Perion to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 8, 2021

The event will feature presentations on Perion’s Capture & Convince growth strategy and will include discussions with several top partners and customers across its technology platform. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on Monday, March 8, 2021.

A live video webcast will be streamed along with accompanying slides. All interested parties are invited to join the virtual event by registering in advance through the following registration link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/perions-investor-and-analyst-day-2021-reg ....

A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.perion.com/investors, following the event.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

