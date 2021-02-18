Lexington Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today
announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Generated Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $102.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share.
- Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $55.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share.
- Collected 99.8% of Cash Base Rents due during the fourth quarter.
- Disposed of eight properties for an aggregate gross disposition price of $292.3 million.
- Acquired four warehouse/distribution properties for an aggregate cost of $182.0 million.
- Invested an aggregate of $33.8 million in development projects.
- Increased industrial portfolio to 90.8% of gross real estate assets, excluding held for sale assets.
- Completed 1.7 million square feet of lease extensions.
- Fully leased the 320,190 square foot warehouse/distribution speculative development project located in Rickenbacker, Ohio.
- Declared a quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution of $0.1075 per share/unit, an increase of 2.4%.
- Satisfied $197.1 million of secured debt with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.3%.
Full Year 2020 Highlights
- Generated Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $176.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share.
- Generated Adjusted Company FFO of $209.5 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share.
- Collected 99.8% of Cash Base Rents.
- Disposed of 16 properties for an aggregate gross disposition price of $432.8 million.
- Acquired 16 warehouse/distribution properties for an aggregate cost of $611.8 million.
- Invested an aggregate of $60.2 million in development projects.
- Completed 5.2 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial renewal Cash Base Rents by 17.5%.
- Raised net proceeds of approximately $225.0 million through an underwritten equity offering and the ATM program.
- Repurchased 1.3 million common shares at an average price of $8.28 per share.
- Issued $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.70% Senior Notes due 2030 at an issuance price of 99.233% of the principal amount.
- Satisfied $236.0 million of secured debt with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.5%.
- Repurchased $61.2 million and $51.1 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 and 4.40% Senior Notes due 2024, respectively.
Subsequent Events
- Acquired three warehouse/distribution properties for an aggregate gross cost of approximately $50.8 million.
- Disposed of two office properties for an aggregate gross disposition price of $20.2 million.
Adjusted Company FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. It and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled later in this press release.
T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lexington, commented “Our fourth quarter results were strong, and we are pleased with 2020 execution in all areas of our business. We remained active on both the acquisition and disposition front during the quarter and our industrial exposure reached 91% of our overall gross real estate assets at year-end. In 2020, we added 6.6 million square feet of high-quality warehouse/distribution product to our industrial portfolio and made progress adding to our development pipeline. Consistent rental collections of over 99% were achieved throughout the year, and industrial renewal rents grew over 3% in the fourth quarter and 17.5% overall in 2020. We are well-positioned heading into 2021 with leverage low at 4.8x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, ample cash on the balance sheet, and a healthy investment pipeline.”
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total gross revenues were $83.3 million, compared with total gross revenues of $83.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in rental revenue due to property acquisitions, partially offset by a decrease in rental revenue due to property sales.
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to common shareholders was $102.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $83.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.
Adjusted Company FFO
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Lexington generated Adjusted Company FFO of $55.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $52.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.
Dividends/Distributions
As previously announced, during the fourth quarter of 2020, Lexington declared its quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $0.1075 per common share/unit which was paid on January 15, 2021 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 31, 2020. Lexington previously declared a dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was paid February 16, 2021 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as of January 31, 2021.
TRANSACTION ACTIVITY
|ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS
|Property Type
|Market
|Sq. Ft.
|
Initial Basis
($000)
|
Approximate
Lease Term
(Yrs)
|Industrial - warehouse/distribution
|Phoenix, AZ
|201,784
|$
|87,820
|12
|Industrial - warehouse/distribution
|Dallas, TX
|500,556
|44,030
|4
|Industrial - warehouse/distribution
|Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
|213,200
|18,595
|10
|Industrial - warehouse/distribution
|Dallas, TX
|468,300
|31,556
|9
|1,383,840
|$
|182,001
Including fourth quarter acquisition activity, consolidated 2020 acquisition activity totaled $611.8 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively.
|DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
|Project (% owned)
|Market
|
Estimated
Sq. Ft.
|
Estimated
Project
Cost
($000)
|
GAAP
Investment
Balance
as of
12/31/2020
($000)(1)
|
Lexington
Amount
Funded
as of
12/31/2020
($000)
|
Estimated
Completion
Date
|
Approximate
Lease Term
(Yrs)
|
% Leased
as of
12/31/2020
|Consolidated:
|KeHE Distributors BTS (100%)
|Phoenix, AZ
|468,182
|$
|72,000
|$
|19,609
|$
|17,766
|3Q 21
|15
|100%
|Fairburn (90%)(2)
|Atlanta, GA
|910,000
|53,812
|39,824
|33,195
|1Q 21
|TBD
|0%
|Rickenbacker (100%)
|Columbus, OH
|320,190
|20,300
|16,473
|12,225
|2Q 21
|3
|100%
|$
|146,112
|$
|75,906
|$
|63,186
|Non-consolidated:
|ETNA Park 70 (90%)(3)
|Columbus, OH
|TBD
|TBD
|$
|12,514
|$
|12,909
|TBD
|TBD
|0%
|ETNA Park 70 East (90%)(3)
|Columbus, OH
|TBD
|TBD
|7,484
|7,614
|TBD
|TBD
|0%
|$
|19,998
|$
|20,523
- GAAP investment balance is in real estate under construction for consolidated projects and in investments in non-consolidated entities for non-consolidated projects.
- Estimated project cost excludes potential developer partner promote.
- Plans and specifications for completion have not been completed and the square footage, project cost and completion date cannot be estimated.
|PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS
|Primary Tenant
|Location
|
Property
Type
|
Gross
Disposition
Price
($000)
|
Annualized
Net Income
(Loss)(1)
($000)
|
Annualized
NOI(1)
($000)
|
Month of
Disposition
|
%
Leased
|Vacant
|Thomson, GA
|Industrial
|$
|6,971
|$
|—
|$
|(278
|)
|October
|0%
|Vacant (2)
|Boca Raton, FL
|Office
|18,413
|(3,160
|)
|(749
|)
|October
|0%
|CardWorks
|Orlando, FL
|Office
|14,250
|763
|1,019
|October
|100%
|Dow
|Lake Jackson, TX
|Office
|191,992
|3,544
|12,858
|November
|100%
|TI Automotive
|Lavonia, GA
|Industrial
|13,000
|789
|870
|November
|100%
|Versum
|Tempe, AZ
|Office
|22,000
|593
|1,347
|December
|100%
|Kohl's (3)
|Pataskala, OH
|Industrial
|10,645
|956
|444
|December
|100%
|MAHLE Industries
|Olive Branch, MS
|Industrial
|15,000
|650
|914
|December
|100%
|$
|292,271
|$
|4,135
|$
|16,425
- Generally, quarterly period prior to sale annualized, excluding impairment charges.
- Sold in a foreclosure sale. Disposition price reflects non-recourse debt balance.
- Property acquired from ETNA Park 70 in 2018 for a cost basis of $3.6 million and ground leased to user. Tenant exercised purchase option in accordance with the lease.
Including fourth quarter disposition activity, consolidated 2020 property disposition volume totaled $432.8 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.8% and 5.0%, respectively.
|LEASING
During the fourth quarter of 2020, Lexington executed the following extensions:
|LEASE EXTENSIONS
|Location
|Primary Tenant(1)
|Prior Term
|
Lease
Expiration Date
|Sq. Ft.
|Industrial
|1
|Laurens
|SC
|Michelin
|05/2021
|11/2021
|1,164,000
|2
|Dry Ridge
|KY
|Dana
|06/2025
|06/2031
|336,350
|2
|Total industrial lease extensions
|1,500,350
|Office / Multi-tenant Office
|1
|Phoenix
|AZ
|ATOS IT Solutions
|03/2021
|03/2026
|28,576
|2
|Herndon
|VA
|United States of America
|05/2022
|05/2027
|159,644
|2
|Total office lease extensions
|188,220
|4
|TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES
|1,688,570
- Leases greater than 10,000 square feet.
As of December 31, 2020, Lexington's portfolio was 98.3% leased.
BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Lexington satisfied an aggregate of $197.1 million of non-recourse debt with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.3%.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Lexington entered into forward sales contracts for 1.1 million common shares under its At-the-Market offering program. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had forward sales contracts for 5.0 million common shares with a then settlement price of $55.1 million.
Lexington ended 2020 at 4.8x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Lexington's $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility remains fully available.
