 

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 12:00  |  30   |   |   

Fourth Quarter Highlights

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.92-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.2%-
-Net New Home Orders up 14% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Dollar Value of $1.9 Billion, up 69% Year-Over-Year-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and full year 2020.

“Tri Pointe Homes finished the year on a strong note in the fourth quarter of 2020, highlighted by year-over-year order growth of 14% on a 38% improvement in order pace, homebuilding gross margin expansion of 130 basis points to 23.2% and a unit backlog increase of 69% as compared to last year,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “These results are reflective of a housing market that continues to exhibit strong momentum and our operational focus that seeks to capitalize on these trends.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Tri Pointe enters 2021 on a solid foundation, with $1.2 billion in total liquidity, $621 million in cash, a debt-to-capital ratio of 37.6% and a net-debt-to-net capital ratio of 24.4%*. We believe this financial strength puts us in an excellent position to continue expanding our operations with an eye towards generating strong stockholder returns. Our main focus remains on this as we move forward and anticipate continued headway in 2021.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “Given the current market dynamics, it is clear that there is a critical long-term need for additional housing supply in this country. Existing home inventory remains at historically low levels while demand is being driven by, among other things, powerful demographic forces and changes to how we live as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe these positive tailwinds will remain in place for the foreseeable future, providing our industry and our company with a very bright outlook.”

Results and Operational Data for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Net income was $115.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $118.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenue for the quarter was $1.0 billion, a decrease of 8%

    °  New home deliveries of 1,633 homes compared to 1,795 homes, a decrease of 9%

    °  Average sales price of homes delivered of $640,000 compared to $634,000, an increase of 1%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage was 23.2% compared to 21.9%, an increase of 130 basis points

    °  Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.3%*
  • Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 9.9% compared to 9.2%, an increase of 70 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,409 compared to 1,235, an increase of 14%
  • Active selling communities averaged 117.5 compared to 142.8, a decrease of 18%

    °  Net new home orders per average selling community increased by 38% to 12.0 orders (4.0 monthly) compared to 8.6 orders (2.9 monthly)

    °  Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 14%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 2,964 homes compared to 1,752, an increase of 69%

    °  Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.9 billion compared to $1.1 billion, an increase of 69%

    °  Average sales price in backlog at quarter end remained flat at $647,000 compared to $648,000
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 37.6% and 24.4%*, respectively, as of December 31, 2020
  • Repurchased 4,962,823 shares of common stock at an average price of $17.53 for an aggregate dollar amount of $87.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Ended fourth quarter of 2020 with total liquidity of $1.2 billion, including cash of $621.3 million and $535.9 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

    *  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Results and Operational Data for Full Year 2020 and Comparisons to Full Year 2019

  • Net income available to was $282.2 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $207.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenue of $3.2 billion compared to $3.1 billion, an increase of 5%

    °  New home deliveries of 5,123 homes compared to 4,921 homes, an increase of 4%

    °  Average sales price of homes delivered of $631,000 compared to $624,000, an increase of 1%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 22.0% compared to 19.8%, an increase of 220 basis points

    °  Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.0%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 11.5%, a decrease of 70 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 6,335 compared to 5,338, an increase of 19%
  • Active selling communities averaged 133.2 compared to 145.7, a decrease of 9%

    °  Net new home orders per average selling community increased by 29% to 47.6 orders (4.0 monthly) compared to 36.6 orders (3.1 monthly)

    °  Cancellation rate of 13% compared to 15%, a decrease of 200 basis points
  • Repurchased 15,163,477 shares of common stock at an average price of $16.53 for an aggregate dollar amount of $250.7 million in the full year ended December 31, 2020

    *  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“2020 was a challenging year and I would like to thank the Tri Pointe Homes team for their commitment, tenacity, and ingenuity in making this a record year for our company,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “Our success was driven by a combination of positive industry factors, well-located communities and innovative new home designs. The accelerated demand allowed us to increase prices at a majority of our communities and stay ahead of the cost pressures we are experiencing as an industry. I am very excited about the successful implementation of our one unified brand – Tri Pointe Homes. With an increased emphasis on affordability and the growth of our early-stage divisions I am very optimistic that 2021 will be another strong year for our company.”

Outlook

There remains uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and future developments, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, as well as the related short-term and long-term impacts on the economy. The following outlook is based on the Company’s backlog as of December 31, 2020, current market dynamics and management’s estimates. Actual results could differ due to, among other things, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $625,000 and $635,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% to 12.5%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 to be approximately 25%.

For the full year, the Company expects to open approximately 70 new communities and end the year with between 125 and 135 active selling communities. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,700 and 6,000 homes at an average sales price between $600,000 and $610,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.0% to 22.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 10.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 25%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.  The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13714650. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the emergence and spread of new strains or variants of COVID-19, the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and acceptance of effective vaccines, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; raw material and labor prices and availability; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:
   
Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696  
   

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   Change   % Change   2020   2019   Change   % Change
Operating Data:                              
Home sales revenue $ 1,045,020     $ 1,138,265     $ (93,245 )   (8 )%   $ 3,232,836     $ 3,069,375     $ 163,461     5 %
Homebuilding gross margin $ 242,002     $ 249,404     $ (7,402 )   (3 )%   $ 712,046     $ 606,667     $ 105,379     17 %
Homebuilding gross margin % 23.2 %   21.9 %   1.3 %       22.0 %   19.8 %   2.2 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 26.3 %   26.2 %   0.1 %       25.0 %   23.2 %   1.8 %    
SG&A expense $ 103,155     $ 104,219     $ (1,064 )   (1 )%   $ 349,414     $ 352,309     $ (2,895 )   (1 )%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 9.9 %   9.2 %   0.7 %       10.8 %   11.5 %   (0.7 )%    
Net income $ 115,114     $ 117,993     $ (2,879 )   (2 )%   $ 282,207     $ 207,187     $ 75,020     36 %
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 203,396     $ 213,528     $ (10,132 )   (5 )%   $ 532,915     $ 420,899     $ 112,016     27 %
Interest incurred $ 20,450     $ 21,951     $ (1,501 )   (7 )%   $ 83,120     $ 89,691     $ (6,571 )   (7 )%
Interest in cost of home sales $ 31,013     $ 30,065     $ 948     3 %   $ 93,131     $ 81,567     $ 11,564     14 %
                               
Other Data:                              
Net new home orders 1,409     1,235     174     14 %   6,335     5,338     997     19 %
New homes delivered 1,633     1,795     (162 )   (9 )%   5,123     4,921     202     4 %
Average selling price of homes delivered $ 640     $ 634     $ 6     1 %   $ 631     $ 624     $ 7     1 %
Cancellation rate 10 %   14 %   (4 )%       13 %   15 %   (2 )%    
Average selling communities 117.5     142.8     (25.3 )   (18 )%   133.2     145.7     (12.5 )   (9 )%
Selling communities at end of period 112     137     (25 )   (18 )%                
Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,916,664     $ 1,136,163     $ 780,501     69 %                
Backlog (homes) 2,964     1,752     1,212     69 %                
Average selling price in backlog $ 647     $ 648     $ (1 )   0 %                
                               
  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  Change                    
Balance Sheet Data:                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 621,295     $ 329,011     $ 292,284                      
Real estate inventories $ 2,910,142     $ 3,065,436     $ (155,294 )                    
Lots owned or controlled 35,641     30,029     5,612                      
Homes under construction (1) 3,044     2,269     775                      
Homes completed, unsold 68     343     (275 )                    
Total debt, net $ 1,343,001     $ 1,283,985     $ 59,016                      
Stockholders' equity $ 2,232,537     $ 2,186,530     $ 46,007                      
Book capitalization $ 3,575,538     $ 3,470,515     $ 105,023                      
Ratio of debt-to-capital 37.6 %   37.0 %   0.6 %                    
Ratio of net debt-to-net-capital* 24.4 %   30.4 %   (6.0 )%                    

_____________________________________
(1)  Homes under construction included 86 and 78 models at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
*    See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)

  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 621,295     $ 329,011  
Receivables 63,551     69,276  
Real estate inventories 2,910,142     3,065,436  
Investments in unconsolidated entities 75,056     11,745  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 158,529     159,893  
Deferred tax assets, net 47,525     49,904  
Other assets 145,882     173,425  
Total assets $ 4,021,980     $ 3,858,690  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 79,690     $ 66,120  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 366,740     322,043  
Loans payable 258,979     250,000  
Senior notes 1,084,022     1,033,985  
Total liabilities 1,789,431     1,672,148  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;121,882,778 and 136,149,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,219     1,361  
Additional paid-in capital 345,137     581,195  
Retained earnings 1,886,181     1,603,974  
Total stockholders' equity 2,232,537     2,186,530  
Noncontrolling interests 12     12  
Total equity 2,232,549     2,186,542  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,021,980     $ 3,858,690  
 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Homebuilding:              
Home sales revenue $ 1,045,020     $ 1,138,265     $ 3,232,836     $ 3,069,375  
Land and lot sales revenue 12,470     357     15,932     7,176  
Other operations revenue 642     617     2,542     2,470  
Total revenues 1,058,132     1,139,239     3,251,310     3,079,021  
Cost of home sales 803,018     888,861     2,520,790     2,462,708  
Cost of land and lot sales 2,653     159     6,443     7,711  
Other operations expense 624     608     2,496     2,434  
Sales and marketing 50,565     61,260     183,110     195,148  
General and administrative 52,590     42,959     166,304     157,161  
Restructuring charges 58         5,661      
Homebuilding income from operations 148,624     145,392     366,506     253,859  
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 95     (19 )   162     (52 )
Other income (expense), net 97     138     (8,978 )   6,857  
Homebuilding income before income taxes 148,816     145,511     357,690     260,664  
Financial Services:              
Revenues 2,695     2,035     9,137     3,994  
Expenses 1,417     1,122     5,115     2,887  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 3,904     4,455     11,665     9,316  
Financial services income before income taxes 5,182     5,368     15,687     10,423  
Income before income taxes 153,998     150,879     373,377     271,087  
Provision for income taxes (38,884 )   (32,886 )   (91,170 )   (63,900 )
Net income $ 115,114     $ 117,993     $ 282,207     $ 207,187  
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.93     $ 0.85     $ 2.18     $ 1.47  
Diluted $ 0.92     $ 0.85     $ 2.17     $ 1.47  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic 123,944,552     138,245,130     129,368,964     140,851,444  
Diluted 124,815,177     139,219,179     129,951,161     141,394,227  
 

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price
New Homes Delivered:                              
Maracay 189     $ 601     212     $ 503     664     $ 553     530     $ 515  
Pardee Homes 626     634     647     696     1,613     662     1,675     658  
Quadrant Homes 116     973     90     853     286     928     257     933  
Trendmaker Homes 212     441     254     459     910     459     882     461  
Tri Pointe Homes 343     707     414     671     1,153     703     1,163     685  
Winchester Homes 147     582     178     621     497     613     414     609  
Total 1,633     $ 640     1,795     $ 634     5,123     $ 631     4,921     $ 624  
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price
New Homes Delivered:                              
Arizona 189     $ 601     212     $ 503     664     $ 553     530     $ 515  
California 700     687     821     725     2,010     721     2,051     713  
Colorado 53     597     63     569     219     594     278     565  
Maryland 108     523     117     489     336     553     289     491  
Nevada 204     602     177     548     525     561     509     550  
North Carolina 7     363             7     363          
South Carolina 5     325             5     325          
Texas 212     441     254     459     910     459     882     461  
Virginia 39     747     61     875     161     739     125     880  
Washington 116     973     90     853     286     928     257     933  
Total 1,633     $ 640     1,795     $ 634     5,123     $ 631     4,921     $ 624  
 

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities
Net New Home Orders:                              
Maracay 167     15.8     138     14.0     813     16.9     709     13.8  
Pardee Homes 391     36.5     354     41.8     1,985     40.1     1,733     43.5  
Quadrant Homes 27     5.5     90     6.5     336     7.5     300     6.8  
Trendmaker Homes 306     26.0     232     34.7     1,063     29.0     914     37.1  
Tri Pointe Homes 364     23.7     292     31.3     1,527     28.1     1,174     30.0  
Winchester Homes 154     10.0     129     14.5     611     11.6     508     14.5  
Total 1,409     117.5     1,235     142.8     6,335     133.2     5,338     145.7  
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities
Net New Home Orders:                              
Arizona 167     15.8     138     14.0     813     16.9     709     13.8  
California 559     40.0     488     53.8     2,716     48.5     2,147     53.7  
Colorado 64     4.8     47     5.8     245     4.3     234     6.2  
Maryland 86     6.5     90     10.5     420     8.2     345     10.2  
Nevada 111     13.7     111     13.5     524     14.8     526     13.5  
North Carolina 19     0.7             19     0.2          
South Carolina 2     1.0             8     0.3          
Texas 306     26.0     232     34.7     1,063     29.0     914     37.1  
Virginia 68     3.5     39     4.0     191     3.5     163     4.4  
Washington 27     5.5     90     6.5     336     7.5     300     6.8  
Total 1,409     117.5     1,235     142.8     6,335     133.2     5,338     145.7  
 

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  As of December 31, 2020   As of December 31, 2019
  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price
Backlog:                      
Maracay 479     $ 324,410     $ 677     330     $ 180,954     $ 548  
Pardee Homes 832     574,613     691     460     336,837     732  
Quadrant Homes 139     139,435     1,003     89     79,789     897  
Trendmaker Homes 498     232,323     467     345     169,946     493  
Tri Pointe Homes 703     453,665     645     329     234,189     712  
Winchester Homes 313     192,218     614     199     134,448     676  
Total 2,964     $ 1,916,664     $ 647     1,752     $ 1,136,163     $ 648  
                       
                       
  As of December 31, 2020   As of December 31, 2019
  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price
Backlog:                      
Arizona 479     $ 324,410     $ 677     $ 330     $ 180,954     $ 548  
California 1,258     855,261     680     552     437,926     793  
Colorado 126     71,940     571     100     58,060     581  
Maryland 201     113,828     566     117     68,954     589  
Nevada 136     95,963     706     137     75,040     548  
North Carolina 12     4,274     356              
South Carolina 3     840     280              
Texas 498     232,323     467     345     169,946     493  
Virginia 112     78,390     700     82     65,494     799  
Washington 139     139,435     1,003     89     79,789     897  
Total 2,964     $ 1,916,664     $ 647     1,752     $ 1,136,163     $ 648  
 

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)

  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):      
Maracay 4,128     3,730  
Pardee Homes 13,840     13,267  
Quadrant Homes 964     1,103  
Trendmaker Homes 6,985     4,034  
Tri Pointe Homes 7,833     6,170  
Winchester Homes 1,891     1,725  
Total 35,641     30,029  
       
       
  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):      
Arizona 4,128     3,730  
California 15,040     14,677  
Colorado 1,080     1,033  
Maryland 892     1,140  
Nevada 2,639     2,026  
North Carolina 2,808     1,590  
South Carolina 106     111  
Texas 6,985     4,034  
Virginia 999     585  
Washington 964     1,103  
Total 35,641     30,029  
       
       
  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Lots by Ownership Type:      
Lots owned 22,620     22,845  
Lots controlled (1) 13,021     7,184  
Total 35,641     30,029  

__________
(1)  As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage and non-cash impairments and lot option abandonments have on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who may adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020   %   2019   %
   
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,045,020     100.0 %   $ 1,138,265     100.0 %
Cost of home sales 803,018     76.8 %   888,861     78.1 %
Homebuilding gross margin 242,002     23.2 %   249,404     21.9 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 31,013     3.0 %   30,065     2.6 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 1,960     0.2 %   18,356     1.6 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 274,975     26.3 %   $ 297,825     26.1 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.2 %       21.9 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 26.3 %       26.2 %    


  Year Ended December 31,
  2020   %   2019   %
   
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 3,232,836     100.0 %   $ 3,069,375     100.0 %
Cost of home sales 2,520,790     78.0 %   2,462,708     80.2 %
Homebuilding gross margin 712,046     22.0 %   606,667     19.8 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 93,131     2.9 %   81,567     2.7 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 4,004     0.1 %   24,875     0.8 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 809,181     25.0 %   $ 713,109     23.2 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.0 %       19.8 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.0 %       23.2 %    
 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Loans payable $ 258,979     $ 250,000  
Senior notes 1,084,022     1,033,985  
Total debt 1,343,001     1,283,985  
Stockholders’ equity 2,232,537     2,186,530  
Total capital $ 3,575,538     $ 3,470,515  
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 37.6 %   37.0 %
       
Total debt $ 1,343,001     $ 1,283,985  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (621,295 )   (329,011 )
Net debt 721,706     954,974  
Stockholders’ equity 2,232,537     2,186,530  
Net capital $ 2,954,243     $ 3,141,504  
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 24.4 %   30.4 %

__________
(1)  The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing debt by the sum of debt plus equity.
(2)  The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus equity.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments, (g) early loan termination costs and (h) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
   
  (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 115,114     $ 117,993     $ 282,207     $ 207,187  
Interest expense:              
Interest incurred 20,450     21,951     83,120     89,691  
Interest capitalized (20,450 )   (21,951 )   (83,120 )   (89,691 )
Amortization of interest in cost of sales 31,082     30,061     93,248     81,735  
Provision for income taxes 38,884     32,886     91,170     63,900  
Depreciation and amortization 10,301     10,040     29,497     28,396  
EBITDA 195,381     190,980     496,122     381,218  
Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,997     4,192     16,885     14,806  
Real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments 1,960     18,356     4,004     24,875  
Early loan termination costs         10,243      
Restructuring charges 58         5,661      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 203,396     $ 213,528     $ 532,915     $ 420,899  
 

 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the varying effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2020   Year Ended December 31, 2020
  As Reported   Adjustments   Adjusted   As Reported   Adjustments   Adjusted
   
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income before income taxes $ 153,998     $ 58     $ 154,056     $ 373,377     $ 15,904     $ 389,281  
Provision for income taxes (38,884 )   (15 )   (38,899 )   (91,170 )   (3,881 )   (95,051 )
Net income $ 115,114     $ 43     $ 115,157     $ 282,207     $ 12,023     $ 294,230  
Earnings per share                      
Diluted $ 0.92         $ 0.92     $ 2.17         $ 2.26  
Weighted average shares outstanding                      
Diluted 124,815         124,815     129,951         129,951  
                       
Effective tax rate 25.2 %       25.2 %   24.4 %       24.4 %

_________
(1)   Includes (i) a $10.2 million charge for the year ended December 31, 2020 related to the early extinguishment of a portion of our 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021, which is included in other income (expense), net on our consolidated statements of operations, and (ii) $58,000 and $5.7 million charges for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to restructuring charges stemming from a workforce reduction plan.
(2)   Includes a tax adjustment to reflect the higher pretax earnings associated with the aforementioned adjustments.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Fourth Quarter Highlights -Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.92--Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.2%--Net New Home Orders up 14% Year-Over-Year--Backlog Dollar Value of $1.9 Billion, up 69% Year-Over-Year- INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 18, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin