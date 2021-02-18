 

Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Appoints Current Head of Asset Management, Patrick Lowry, as the New CEO

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 18.02.2021

Cryptology Asset Group Appoints Current Head of Asset Management, Patrick Lowry, as the New CEO

Under Patrick's leadership, Cryptology intends to build Europe's leading publicly listed company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models.

 

Malta, 18.02.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, co-founded by Christian Angermayer and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, announced that Patrick Lowry has been appointed as the new CEO. An experienced manager with substantial capital markets experience, Patrick will succeed Jefim Gewiet, who will step into the role of COO for the company.

Patrick is an accomplished asset manager with extensive experience managing crypto assets and blockchain-based venture capital investments. He is the founder and CEO of Iconic Holding, an asset management group and portfolio company of Cryptology. Prior to founding Iconic Holding, Patrick was a member of the Deutsche Börse venture capital team, a Senior Associate at Philadelphia-based private equity firm, Graham Partners, and a former auditor at PwC within the Asset Management Assurance Services practice.

"With the eyes of the world now intensely focused on Bitcoin and crypto markets, Patrick as CEO is the perfect addendum to an already strong team. I am convinced Patrick and Jefim will jointly take Cryptology to the next level," said Christian Angermayer, Founder and Advisory Board member of Cryptology. "Patrick's experience managing both a portfolio of crypto venture investments and regulated investment vehicles positions him well to deliver on our shared vision of Cryptology being Europe's leading investment company for blockchain technology and crypto companies."

