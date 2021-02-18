 

Can B Corp Partners with Signature PR to Launch a New Premier Line

Targeting Spas, Salons and High-End Retailers

HICKSVILLE, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Signature PR to initiate efforts for the launch of a new premier line. Under the leadership of Annamarie Seabright, Signature PR is developing an expansion plan into spas, salons, high-end retailers, hospitality services and others.

Founded in 2003, Signature PR is one of the top independently owned and operated PR and Marketing agencies in the U.S. Signature PR is focused on bringing forward-thinking communications and lasting results to clients across B2C and B2B categories – Travel & Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Consumer Lifestyle, Entertainment & Culture, Health & Wellness, Beauty & Grooming, Fashion, Technology, Corporate and Public Affairs. Based in California, publicist, Annamarie Seabright, and her team of dedicated,  passionate and creative experts work with world-renowned and emerging brands to deliver national, fully integrated PR and marketing campaigns, delivering maximum exposure and game-changing results.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Annamarie and her team at Signature PR in order to initiate a line of products targeting spas, salons and high-end retailers. These are segments we don’t currently market to and expect this additional revenue to be accretive to our current sales channels. We look forward to launching this new premier line within the next several months.”

Annamarie Seabright of Signature PR, stated, “We love the health and wellness angle Marco and his team have developed through various CBD products over the past few years. We look forward to developing additional products to serve the higher end spa, salon and retail markets.”

Annamarie Seabright of Signature PR has over 17 years of expertise related to public and media relations, communications, branding, marketing, multi-media production, and publishing with Fortune 500 companies, non-profits and major television network studios. As a veteran PR and marketing communications professional, Annamarie Seabright has dedicated herself to raising the bar on standards for how companies communicate with the world. She has led media relations and digital marketing campaigns for small businesses, Fortune 500 companies and celebrity endorsements. Her clientele ranges from local startups and nonprofits to national and international brands, with her work resulting in high-profile placements such as the LA and New York Times, A&E, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, FOX News, The TODAY Show, CNN, NASDAQ and Bravo. With proven experience in ushering new companies and products to market, she’s helped established players redefine their space and startups in their mission to break ground in new arenas. Her counsel and implementation has made a monumental impact and drives long-term business growth in industries ranging from entertainment, travel, alcohol, hospitality, technology, investor relations, and corporate communications. She also created and implemented a global marketing campaign that successfully launched a startup tequila brand, Tequila Comisario, securing the brand as the exclusive tequila of the Super Bowl Music Fest (2019), Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah (2019), South by Southwest Digital Media and Film Festival in Austin, Texas (2019), and Sony Pictures Oscar’s Gala in Los Angeles, California (2019). Annamarie ensures Signature PR is in a league above and beyond its competition in marketing and PR.  They have access to an exclusive and extensive database of media contacts and substantial online influencer profiles across the globe, while helping its clients grow and enable social communications that cater to a changing landscape.

