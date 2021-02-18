 

Medallion Secures Exclusive Rights to Purdue University's Rare Earth Element Separation and Purification Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a license for exclusive rights to Purdue University-developed rare earth element (REE) separation and purification technologies, from Hasler Ventures LLC. Medallion will further develop and commercialize this process technology which is complementary to the Company’s existing business focus.

The license, acquired through Hasler Ventures LLC, provides Medallion with a portfolio of technology, patents, and knowhow for ligand-assisted displacement (LAD) chromatography to deploy in the separation and purification of rare earth elements (REE). The rights assigned by Hasler Ventures and granted by Purdue are exclusive and global for use with all minerals, mineral processing by-products and mining waste feedstock, excluding coal-sourced materials.

The LAD system, developed by Linda Wang, PhD, the Purdue Maxine Spencer Nichols Professor of Chemical Engineering, is built upon a well-understood and widely used platform that provides an environmentally sound method for REE separation with low technology risk.

“We believe this acquisition is a pivotal moment for Medallion, that will enable substantial downstream value to be added to our existing mineral sand monazite business model as well as deliver new opportunities for sub-licensing of REE separation technology to third parties,” said Mark Saxon, Medallion President & CEO. “After extensive review (September 25, 2020) of over 25 competing separation technologies we believe this LAD technology has the potential to be REE-industry changing, and will become an important part of Medallion’s rare earth element processing capability. We are excited to be working with Linda Wang and her Purdue team.”

A license for the parallel application of LAD technology for coal and coal-sourced waste materials, REE magnets and batteries was signed with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) and announced February 2, 2021.

Medallion’s licensing for the Purdue LAD technology was acquired February 17, 2020 and is through a collaboration with Hasler Ventures LLC. Hasler Ventures was formed by Dan Hasler, who retired from Purdue in March 2020. At that time, Hasler Ventures optioned the LAD technology. Hasler served Purdue as executive vice president for communications and previously served five years as president of Purdue Research Foundation, where he became familiar with Wang’s work.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallion Secures Exclusive Rights to Purdue University's Rare Earth Element Separation and Purification Technology VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a license for exclusive rights to Purdue University-developed rare earth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin