 

Escalade Crosses 2020 Finish Line with Four Consecutive Quarters of Record Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue increased 58.9% on net sales of $74.8 million
  • Gross margin improvement of 80 bps to 23.9%
  • Operating income of $6.9 million, an increase of 97.1%
  • Diluted EPS of $0.36 per share vs. $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) – today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for its 2020 fiscal year, ended December 26, 2020. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $74.8 million, an increase of 58.9% over prior year, and a record for its fourth fiscal quarter. This represents the fourth consecutive quarter of record sales. Quarterly diluted earnings per share were $0.36, an increase of 99.1% from prior year.

“We completed our fiscal year with a record fourth quarter performance fueled by continued consumer demand for our innovative and dynamic portfolio of brands and product categories. Our fourth consecutive record quarterly performance demonstrates that we’ve built a sustainable business model, which drives profitable growth, invests in our team and key growth enablers, and delivers exceptional value and returns to our shareholders,” said Scott Sincerbeaux, President and CEO of Escalade, Inc.

“We took important steps in fiscal 2020 to strengthen Escalade’s competitive position over the long-term, including the acceleration of our product and asset creation pipeline and the acquisition of American Heritage Billiards and RAVE Sports, as well as key investments in our digital business and capabilities,” continued Sincerbeaux. “I would like to share my heartfelt thanks to the entire Escalade family, who have demonstrated incredible resilience throughout unprecedented times. Their dedication to serving customers and consumers, while balancing the health and wellbeing of friends, family and our community, is inspiring. Our team is what makes Escalade a truly special organization.”

“We had an excellent finish to the year, including record earnings on revenue growth,” said Stephen Wawrin, Escalade’s Chief Financial Officer. “For the full year, we delivered shareholder value through an increase in our dividend and the repurchase of 405,924 shares of stock at an average price of $16.60 per share. In addition, we enhanced our strong balance sheet and increased our financial flexibility for further strategic investments.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $74.8 million compared to net sales of $47.0 million for the same quarter in 2019, an increase of $27.8 million, or 58.9%. The Company recognized increased sales across all product categories during the quarter due to increased product placement and continued high demand, most notably in our outdoor and fitness categories.

Gross margin ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 23.9%, compared to 23.1% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $17.9 million compared to gross profit of $10.9 million for the same quarter in 2019, an increase of $7.0 million, or 64.0%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $10.5 million for the quarter compared to $7.0 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $3.5 million, or 50.0%. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 14.1% from 15.0% reported for the same period in the prior year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.9 million compared to operating income of $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $3.4 million, or 97.1%.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2019.

Full Year Results

Full year net sales for 2020 were $273.6 million compared to $180.5 million in 2019, an increase of $93.1 million, or 51.6%.

Gross margin ratio for full year 2020 increased to 27.3% from 23.5%. Margins were favorably impacted by factory utilization, change in sales mix and supply chain improvements made throughout the year. Gross profit for 2020 was $74.8 million compared to gross profit of $42.4 million in 2019, an increase of $32.4 million, or 76.6%.

SG&A expenses for full year 2020 were $40.3 million compared to $31.6 million in 2019, an increase of $8.7 million, or 27.5%. As a percent of sales, SG&A decreased to 14.7% from 17.5% in 2019.

Operating income for full year 2020 was $33.0 million compared to $9.2 million in 2019, an increase of $23.8 million, or 256.1%. During 2019, the Company experienced challenges with the integration of two of the latest acquisitions. The Company implemented changes during the second half of 2019 which enhanced the profitability of these acquisitions during 2020.

Full year net income for 2020 was $25.9 million, or $1.82 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share for 2019.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment.  Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports’ brands include Bear Archery, Bear X, Trophy Ridge, Rocket, SIK and Cajun Bowfishing archery equipment; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; RAVE Sports water recreation products; Atomic, Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Viva Sol, Zume Games recreational games; DURA and Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath and Silverback residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline and the STEP fitness products; Woodplay premium playsets; American Heritage Billiards - premium billiards and game room assortment; and Cue&Case - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports’ products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide.  For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Escalade’s financial condition and results of operations; Escalade’s plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade’s ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus; Escalade’s ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; the ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; the ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade’s ability to control costs; Escalade’s ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; Escalade’s ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade’s future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data December 26, 2020   December 28, 2019   December 26, 2020   December 28, 2019
               
Net sales $ 74,767     $ 47,044     $ 273,649     $ 180,541  
               
Costs and Expenses              
Cost of products sold   56,911       36,159       198,822       138,181  
Selling, administrative and general expenses   10,563       7,040       40,315       31,616  
Amortization   372       334       1,480       1,469  
               
Operating Income   6,921       3,511       33,032       9,275  
               
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest expense   (102 )     (61 )     (250 )     (356 )
Other income (expense)   32       3       140       15  
               
Income Before Income Taxes   6,851       3,453       32,922       8,934  
               
Provision for Income Taxes   1,764       878       6,988       1,676  
               
Net Income $ 5,087     $ 2,575     $ 25,934     $ 7,258  
               
Earnings Per Share Data:              
Basic earnings per share $ 0.36     $ 0.18     $ 1.84     $ 0.50  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36     $ 0.18     $ 1.82     $ 0.50  
               
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.125     $ 0.53     $ 0.50  
               

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In Thousands)


All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information 		  December 26,
2020 		  December 28,
2019
         
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,505     $ 5,882  
Receivables, less allowances of $896 and $483; respectively     65,280       35,450  
Inventories     72,488       42,269  
Prepaid expenses     4,068       3,151  
Prepaid income tax     57       163  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     145,398       86,915  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net     18,232       15,111  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,608       1,080  
Intangible assets     22,645       18,847  
Goodwill     32,695       26,749  
Other assets     127       77  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 220,705     $ 148,779  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Note payable   $ -     $ 135  
Trade accounts payable     20,947       7,765  
Accrued liabilities     24,271       9,689  
Current operating lease liabilities     854       621  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     46,072       18,210  
         
Long-term debt     30,073       -  
Deferred income tax liability     4,193       3,537  
Operating lease liabilities     763       475  
Other liabilities     448       387  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     81,549       22,609  
         
Commitments and contingencies     --       --  
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock        
Authorized:  1,000,000 shares, no par value, none issued        
Common stock        
Authorized:  30,000,000 shares, no par value        
Issued and outstanding: 2020 —13,919,380 shares, 2019 —14,214,777 shares     13,919       14,215  
Retained earnings     125,237       111,955  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     139,156       126,170  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 220,705     $ 148,779  



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Escalade Crosses 2020 Finish Line with Four Consecutive Quarters of Record Revenue Fourth-Quarter Highlights Revenue increased 58.9% on net sales of $74.8 millionGross margin improvement of 80 bps to 23.9%Operating income of $6.9 million, an increase of 97.1%Diluted EPS of $0.36 per share vs. $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2019 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin