Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Connection with the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc. before February 25

Switchback requests that any investor who held shares of stock in Switchback as of the close of business on December 16, 2020 and has not yet voted do so as soon as possible.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), reminds its stockholders to vote in connection with Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”). Switchback’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposals described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”) will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021 , on February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time.

Scott McNeill, CEO, CFO and Director of Switchback said, “Our decision to provide additional time for investors to get their votes in is proving valuable, and we have been pleased with the number of proxies that have been submitted in the past week. We are grateful for the support of all investors who have already voted, and we encourage those who haven’t to please vote by the Special Meeting on February 25.”

The board of directors of Switchback recommends you vote “for” the business combination with ChargePoint and “for” all of the related proposals described in the Registration Statement.

If you owned Switchback (NYSE: SBE) stock as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you are urged to vote as soon as possible.

Switchback is providing additional detail about voting your shares on their website - https://switchback-energy.com/vote/.

If you were a Switchback stockholder as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you can vote or receive assistance in voting by calling Morrow Sodali LLC, Switchback’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.

Electronic voting platforms are open for voting. You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.

ChargePoint, Inc. is one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks with the market’s most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. Following the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that the combined company will be renamed ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and will have more than $600 million of cash on its balance sheet to fund operations, support growth, repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Switchback urges its stockholders who have not voted to do so as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the Special Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Switchback’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or by email at sbe.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.