2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE
Lexington estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be within a range of $0.58 to $0.62. Lexington estimates that its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be within an expected range of $0.72 to $0.76 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL
Lexington will host a conference call today February 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-844-825-9783 (U.S.), 1-412-317-5163 (International) or 1-855-669-9657 (Canada). A replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2021, at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-412-317-0088 (International) or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada); pin code for all replay numbers is 10151943. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com
This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in Lexington's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) the authorization by Lexington's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (2) Lexington's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2021, (3) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, development project, disposition, financing or other transaction, (4) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (5) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (6) competition, (7) increases in real estate construction costs, (8) changes in interest rates, (9) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, and (10) future impairment charges. Copies of the periodic reports Lexington files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on Lexington's web site at www.lxp.com. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe Lexington's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized.
References to Lexington refer to Lexington Realty Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions
Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.
Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.
Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Lexington believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.
Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.
Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.
GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost (or sale) price.
Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. Lexington defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, Lexington's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve months ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Gross revenues:
|Rental revenue
|$
|82,390
|$
|81,564
|$
|325,811
|$
|320,622
|Other revenue
|925
|1,472
|4,637
|5,347
|Total gross revenues
|83,315
|83,036
|330,448
|325,969
|Expense applicable to revenues:
|Depreciation and amortization
|(40,723
|)
|(35,977
|)
|(161,592
|)
|(147,594
|)
|Property operating
|(10,019
|)
|(11,052
|)
|(41,914
|)
|(42,018
|)
|General and administrative
|(7,759
|)
|(7,133
|)
|(30,371
|)
|(30,785
|)
|Non-operating income
|429
|335
|743
|2,262
|Interest and amortization expense
|(12,591
|)
|(14,380
|)
|(55,201
|)
|(65,095
|)
|Debt satisfaction gains (charges), net
|2,502
|10
|21,452
|(4,517
|)
|Impairment charges
|(6,668
|)
|(2,974
|)
|(14,460
|)
|(5,329
|)
|Gains on sales of properties
|97,163
|74,227
|139,039
|250,889
|Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities
|105,649
|86,092
|188,144
|283,782
|Provision for income taxes
|(223
|)
|(271
|)
|(1,584
|)
|(1,379
|)
|Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities
|(204
|)
|(398
|)
|(169
|)
|2,890
|Net income
|105,222
|85,423
|186,391
|285,293
|Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(844
|)
|(192
|)
|(3,089
|)
|(5,383
|)
|Net income attributable to Lexington Realty Trust shareholders
|104,378
|85,231
|183,302
|279,910
|Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C
|(1,572
|)
|(1,572
|)
|(6,290
|)
|(6,290
|)
|Allocation to participating securities
|(94
|)
|(85
|)
|(224
|)
|(395
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|102,712
|$
|83,574
|$
|176,788
|$
|273,225
|Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.15
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|274,965,603
|248,943,975
|266,914,843
|237,642,048
|Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.15
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|284,076,532
|252,939,590
|268,182,552
|237,934,515
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Assets:
|(unaudited)
|Real estate, at cost
|$
|3,514,564
|$
|3,320,574
|Real estate - intangible assets
|409,293
|409,756
|Investments in real estate under construction
|75,906
|13,313
|Real estate, gross
|3,999,763
|3,743,643
|Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
|884,465
|887,629
|Real estate, net
|3,115,298
|2,856,014
|Assets held for sale
|16,530
|—
|Right-of-use assets, net
|31,423
|38,133
|Cash and cash equivalents
|178,795
|122,666
|Restricted cash
|626
|6,644
|Investments in non-consolidated entities
|56,464
|57,168
|Deferred expenses, net
|15,901
|18,404
|Rent receivable - current
|2,899
|3,229
|Rent receivable - deferred
|66,959
|66,294
|Other assets
|8,331
|11,708
|Total assets
|$
|3,493,226
|$
|3,180,260
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Liabilities:
|Mortgages and notes payable, net
|$
|136,529
|$
|390,272
|Term loan payable, net
|297,943
|297,439
|Senior notes payable, net
|779,275
|496,870
|Trust preferred securities, net
|127,495
|127,396
|Dividends payable
|35,401
|32,432
|Liabilities held for sale
|790
|—
|Operating lease liabilities
|32,515
|39,442
