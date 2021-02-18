 

Pacific Premier Bank Makes $200,000 Grant to Templo Calvario Community Development Corporation to Support COVID-19 Relief and Banking on Our Youth Program

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (“Pacific Premier”), announced today that Pacific Premier has contributed a grant of $200,000 to Templo Calvario Community Development Corporation (“Templo Calvario”) to support their COVID-19 Relief Program, technology upgrades, and underwrite their Banking on Our Youth program. Templo Calvario is a nonprofit organization in Santa Ana, CA who partners with key stakeholders to unite, build, and transform the local community through educational and financial empowerment initiatives targeted at building equitable racial financial health and capacity for Santa Ana families.

While the pandemic has created challenges for many communities, it continues to disproportionately impact the most vulnerable, including low-income communities and communities of color. Many of the families who access Templo Calvario’s services work in accommodation and food services, manufacturing, retail, and cleaning industries, which have all seen a significant decline in services or closures. A portion of Pacific Premier’s grant will fund Templo Calvario’s COVID-19 Relief Program, which provides emergency financial assistance to low-income families impacted by COVID-19. Funds will also support technology upgrades, which enables the organization to expand its reach by providing digital programs and services to the communities it serves.

In an effort to address racial wealth and income inequalities, Pacific Premier’s grant will also underwrite Templo Calvario’s Banking on Our Youth (BOY) program. BOY is a sustainable financial literacy and entrepreneurship program that works with high school seniors through innovative and engaging methods to promote financial responsibility, leadership, teamwork, and entrepreneurship. BOY’s mission is to help the youth of Santa Ana improve their understanding of financial concepts and services, and empower them to make the right decisions that will improve their financial well-being. In addition to Pacific Premier’s financial support, Pacific Premier employees also dedicate their time and resources to serve as mentors and provide financial education workshops to the 45 youth who participate each year.

“Pacific Premier is proud to partner with Templo Calvario to provide much needed support to families in Orange County heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to promote the advancement of our future economic leaders,” said Steve Gardner, Chairman, President, and CEO of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. “Community organizations like Templo Calvario offer our employees opportunities to volunteer their time toward helping strengthen and empower the communities in which we live, work, and do business.”

For more information about Templo Calvario Community Development Corporation, visit tccdc.org.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $16 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Home Owners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.



