 

2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 00 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 12:00  |  16   |   |   

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 fourth quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Monday, March 1, 2021. 

March 1, 2021 Schedule
 
4:01 p.m. ET 2020 fourth quarter financial results press release will be distributed.
   
4:50 p.m. ET To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID # 8168847.
   
5:00 p.m. ET Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, March 15, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 8168847.

COMPANY CONTACT: Sam Martin, Argot Partners. 212-600-1902, or orasure@argotpartners.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 00 p.m. ET BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 fourth quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
OraSure Subsidiary DNA Genotek’s OMNIgene·ORAL Included in EUA Granted to Ambry Genetics for Use in COVID-19 RT-PCR Saliva Test
28.01.21
OraSure Subsidiary DNA Genotek’s OMNIgene·ORAL Saliva Collection Device Receives Health Canada Authorization for use in COVID-19 Testing
26.01.21
OraSure’s OMNIgene·ORAL Saliva Collection Kit Selected by Chronomics for Use in UK Government “Test to Release for International Travel” COVID-19 Testing Program
21.01.21
OraSure’s Oragene•Dx Saliva Collection Kit Included in Industry’s First FDA Authorization for a Whole Exome Sequencing Platform

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
4
Orasure Technologie - hochaktuel für Corona-Selbsttest