Medallion Secures Exclusive Rights to Purdue University's Rare Earth Element Separation and Purification Technology

The license, acquired through Hasler Ventures LLC, provides Medallion with a portfolio of technology, patents, and knowhow for ligand-assisted displacement (LAD) chromatography to deploy in the separation and purification of rare earth elements (REE). The rights assigned by Hasler Ventures and granted by Purdue are exclusive and global for use with all minerals, mineral processing by-products and mining waste feedstock, excluding coal-sourced materials.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a license for exclusive rights to Purdue University-developed rare earth element (REE) separation and purification technologies, from Hasler Ventures LLC. Medallion will further develop and commercialize this process technology which is complementary to the Company’s existing business focus.

The LAD system, developed by Linda Wang, PhD, the Purdue Maxine Spencer Nichols Professor of Chemical Engineering, is built upon a well-understood and widely used platform that provides an environmentally sound method for REE separation with low technology risk.

“We believe this acquisition is a pivotal moment for Medallion, that will enable substantial downstream value to be added to our existing mineral sand monazite business model as well as deliver new opportunities for sub-licensing of REE separation technology to third parties,” said Mark Saxon, Medallion President & CEO. “After extensive review (September 25, 2020) of over 25 competing separation technologies we believe this LAD technology has the potential to be REE-industry changing, and will become an important part of Medallion’s rare earth element processing capability. We are excited to be working with Linda Wang and her Purdue team.”

A license for the parallel application of LAD technology for coal and coal-sourced waste materials, REE magnets and batteries was signed with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) and announced February 2, 2021.

Medallion’s licensing for the Purdue LAD technology was acquired February 17, 2020 and is through a collaboration with Hasler Ventures LLC. Hasler Ventures was formed by Dan Hasler, who retired from Purdue in March 2020. At that time, Hasler Ventures optioned the LAD technology. Hasler served Purdue as executive vice president for communications and previously served five years as president of Purdue Research Foundation, where he became familiar with Wang’s work.