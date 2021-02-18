 

Mednax Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal, and pediatric services, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.05 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.25.

For the 2020 fourth quarter, Mednax reported the following results from continuing operations:

  • Net revenue of $417 million;
  • Income from continuing operations of $4 million;
  • Net loss of $64 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 completed a year of significant change, following which we are entirely focused on our Pediatrix and Obstetrix medical group,” said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Mednax. “While our results continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, they also show our enhanced efficiency and financial strength, and we remain confident in the post-COVID earnings power of our organization. We believe we are well positioned to support our affiliated practices, to attract new clinicians and physician groups to Mednax, to grow in other women’s and children’s subspecialties, and to drive strong bottom line results.”

Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

As previously announced, Mednax completed the divestitures of Mednax Radiology Solutions on December 15, 2020, and of American Anesthesiology on May 6, 2020. The Company’s discussion of its results from continuing operations for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020 and the prior-year periods excludes the operating results from these businesses.

During the 2020 fourth quarter, Mednax’s operations were negatively impacted by reductions in patient volumes and revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic more significantly than in the third quarter of 2020.

Mednax’s net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $416.6 million, compared to $458.6 million for the prior-year period. Mednax’s overall same-unit revenue declined by 9.5 percent, slightly offset by growth attributable to recent net acquisitions.

Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume decreased by 6.6 percent for the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period, and as compared to a decrease of approximately 4.3 percent for the 2020 third quarter. In each case, this decline was primarily attributable to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in selected same-unit volume statistics for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospital-based patient services

 

(7.7)%

 

 

Office-based patient services

 

(6.1)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neonatology services (within hospital-based

services):

 

 

 

 

 

Total births

 

(3.3)%

 

 

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days

 

(6.3)%

 

 

Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors decreased by 2.9 percent for the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. The net decrease in revenue from net reimbursement-related factors primarily reflects a decrease in the percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors, partially offset by increases in contract and administrative fees and funds received under the CARES Act. The percentage of patients reimbursed under commercial and other non-government programs decreased by approximately 200 basis points compared with the prior-year period.

For the 2020 fourth quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $284.8 million, compared to $300.1 million for the prior-year period, a decrease of $15.3 million. This decrease primarily reflects reductions in variable incentive compensation, based on practice-level revenue and other financial results during the quarter.

For the 2020 fourth quarter, general and administrative expenses were $54.7 million, as compared to $59.2 million for the prior-year period. This decrease reflects salary and net staffing reductions, partially offset by approximately $5 million in expenses incurred as part of the Company’s transitional services being provided to the buyers of American Anesthesiology and Mednax Radiology Solutions. Mednax was reimbursed for these transition services expenses and recorded such reimbursement as a component of investment and other income within non-operating income.

As previously disclosed, Mednax has incurred certain expenses related to transformational and restructuring related activities. For the fourth quarter of 2020, these expenses totaled $13.0 million, compared to $28.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Of the expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, $9.5 million related to executive management restructuring, contract termination fees, and position eliminations, while the remainder related to third-party consulting fees.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $58.3 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to $77.5 million for the prior-year period.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investment and other income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase primarily represents the reimbursement related to the transition services being provided to the buyers of American Anesthesiology Mednax Radiology Solutions.

Interest expense was $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mednax generated income from continuing operations of $4.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the 2020 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 85.1 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $9.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the 2019 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 83.3 million shares outstanding.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.25, compared to $0.45 for the fourth quarter of 2019. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and discrete tax items.

Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Year Ended December 31, 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Mednax generated revenue from continuing operations of $1.73 billion, compared to revenue of $1.78 billion for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $219.9 million, compared to $264.5 million for the prior year. Mednax reported loss from continuing operations of $9.6 million, or $0.11 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, based on a weighted average 83.4 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $42.2 million, or $0.50 per share, based on a weighted average 84.0 million shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.95, compared to $1.40 for the same period of 2019.

Financial Position and Cash Flow – Continuing Operations

Mednax had cash and cash equivalents of $1.12 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $107.9 million on December 31, 2019, and net accounts receivable were $241.9 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Mednax generated cash from continuing operations of $82.2 million, compared to $37.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting an increase in cash flow from deferred income taxes and income taxes payable, partially offset by a decrease in cash from changes in other assets.

Additionally, on December 15, 2020, Mednax completed the sale of Mednax Radiology Solutions and received net proceeds, after related transaction expenses and customary adjustments, of approximately $865 million.

At December 31, 2020, Mednax had no outstanding borrowings under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility and had total debt outstanding of $1.75 billion, consisting solely of its senior notes, and net debt of $626 million.

Subsequent to the end of 2020, on January 7, 2021, Mednax redeemed its $750 million in outstanding principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2023. Following this redemption, the Company anticipates that its net interest expense, related predominantly to its $1.0 billion in 6.25% senior notes due 2027 and assuming no material borrowings under its revolving credit facility, will be approximately $16 million per quarter.

Seasonality of Operating Results

Consistent with prior years, Mednax’s results from operations in the 2021 first quarter, when compared on a sequential basis to the 2020 fourth quarter, will be affected by annual seasonality. These recurring items reduce Mednax’s net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of each year, relative to other quarters throughout the year.

These factors include the incurrence of a disproportionate share of the annual expenses associated with Social Security payroll taxes and 401(k) match. These seasonal factors also include impacts on net revenue during the first quarter, on a sequential basis, because there are fewer calendar days than in the fourth quarter.

