also presently undertakes contract production work for other functional beverage brands. This practice, which is known as “contract packaging” or “co-packing”, is a common strategy for consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) firms to maximize use of their respective infrastructures for manufacturing. Based on current bandwidth, the Bevcreation canning facility’s production slots are approximately 60% booked until at least early 2022. After the Bevcreation canning facility began operations in early February 2021, gross revenue from confirmed orders amounts to an average of more than USD $80,000 per calendar month. As a result, the Company expects that the canning facility operated by its subsidiary Bevcreation will earn more than USD $1,000,000 in gross revenues in its first year of operation.