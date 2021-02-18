Quantum-Si, a Pioneer in Semiconductor Chip-Based Proteomics, to Combine with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.

The transaction will merge Quantum-Si’s revolutionary, end-to-end proteomics solution, and HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp., a healthcare-focused SPAC sponsored by leading healthcare growth equity investment firm HighCape Capital LP.





The transaction is further supported by an oversubscribed $425 million PIPE with participation from leading institutional investors, including Foresite Capital Management, LLC, Eldridge, accounts advised by ARK Invest, Glenview Capital Management, LLC, and Redmile Group, LLC.





The pro forma equity value of the business combination is $1.460 billion, with the combined company expected to have an estimated $514 million in cash after closing.





Quantum-Si Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, to become Executive Chairman of the combined company and will be joined on its board of directors by Kevin Rakin, Chief Executive Officer of HighCape Capital and Jim Tananbaum, MD, Founder and CEO of Foresite Capital Management, LLC.



NEW YORK and GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum-Si Incorporated (“Quantum-Si”, "QSi" or the "Company"), a pioneer in next generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, and HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CAPA) (“HighCape”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by HighCape Capital LP, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's Class A common stock is expected to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol "QSI".

Company Overview

Quantum-Si has created the first next-generation protein sequencing platform with the goal of revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. Our unique semiconductor chip has the power to decode the molecules of life, starting with proteins, and holds the potential to expand the scale of the genomics and proteomics market beyond that of next-generation DNA sequencing.

QSi’s end-to-end solution, including Carbon and Platinum, which is on track to launch commercially in 2022 for research use, has the potential to significantly disrupt an existing addressable $21 billion market of pharmaceutical, academic research and drug discovery. The platform also may enable new diagnostic applications in healthcare.

Management Comments

"Quantum-Si’s business strategy aligns well with our investment philosophy. We have confidence that this highly passionate and experienced management team is well-positioned to deliver on its bold vision of revolutionizing the proteomics market,” said Kevin Rakin, Chief Executive Officer of HighCape Capital. "We look forward to supporting Quantum-Si and building a sustainable business that will be a disruptive force in the proteomics industry in the years to come.”