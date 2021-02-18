Radware Teams Up With Internet2 to Provide Custom DDoS Mitigation Service for Regional Education Network Providers

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware , a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Internet2 today announced they have customized Radware’s on-demand cloud DDoS Mitigation service for regional education network providers across the U.S. Internet2 provides a secure high-speed network, cloud solutions, research support, and services tailored for research and education, including higher education, research institutions, government entities and cultural organizations.

Through meetings with regional education network providers, Internet2 developed technical and commercial requirements that were presented to Radware and others. Based upon Radware’s superior security technology, Internet2 selected it to deliver DDoS service to the research and education members.



“Radware listened to and then delivered on all of the detailed requirements of our regional network members for a cloud-based DDoS service, creating a custom offering specifically designed to meet the complex security demands of our membership, which includes higher education, research facilities and major healthcare systems across the country,” said George K. Loftus, Associate Vice President of Network Services, Internet2.



Once the agreement was up and running, regional education network providers signed up to deliver services to their clients based upon Internet2’s detailed evaluation of the Radware offering. Radware’s specially architected mitigation solution for Internet2 protects its members from all types of DDoS attacks.



CENIC, operator of CalREN, California’s Research and Education Network, represents the tenth regional network onboarded to Internet2’s DDoS service powered by Radware. CENIC uses and offers this service to its associates, leveraging CENIC's high capacity, direct connections with Internet2 in Los Angeles and Sunnyvale.



“Schools and universities depend on their websites and online services,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer for Radware. “Because of the challenges of remote working and an exponential increase in DDoS attacks, networks and applications must be available 24x7 to allow students and faculty access to resources, especially during admissions, exams and other time-sensitive periods. We’re excited to work with Internet2 and provide this innovative mitigation service to regional education network providers across the country.”