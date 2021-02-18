Print sourcing goes from global to local, large reduction in carbon emissions
Rotterdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - As Covid-19 is known to hit the global
economy, a study conducted by the Cloudprinter.com platform that has analyzed
over 65.000 orders out of the 1.3 million print orders processed last year,
reveals the impact on the global print industry from a new perspective,
resulting in a new reality in the print world.
Local digital print providers in the US and Europe are gaining momentum while
larger print houses in Asia and East Europe are losing their global customers.
Closed borders and local lockdowns, combined with increased global cargo prices,
forced print buyers to look for local alternatives. This accelerated the new
trend to switch from global sourcing, to local sourcing, resulting in lower
shipping costs, and shorter transit times. This resulted in a reduction of 95.6%
(https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog/how-cut-carbon-footprint-printing-globally)
of carbon emissions generated by the logistics for publishers, Web2Print
providers, and photo E-commerce companies.
While large print buyers in the corporate and events sectors were shutting down
their offices around the world, individuals shifted online as quickly as never
before, and helped the print industry by moving from corporate print orders to
personalized photo products on-demand - like printed textbooks and wall photo
decoration for the consumer market.
In the digital print industry, the corporate orders in 2020 were counting only
for 13.55% of the processed print volume at the Cloudprinter.com platform.
68.7% of all the global print volume sourced via the global print platform
Cloudprinter.com was printed on digital presses of HP INC (NYSE: HPQ). Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) lost a significant part of its market share, only 2.9% of global
print volume via Cloudprinter.com was printed on digital presses from Xerox,
however, Canon was the rising star with a share of almost 24.9% of the printed
volume.
Cloudprinter.com is the leading global print cloud & API platform for brands,
Fortune500 companies, and the E-commerce industry. In 2020, Cloudprinter.com
realized a growth of 500% growth, driving more print jobs to local print
providers in 104 countries.
The full Global Print COVID-19 report
(https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog/report-global-print-during-covid-19) is
available at Cloudprinter.com (https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog) .
Infographics are available for publication at:
https://www.cloudprinter.com/blog/report-global-print-during-covid-19
Contact:
For media enquiries: Marta Stetsko
CCO
ms@cloudprinter.com
+380676736360.
