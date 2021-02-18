 

Amdocs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2021. Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at 8:45 am ET.

For more information or to listen to the webcast, please visit https://investors.amdocs.com/ir-event-calendar.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs
Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

Linda Horiuchi
Head of Public Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com




Amdocs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March …

