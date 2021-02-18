 

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Connection with the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc. before February 25

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 12:00  |  66   |   |   

  • Stockholders as of the Close of Business on December 16, 2020 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them
  • Vote Today to Avoid Further Delay to the Closing of the Business Combination

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), reminds its stockholders to vote in connection with Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”). Switchback’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposals described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”) will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021, on February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time.

Switchback requests that any investor who held shares of stock in Switchback as of the close of business on December 16, 2020 and has not yet voted do so as soon as possible.

Scott McNeill, CEO, CFO and Director of Switchback said, “Our decision to provide additional time for investors to get their votes in is proving valuable, and we have been pleased with the number of proxies that have been submitted in the past week. We are grateful for the support of all investors who have already voted, and we encourage those who haven’t to please vote by the Special Meeting on February 25.”

The board of directors of Switchback recommends you vote “for” the business combination with ChargePoint and “for” all of the related proposals described in the Registration Statement.

  • If you owned Switchback (NYSE: SBE) stock as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you are urged to vote as soon as possible.
  • Switchback is providing additional detail about voting your shares on their website - https://switchback-energy.com/vote/.
  • If you were a Switchback stockholder as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you can vote or receive assistance in voting by calling Morrow Sodali LLC, Switchback’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.
  • Electronic voting platforms are open for voting.  You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.
  • ChargePoint, Inc. is one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks with the market’s most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. Following the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that the combined company will be renamed ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and will have more than $600 million of cash on its balance sheet to fund operations, support growth, repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Switchback urges its stockholders who have not voted to do so as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the Special Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Switchback’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or by email at sbe.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Connection with the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc. before February 25 Stockholders as of the Close of Business on December 16, 2020 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own ThemVote Today to Avoid Further Delay to the Closing of the Business Combination Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 25, 2021 to Allow Stockholders More Time to Vote
11.02.21
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.
10.02.21
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Encourages Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.