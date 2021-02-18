 

Axonics to Participate in the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction 2021 Winter Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced it is participating as a platinum sponsor of the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) 2021 Winter Meeting, which is being held virtually from February 25-27.

Axonics is sponsoring a symposium on Saturday, February 27, titled “A New Era in Sacral Neuromodulation.” During the symposium, a panel of physicians will discuss how recent innovations in SNM technology are changing the practice of how physicians treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The symposium will be available after the meeting for viewing at www.axonicswebinars.com.

In addition to participating in the virtual exhibit hall and symposium, the two-year results of the ARTISAN-SNM study will be presented at a plenary session on Saturday, February 27, by Andrea Pezzella, M.D, FPMRS, FACOG, of South Urogynecology and a study investigator of the pivotal study. Additionally, a detailed analysis of patient satisfaction in the ARTISAN-SNM study will be presented on the same day in a poster session by Julia Geynisman-Tan, M.D., FACOG, of Northwestern University.

“The SUFU 2021 Winter Meeting provides an opportunity for physicians using the Axonics System to share their positive experience and strong clinical results with their peers,” said John Woock, Ph.D., chief marketing officer of Axonics. “As a platinum sponsor of the conference, Axonics is providing numerous opportunities for physicians to learn more about the Axonics System. We believe physicians sharing the exceptional experience their patients are having with our new SNM technology will encourage further utilization, drive market expansion and result in Axonics SNM therapy becoming the preferred solution for urinary and bowel dysfunction.”

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axonics to Participate in the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction 2021 Winter Meeting Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
 MicroStrategy Announces Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Axonics Receives FDA Approval for Third-Generation Implantable Neurostimulator
11.02.21
Axonics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
25.01.21
Axonics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue