Aurcana Provides Construction Update for Its Revenue Virginius Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Revenue Virginius Mine, (RV Mine) located near Ouray, Colorado. Aurcana is fully funded for the RV Mine restart including a robust contingency. Excess funding will be applied to potential value added activities such as such as exploration of vein extensions, potential production volume increases, strategic regional consolidation, and Shafter value added activities.



The Company remains on track to deliver a ramp up to full production in the second half of 2021. Please note the following progress milestones: