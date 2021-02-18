Axonics to Participate in the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction 2021 Winter Meeting

Axonics is sponsoring a symposium on Saturday, February 27, titled “A New Era in Sacral Neuromodulation.” During the symposium, a panel of physicians will discuss how recent innovations in SNM technology are changing the practice of how physicians treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The symposium will be available after the meeting for viewing at www.axonicswebinars.com .

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced it is participating as a platinum sponsor of the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) 2021 Winter Meeting, which is being held virtually from February 25-27.

In addition to participating in the virtual exhibit hall and symposium, the two-year results of the ARTISAN-SNM study will be presented at a plenary session on Saturday, February 27, by Andrea Pezzella, M.D, FPMRS, FACOG, of South Urogynecology and a study investigator of the pivotal study. Additionally, a detailed analysis of patient satisfaction in the ARTISAN-SNM study will be presented on the same day in a poster session by Julia Geynisman-Tan, M.D., FACOG, of Northwestern University.

“The SUFU 2021 Winter Meeting provides an opportunity for physicians using the Axonics System to share their positive experience and strong clinical results with their peers,” said John Woock, Ph.D., chief marketing officer of Axonics. “As a platinum sponsor of the conference, Axonics is providing numerous opportunities for physicians to learn more about the Axonics System. We believe physicians sharing the exceptional experience their patients are having with our new SNM technology will encourage further utilization, drive market expansion and result in Axonics SNM therapy becoming the preferred solution for urinary and bowel dysfunction.”

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