Discontinued Operations

The results for Mednax Radiology Solutions, American Anesthesiology and MedData are presented as discontinued operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and all prior periods as relevant.

Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

Earnings Conference Call

Mednax, Inc. will host an investor conference call to discuss the quarterly results at 9 a.m., ET today. The conference call Webcast may be accessed from the Company’s Website, www.mednax.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. EST today through midnight ET March 4, 2021 by dialing 866.207.1041, access Code 8270499. The replay will also be available at www.mednax.com.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

###

Mednax, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

416,630

 

$

458,600

 

$

1,733,951

 

$

1,779,759

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Practice salaries and benefits

 

284,772

 

 

300,073

 

 

1,193,940

 

 

1,180,759

Practice supplies and other operating expenses

 

24,235

 

 

23,223

 

 

90,690

 

 

95,911

General and administrative expenses

 

54,671

 

 

59,194

 

 

248,947

 

 

244,512

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,692

 

 

7,101

 

 

28,441

 

 

25,931

Transformational and restructuring related expenses

 

12,955

 

 

28,865

 

 

73,801

 

 

60,890

Total operating expenses

 

384,325

 

 

418,456

 

 

1,635,819

 

 

1,608,003

Income from operations

 

32,305

 

 

40,144

 

 

98,132

 

 

171,756

Investment and other income

 

4,849

 

 

909

 

 

17,913

 

 

3,686

Interest expense

 

(27,302)

 

 

(27,657)

 

 

(110,482)

 

 

(118,928)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

 

504

 

 

517

 

 

1,585

 

 

2,270

Net non-operating expenses

 

(21,949)

 

 

(26,231)

 

 

(90,984)

 

 

(112,972)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

10,356

 

 

13,913

 

 

7,148

 

 

58,784

Income tax provision

 

(5,869)

 

 

(3,986)

 

 

(16,728)

 

 

(16,576)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

4,487

 

 

9,927

 

 

(9,580)

 

 

42,208

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(68,783)

 

 

(596)

 

 

(786,908)

 

 

(1,539,910)

Net (loss) income

$

(64,296)

 

$

9,331

 

$

(796,488)

 

$

(1,497,702)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.05

 

$

0.12

 

$

(0.11)

 

$

0.50

Loss from discontinued operations

$

(0.81)

 

$

(0.01)

 

$

(9.44)

 

$

(18.33)

Net (loss) income

$

(0.76)

 

$

0.11

 

$

(9.55)

 

$

(17.83)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

85,082

 

 

83,288

 

 

83,395

 

 

84,011

 

Mednax, Inc.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) from continuing operations

 

$ 4,487

 

$ 9,927

 

$ (9,580)

 

$ 42,208

Interest expense

 

27,302

 

27,657

 

110,482

 

118,928

Income tax provision

 

5,869

 

3,986

 

16,728

 

16,576

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,692

 

7,101

 

28,441

 

25,931

Transformational and restructuring related expenses

 

12,955

 

28,865

 

73,801

 

60,890

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$ 58,305

 

$ 77,536

 

$ 219,872

 

$ 264,533

 

Mednax, Inc.

Reconciliation of Diluted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations per Share

to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

85,082

 

 

83,288

 

Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

operations per share

$ 4,487

$ 0.05

$ 9,927

$ 0.12

Adjustments (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization (net of tax of $662 and $525)

 

1,986

 

0.02

 

 

1,575

 

0.02

Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $731 and $1,461)

 

2,191

 

0.03

 

 

4,384

 

0.05

Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

of $3,239 and $7,216)

9,716

0.12

21,649

0.27

Net impact from discrete tax events

 

2,661

 

0.03

 

 

(450)

 

(0.01)

 

Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations

 

 

$ 21,041

 

$ 0.25

 

 

 

$ 37,085

 

$ 0.45

(1) Our blended statutory tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

83,395

 

 

84,011

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations and diluted (loss) income from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

continuing operations per share

$ (9,580)

$ (0.11)

$ 42,208

$ 0.50

Adjustments (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization (net of tax of $2,294 and $1,814)

 

6,882

 

0.08

 

 

5,442

 

0.06

Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $5,281 and $8,353)

 

15,843

 

0.19

 

 

25,057

 

0.30

Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

of tax of $18,450 and $15,222)

55,351

0.66

45,668

0.55

Net impact from discrete tax events

 

10,541

 

0.13

 

 

(455)

 

(0.01)

Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations

 

$ 79,037

 

$ 0.95

 

 

$ 117,920

 

$ 1.40

(1) Our blended statutory tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Mednax, Inc.

Balance Sheet Highlights

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

As of

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$ 1,123,843

 

$ 107,870

Investments

 

104,870

 

74,510

Accounts receivable, net

 

241,931

 

434,266

Other current assets

 

78,704

 

28,945

Intangible assets, net

 

26,642

 

28,587

Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets

 

55,972

 

56,413

Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment

 

1,715,986

 

1,687,814

Assets held for sale

 

 

1,727,496

Total assets

 

$ 3,347,948

 

$ 4,145,901

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$ 423,157

 

$ 410,637

Total debt, net

 

1,744,805

 

1,730,238

Operating lease liabilities

 

59,903

 

62,897

Other liabilities

 

372,366

 

290,240

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

152,893

Total liabilities

 

2,600,231

 

2,646,905

Total equity

 

747,717

 

1,498,996

Total liabilities and equity

 

$ 3,347,948

 

$ 4,145,901

 