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|55,208
|29,925
|Accrued interest payable
|6,334
|7,897
|Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net
|17,264
|20,350
|Prepaid rent
|13,335
|13,518
|Total liabilities
|1,502,089
|1,455,541
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares,
|Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770 and 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding
|94,016
|94,016
|Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares, 277,152,450 and 254,770,719 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively
|28
|25
|Additional paid-in-capital
|3,196,315
|2,976,670
|Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
|(1,301,726
|)
|(1,363,676
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(17,963
|)
|(1,928
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,970,670
|1,705,107
|Noncontrolling interests
|20,467
|19,612
|Total equity
|1,991,137
|1,724,719
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,493,226
|$
|3,180,260
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|Basic:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|102,712
|$
|83,574
|$
|176,788
|$
|273,225
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|274,965,603
|248,943,975
|266,914,843
|237,642,048
|Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.15
|Diluted:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic
|$
|102,712
|$
|83,574
|$
|176,788
|$
|273,225
|Impact of assumed conversions
|2,218
|(34
|)
|—
|—
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|104,930
|$
|83,540
|$
|176,788
|$
|273,225
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|274,965,603
|248,943,975
|266,914,843
|237,642,048
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Unvested share-based payment awards and options
|1,367,634
|639,178
|1,267,709
|292,467
|Operating Partnership Units
|3,032,725
|3,356,437
|—
|—
|Preferred shares - Series C
|4,710,570
|—
|—
|—
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|284,076,532
|252,939,590
|268,182,552
|237,934,515
|Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.15
|LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
|ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION
|(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:
|Basic and Diluted:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|102,712
|$
|83,574
|$
|176,788
|$
|273,225
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|40,050
|35,323
|158,655
|144,792
|Impairment charges - real estate
|6,668
|2,974
|14,460
|5,329
|Noncontrolling interests - OP units
|645
|(34
|)
|2,347
|4,376
|Amortization of leasing commissions
|673
|654
|2,937
|2,802
|Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment
|2,115
|2,249
|8,578
|9,449
|Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities and net of tax
|(97,163
|)
|(74,211
|)
|(139,596
|)
|(255,048
|)
|FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic
|55,700
|50,529
|224,169
|184,925
|Preferred dividends
|1,572
|1,572
|6,290
|6,290
|Amount allocated to participating securities
|94
|85
|224
|395
|FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted
|57,366
|52,186
|230,683
|191,610
|Debt satisfaction (gains) charges, net, including non-consolidated entities
|(2,502
|)
|(9
|)
|(21,396
|)
|4,773
|Transaction costs
|174
|202
|255
|202
|Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted
|55,038
|52,379
|209,542
|196,585
|FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION:
|Adjustments:
|Straight-line adjustments
|(3,430
|)
|(3,656
|)
|(13,654
|)
|(14,502
|)
|Lease incentives
|189
|293
|921
|1,191
|Amortization of above/below market leases
|(470
|)
|(269
|)
|(1,580
|)
|(443
|)
|Lease termination payments, net
|(70
|)
|25
|—
|(1,095
|)
|Non-cash interest, net
|195
|563
|1,276
|2,709
|Non-cash charges, net
|1,690
|1,577
|6,674
|6,410
|Tenant improvements
|(291
|)
|(2,885
|)
|(9,744
|)
|(7,817
|)
|Lease costs
|(50
|)
|(3,743
|)
|(5,019
|)
|(14,367
|)
|Joint venture and non-controlling interest adjustment
|11
|(63
|)
|(319
|)
|(3,794
|)
|Company Funds Available for Distribution
|$
|52,812
|$
|44,221
|$
|188,097
|$
|164,877
|Per Common Share and Unit Amounts
|Basic:
|FFO
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.77
|Diluted:
|FFO
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.78
|Adjusted Company FFO
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.80
|Weighted-Average Common Shares
|Basic:
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS
|274,965,603
|248,943,975
|266,914,843
|237,642,048
|Operating partnership units(1)
|3,032,725
|3,356,437
|3,083,320
|3,490,147
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO
|277,998,328
|252,300,412
|269,998,163
|241,132,195
|Diluted:
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS
|284,076,532
|252,939,590
|268,182,552
|237,934,515
|Unvested share-based payment awards
|9,384
|36,516
|17,180
|22,813
|Operating partnership units(1)
|—
|—
|3,083,320
|3,490,147
|Preferred shares - Series C
|—
|4,710,570
|4,710,570
|4,710,570
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO
|284,085,916
|257,686,676
|275,993,622
|246,158,045
(1) Includes OP units other than OP units held by Lexington.
|LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
|Range
|Estimated:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1)
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.62
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.60
|0.60
|Impact of capital transactions
|(0.46
|)
|(0.46
|)
|Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.76
(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare