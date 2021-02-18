 

Aurcana Provides Construction Update for Its Revenue Virginius Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 11:30  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Revenue Virginius Mine, (RV Mine) located near Ouray, Colorado. Aurcana is fully funded for the RV Mine restart including a robust contingency. Excess funding will be applied to potential value added activities such as such as exploration of vein extensions, potential production volume increases, strategic regional consolidation, and Shafter value added activities.

The Company remains on track to deliver a ramp up to full production in the second half of 2021. Please note the following progress milestones:

  • Staffing:

    • All management personnel have been hired and are currently in place at the RV Mine along with Kevin Drover, President and CEO of Aurcana Silver Corporation who relocated to Ouray at the end of 2020 to directly oversee the restart.
    • The current complement of employees and contractors working at the site is approximately 130 people including 110 working directly for the RV Mine.
  • Surface Facilities Upgrades:

    • The rail-yard building constructed to provide storage of ore car train sets and material storage is completed.
    • Foundations for the reagent building and miners dry room are poured and awaiting structural steel erection.
  • Underground Development:

    • Debottlenecking of underground infrastructure continues allowing for more efficient development work.
    • Significant progress has been made on #1 and #2 vertical raises to access the initial production stopes, and the vertical development sequence has been optimized to allow horizontal drifting to begin earlier on the lower (closer to rail level) production levels. #3 raise will commence in April.
    • The Hubb-Reed raise shown on the drawing below is the main secondary escapeway from the mine. The opening has been completed and awaiting installation of the elevator.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/308f2f1a-eeda-4324 ...

  • Processing Facilities Upgrades:

    • All major pieces of equipment have been ordered and are either on-site or in transit.
    • The mill foundation has been poured for the upgraded main mechanical feeder.
    • Current expectations remain for mill commissioning and first ore through the mill in the third quarter of CY2021.
      Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurcana Provides Construction Update for Its Revenue Virginius Mine VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Revenue Virginius Mine, (RV Mine) located near Ouray, Colorado. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin