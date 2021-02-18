 NICE Reports Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth for The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

GAAP Non-GAAP Cloud revenue of $219 million, growth of 31% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $223 million, growth of 33% year-over-year Total revenue of $435 million, growth of 1% year-over-year Total revenue of $438 million, growth of 2% year-over-year Cloud gross margin of 58.3% compared to 54.2% last year Cloud gross margin of 67.6% compared to 63.8% last year Operating income of $65 million compared to $78 million last year Operating income of $132 million compared to $130 million last year Operating margin of 15.0% compared to 18.0% last year Operating margin of 30.1% compared to 30.2% last year Diluted EPS of $0.83 compared to $0.95 last year Diluted EPS of $1.61 compared to $1.58 last year Operating cash flow of $167 million compared to $91 million last year

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Cloud revenue of $777 million, growth of 30% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $786 million, growth of 31% year-over-year Total revenue of $1,648 million, growth of 5% year-over-year Total revenue of $1,657 million, growth of 5% year-over-year Cloud gross margin of 56.3% compared to 51.3% last year Cloud gross margin of 65.6% compared to 61.8% last year Operating income of $242 million compared to $239 million last year Operating income of $470 million compared to $434 million last year Operating margin of 14.7% compared to 15.2% last year Operating margin of 28.4% compared to 27.5% last year Diluted EPS of $2.98 versus $2.88 last year, 3% growth year-over-year Diluted EPS of $5.73 versus $5.31 last year, 8% growth year-over-year Record cash flow from operations of $480 million compared to $374 million last year

“We are pleased to report another exceptional year at NICE highlighted by groundbreaking innovation and speed of execution in cloud, digital and artificial intelligence. We witnessed accelerated cloud growth, cloud exceeded more than 50% of our total revenue for the second half of the year, and we exited 2020 with more than $900 million in an annualized cloud revenue run rate propelled by the tremendous success of our CXone cloud platform. We saw a 100% year-over-year increase in our customers’ digital interactions volume and 50% of our new deals were driven by digital initiatives. Our market leading AI solution, Enlighten, experienced strong demand with many new deals and a fast growing pipeline,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE.

Mr. Eilam continued, “2021 is shaping up to be a year of a changed reality, in which the events of 2020 have created a new normal, and at the same time provided new opportunities in cloud and digital. Enterprises are seeking to rapidly accelerate their innovation cycles and leap forward much faster than before while continuously adapting to changes. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this transition with our leading digital cloud platforms together with a large and fast growing total addressable market.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues: Fourth quarter 2020 total revenues increased 1.0% to $434.6 million compared to $430.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 total revenues increased 4.7% to $1,648.0 million compared to $1,573.9 million for the full year 2019.

Gross Profit: Fourth quarter 2020 gross profit was $288.5 million compared to $292.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 gross margin was 66.4% compared to 68.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 gross profit increased to $1,086.1 million compared to $1,042.1 million for the full year 2019. Full year 2020 gross margin was 65.9% compared to 66.2% for the full year 2019.

Operating Income: Fourth quarter 2020 operating income was $65.1 million compared to $77.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 operating margin was 15.0% compared to 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 operating income increased to $242.0 million compared to $238.7 million for the full year 2019. Full year 2020 operating margin was 14.7% compared to 15.2% for the full year 2019.

Net Income: Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $55.0 million compared to $61.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income margin was 12.6% compared to 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 net income and net income margin increased to $196.3 million and 11.9%, respectively, compared to $185.9 million and 11.8%, respectively, for the full year 2019.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.83 compared to $0.95 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2020 increased to $2.98 compared to $2.88 for the full year 2019.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Fourth quarter 2020 operating cash flow was $166.9 million and full year operating cash flow reached $480.3 million. In the fourth quarter, $20.7 million was used for share repurchases and $48.3 million was used for share repurchases for the full year of 2020. As of December 31, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,463.9 million, and total debt was $681.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues: Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues increased to $438.4 million, up 1.7% from $431.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP total revenues for the full year 2020 increased 5.0% to $1,657.1 million compared to $1,577.5 million for the full year 2019.

Gross Profit: Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $316.7 million compared to $313.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.2% compared to 72.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $1,181.6 million compared to $1,125.3 million and full year 2020 Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.3%, the same as Non-GAAP gross margin for full year 2019.

Operating Income: Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $131.7 million compared to $130.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP operating margin was 30.1% compared to 30.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating margin increased to $470.4 million and 28.4%, respectively, from $434.3 million and 27.5%, respectively, for the full year 2019.

Net Income: Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income margin increased to $106.9 million and 24.4%, respectively, from $102.6 million and 23.8%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income margin increased to $378.2 million and 22.8%, respectively, from $343.4 million and 21.8%, respectively, for the full year 2019.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fourth quarter 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 1.9% to $1.61, compared to $1.58 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 7.9% to $5.73 compared to $5.31 for the full year 2019.

First Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance:

First Quarter 2021: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $445 million to $455 million. First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.42 to $1.52.

Full Year 2021: Full year 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,790 million to $1,810 million. Full year 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $6.12 to $6.32.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on fourth-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy. At this time, the extent and duration of the continued impact of the pandemic is unknown, and therefore we cannot predict how it may affect the Company’s future business, results of operations, financial condition and strategic plans. Furthermore, due to our subscription based business model, the effect of COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Audited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 442,267 $ 228,323 Short-term investments 1,021,613 210,772 Trade receivables 303,100 319,622 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 175,340 116,972 Total current assets 1,942,320 875,689 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments - 542,389 Property and equipment, net 137,785 141,647 Deferred tax assets 32,735 30,513 Other intangible assets, net 366,003 411,019 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,162 106,196 Goodwill 1,503,252 1,378,418 Other long-term assets 153,660 124,034 Total long-term assets 2,290,597 2,734,216 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,232,917 $ 3,609,905 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 33,132 $ 30,376 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 311,851 245,792 Current maturities of operating leases 22,412 21,519 Exchangeable senior notes 259,881 251,583 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 417,174 391,685 Total current liabilities 1,044,450 940,955 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 36,295 26,045 Operating leases 92,262 103,490 Deferred tax liabilities 32,109 52,509 Long-term debt 421,337 213,313 Other long-term liabilities 17,980 16,327 Total long-term liabilities 599,983 411,684 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY NICE Ltd's equity 2,563,910 2,257,266 Non-controlling interests 24,574 - Total shareholders' equity 2,588,484 2,257,266 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,232,917 $ 3,609,905

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue: Product $ 41,542 $ 80,101 $ 183,153 $ 269,100 Services 174,003 183,117 687,532 709,064 Cloud 219,036 166,990 777,331 595,748 Total revenue 434,581 430,208 1,648,016 1,573,912 Cost of revenue: Product 5,453 6,076 22,164 22,926 Services 49,245 54,772 199,803 218,990 Cloud 91,357 76,434 339,985 289,852 Total cost of revenue 146,055 137,282 561,952 531,768 Gross profit 288,526 292,926 1,086,064 1,042,144 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 56,163 52,165 218,182 193,718 Selling and marketing 112,104 106,221 406,436 399,304 General and administrative 45,421 46,841 180,733 168,022 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,715 10,107 38,666 42,383 Total operating expenses 223,403 215,334 844,017 803,427 Operating income 65,123 77,592 242,047 238,717 Financial and other expense, net 2,600 554 4,859 4,444 Income before tax 62,523 77,038 237,188 234,273 Taxes on income 7,549 15,295 40,842 48,369 Net income $ 54,974 $ 61,743 $ 196,346 $ 185,904 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 51 - (327) - Net income attributable to NICE Ltd.'s shareholders $ 54,923 # $ 61,743 $ 196,673 $ 185,904 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.99 $ 3.13 $ 2.99 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.95 $ 2.98 $ 2.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,967 62,357 62,710 62,120 Diluted 66,600 65,161 65,956 64,661

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Audited Audited Audited Audited Operating Activities Net income $ 54,974 $ 61,743 $ 196,346 $ 185,904 Depreciation and amortization 46,893 44,486 182,026 173,230 Stock based compensation 32,828 24,275 101,667 80,864 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 157 134 (633) (53) Deferred taxes, net (16,588) 18,899 (33,241) (12,208) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (5,343) (56,763) 22,245 (29,863) Prepaid expenses and other assets (49,028) 11,977 (80,665) (76,180) Trade payables (1,137) 5,850 4,094 777 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,459 (22,059) 14,875 31,730 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,241 7,262 18,167 19,104 Deferred revenue 48,585 499 63,202 13,810 Long term liabilities - (11) - (311) Operating lease liabilities (5,272) (6,844) (19,569) (18,839) Amortization of discount on long term debt 5,352 2,388 13,297 9,236 Other (1,251) (387) (1,505) (3,043) Net cash provided by operating activities 166,870 91,449 480,306 374,158 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,519) (5,767) (24,186) (27,294) Purchase of Investments (277,038) (125,165) (583,115) (619,060) Proceeds from Investments 45,444 79,084 328,593 362,713 Capitalization of software development costs (10,322) (8,739) (39,098) (34,679) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (147,261) (25,972) Net cash used in investing activities (244,435) (60,587) (465,067) (344,291) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 688 717 8,865 5,428 Purchase of treasury shares (20,671) (24,664) (48,272) (47,276) Capital Lease payments - (185) (177) (816) Repayment of long term debt (215,000) - (215,000) - Proceeds/(costs) from issuance of exchangeable notes (48) - 451,421 - Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (235,031) (24,132) 196,837 (42,664) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,747 754 1,868 (979) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (310,849) 7,484 213,944 (13,776) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 753,116 $ 220,839 $ 228,323 $ 242,099 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 442,267 $ 228,323 $ 442,267 $ 228,323

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenues $ 434,581 $ 430,208 $ 1,648,016 $ 1,573,912 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - - - 15 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 149 - 230 5 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 3,679 842 8,866 3,534 Non-GAAP revenues $ 438,409 $ 431,050 $ 1,657,112 $ 1,577,466 GAAP cost of revenue $ 146,055 $ 137,282 $ 561,952 $ 531,768 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (1,073) (1,134) (4,467) (4,106) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,225) (1,522) (4,566) (6,126) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,012) (15,323) (66,434) (60,441) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 194 532 931 2,425 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (131) 131 (336) (173) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,593) (1,941) (7,550) (8,192) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (1,457) (813) (4,058) (2,955) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 121,758 $ 117,212 $ 475,472 $ 452,200 GAAP gross profit $ 288,526 $ 292,926 $ 1,086,064 $ 1,042,144 Gross profit adjustments 28,125 20,912 95,576 83,122 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 316,651 $ 313,838 $ 1,181,640 $ 1,125,266 GAAP operating expenses $ 223,403 $ 215,334 $ 844,017 $ 803,427 Research and development (1,2) (4,324) (2,896) (11,877) (8,078) Sales and marketing (1,2) (10,769) (7,468) (30,392) (26,679) General and administrative (1,2) (13,775) (11,327) (52,014) (35,705) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,719) (10,107) (38,670) (42,383) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 89 62 195 307 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 184,905 $ 183,598 $ 711,259 $ 690,889 GAAP financial and other expense, net $ 2,600 $ 554 $ 4,859 $ 4,444 Amortization of discount on debt (5,353) (2,388) (13,297) (9,235) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (2,753) $ (1,834) $ (8,438) $ (4,791) GAAP taxes on income $ 7,549 $ 15,295 $ 40,842 $ 48,369 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 20,056 14,142 59,757 47,400 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 27,605 $ 29,437 $ 100,599 $ 95,769 GAAP net income $ 54,974 $ 61,743 $ 196,346 $ 185,904 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 3,828 842 9,096 3,554 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (194) (532) (931) (2,425) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,029 28,086 114,137 113,056 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (89) (62) (195) (307) Share-based compensation (1) 33,049 24,314 102,304 80,939 Acquisition related expenses (2) - - 3,923 843 Amortization of discount on long term debt 5,353 2,388 13,297 9,235 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (20,056) (14,142) (59,757) (47,400) Non-GAAP net income $ 106,894 $ 102,637 $ 378,220 $ 343,399 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.95 $ 2.98 $ 2.88 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 1.58 $ 5.73 $ 5.31 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,600 65,161 65,956 64,661 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,600 65,161 65,956 64,661 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of product revenue $ 131 $ (131) $ 336 $ 173 Cost of services revenue 2,593 1,941 7,550 8,192 Cost of cloud revenue 1,457 813 4,058 2,955 Research and development 4,324 2,896 11,877 8,073 Sales and marketing 10,769 7,468 30,262 26,649 General and administrative 13,775 11,327 48,221 34,897 $ 33,049 $ 24,314 $ 102,304 $ 80,939 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Research and development $ - $ - $ - $ 5 Sales and marketing - - 130 30 General and administrative - - 3,793 808 $ - $ - $ 3,923 $ 843

