 

Print sourcing goes from global to local, large reduction in carbon emissions

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.02.2021, 11:12  |  46   |   |   

Rotterdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - As Covid-19 is known to hit the global
economy, a study conducted by the Cloudprinter.com platform that has analyzed
over 65.000 orders out of the 1.3 million print orders processed last year,
reveals the impact on the global print industry from a new perspective,
resulting in a new reality in the print world.

Local digital print providers in the US and Europe are gaining momentum while
larger print houses in Asia and East Europe are losing their global customers.

Closed borders and local lockdowns, combined with increased global cargo prices,
forced print buyers to look for local alternatives. This accelerated the new
trend to switch from global sourcing, to local sourcing, resulting in lower
shipping costs, and shorter transit times. This resulted in a reduction of 95.6%
(https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog/how-cut-carbon-footprint-printing-globally)
of carbon emissions generated by the logistics for publishers, Web2Print
providers, and photo E-commerce companies.

While large print buyers in the corporate and events sectors were shutting down
their offices around the world, individuals shifted online as quickly as never
before, and helped the print industry by moving from corporate print orders to
personalized photo products on-demand - like printed textbooks and wall photo
decoration for the consumer market.

In the digital print industry, the corporate orders in 2020 were counting only
for 13.55% of the processed print volume at the Cloudprinter.com platform.

68.7% of all the global print volume sourced via the global print platform
Cloudprinter.com was printed on digital presses of HP INC (NYSE: HPQ). Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) lost a significant part of its market share, only 2.9% of global
print volume via Cloudprinter.com was printed on digital presses from Xerox,
however, Canon was the rising star with a share of almost 24.9% of the printed
volume.

Cloudprinter.com is the leading global print cloud & API platform for brands,
Fortune500 companies, and the E-commerce industry. In 2020, Cloudprinter.com
realized a growth of 500% growth, driving more print jobs to local print
providers in 104 countries.

The full Global Print COVID-19 report
(https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog/report-global-print-during-covid-19) is
available at Cloudprinter.com (https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog) .

Infographics are available for publication at:
https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog/report-global-print-during-covid-19

Contact:

For media enquiries: Marta Stetsko
CCO
ms@cloudprinter.com
+380676736360.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153361/4841471
OTS: Cloudprinter.com


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Print sourcing goes from global to local, large reduction in carbon emissions As Covid-19 is known to hit the global economy, a study conducted by the Cloudprinter.com platform that has analyzed over 65.000 orders out of the 1.3 million print orders processed last year, reveals the impact on the global print industry from a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Mercedes Abgasskandal: OLG Nürnberg nimmt die Daimler AG bei verbindlichen Rückrufen in die Pflicht
Running Gag, Kommentar zum neuen Anlauf für eine Finanztransaktionssteuer von Andreas Heitker
"Junkfluencer": Werbung findet nicht im rechtsfreien Raum statt - das gilt auch für Influencer-Marketing ...
brillen.de eröffnet 100. Filiale in Coburg! / Weltneuheit: Der erste voll digitalisierte Augenoptiker jetzt auch in Coburg - unverbindlich und kontaktlos die ...
US/deutsches AI-Unternehmen Recogni erhält unter Führung von WRVI Capital 48.9 Mio. USD ...
Robert Bosch Stiftung fokussiert Arbeit auf drei Fördergebiete/ 80 Millionen Euro für ...
Conduent Transportation and Flowbird Selected to Equip Paris Ile-de-France Mobilités' ...
Solera-KI schafft mit 40 % schnellerer Schadenerkennung und unerreichter Präzision neuen ...
Kraftstoffpreise: Verteuerung setzt sich fort / Dieselpreis steigt um 1,7 Cent (FOTO)
Titel
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Zweitgrößtes Anbauland für Bioprodukte in Europa stellt bahnbrechende ...
Pflege-Jobs trotz Corona beliebter - Aktuelle KÖNIGSTEINER-Studie zeigt: Während Pfleger und Pflegerinnen im ganzen Land gegen Corona kämpfen, steigt die ...
Wirtschaftsmagazin CAPITAL: Britischer Starinvestor warnt vor Börsenblase (FOTO)
Krankenkassen: Harter Wettbewerb um Versicherte - eine überstrahlt alle
immowelt Kaufpreis-Prognose: Trotz Corona verteuern sich Eigentumswohnungen im Bestand bis Ende 2021 um bis zu 14 Prozent
Als erste börsengelistete Firma Deutschlands sichert sich die SynBiotic SE mit Bitcoin gegen ...
Hier werden Kunden gut beraten
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Wirtschaft: DAX am Mittag wieder schwach - Ölpreise klettern immer weiter
12:45 Uhr
Citi Trends Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update
12:44 Uhr
Komplett digitalisierter Mini-Supermarkt wird an Bahnhof getestet
12:43 Uhr
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for Next-Generation, Index-Free XDR
12:42 Uhr
Studio City Announces Earnings Release Date
12:41 Uhr
Ölpreise geben Gewinne nach Einjahreshoch wieder ab
12:41 Uhr
Original-Research: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (von hanseatic stock publishing ...
12:40 Uhr
Borussia Dortmund Aktie – Champions League als Hoffnung
12:39 Uhr
Verstöße im Naturschutz: EU-Kommission verklagt Deutschland vor EuGH
12:39 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: ThyssenKrupp erholen sich nach Absage an Stahlverkauf