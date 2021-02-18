Cincinnati Bell Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Mr. Fox continued, “Through this pandemic, our teams remained committed to our customers and to the communities we serve. We participated in the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, maintained robust charitable contributions through numerous programs, and offered creative services and solutions to help bridge the digital divide. All of this was done while exceeding our financial goals, and reaching an agreement to be acquired by MIP at an attractive valuation for our shareholders.”

Leigh Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell, commented, “2020 was a unique and volatile year, and I am incredibly proud of the Cincinnati Bell team and their focus to overcome the challenges resulting from COVID-19. Our continued investments in dense metro fiber and strategic IT solutions produced incredible results and were critical to achieving both year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth.”

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Revenue totaled $410 million for fourth quarter of 2020 and $1,560 million for the full year

Operating income was $34 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $66 million for the full year

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $110 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $421 million for the full year

Entertainment and Communications Segment

Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $245 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $970 million for the full year Cincinnati revenue totaled $171 million in the fourth quarter and $670 million for the full year Fioptics revenue totaled $92 million for the fourth quarter and $360 million for the full year, up 4% and 2%, respectively, year-over-year FTTP internet subscribers totaled 239,900 at the end of the fourth quarter, adding 20,700 customers during the year FTTP is available to approximately 500,000 addresses, more than 60% of Greater Cincinnati Hawaii revenue totaled $75 million in the fourth quarter and $300 million for the full year Consumer / SMB Fiber revenue totaled $22 million for the fourth quarter and $86 million for the full year FTTP internet subscribers totaled 59,800 at the end of the fourth quarter, adding 4,400 customers during the year FTTP is available to 184,300 addresses, or 38% of the state of Hawaii

Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $368 million for the full year

IT Services and Hardware Segment

IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $172 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $617 million for the full year Communications revenue was $55 million in the fourth quarter and $215 million for the full year, up $3 million and $16 million year-over-year, respectively Consulting revenue totaled $58 million for the fourth quarter and $196 million for the full year, up $20 million and $43 million year-over-year, respectively Cloud revenue was $23 million in the fourth quarter and $86 million for the full year, up $1 million and down $6 million from the prior year, respectively Infrastructure Solutions revenue totaled $37 million in the fourth quarter and $119 million for the full year, down $2 million and $5 million year-over-year, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA was $24 million for the fourth quarter and $68 million for the full year, up $5 million and $15 million from the prior year, respectively

Macquarie Infrastructure Partners Transaction Details

On March 13, 2020, Cincinnati Bell Inc. ("Cincinnati Bell" or the "Company"), together with MIP, announced an agreement through which an MIP-controlled subsidiary will acquire all outstanding shares of Cincinnati Bell for $15.50 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt (the "Transaction").

The Transaction follows the determination by Cincinnati Bell's Board of Directors, after consultation with its legal and financial advisors, that the MIP proposal constituted a "Superior Company Proposal" as defined in Cincinnati Bell's previously announced Brookfield merger agreement. Consistent with that determination, and following the expiration of the negotiation period during which Brookfield declined to propose an amendment to the Brookfield merger agreement, Cincinnati Bell terminated the Brookfield merger agreement. In connection with the termination, Cincinnati Bell paid Brookfield an approximately $25 million break-up fee.

On May 7, 2020, Cincinnati Bell’s shareholders adopted the MIP merger agreement at a virtual special meeting of shareholders.

MIP is a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets ("MIRA"). In addition to MIP, certain Special Opportunities funds or co-investment vehicles managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares Management"), and entities controlled by the Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (“REST”), an Australian superannuation fund managed by Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Limited, have agreed to provide equity financing for the Transaction.

MIRA is a global alternative asset manager with extensive experience in investing in the communications infrastructure industry. For more than two decades, MIRA has partnered with investors, governments, and communities to manage, develop, and enhance assets relied on by more than 100 million people each day. As of September 30, 2020, MIRA had $146.1 billion in assets under management (based on proportionate enterprise value), of which $116 billion were invested in infrastructure assets.

Ares Management is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2020, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $179 billion of assets under management with more than 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

REST is a widely held Australian public offer pension fund managing over AUD 58 billion (USD $45 billion) on behalf of approximately 1.7 million members.

The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by Cincinnati Bell management when evaluating results of operations and cash flow. Management believes these measures also provide users of the financial statements with additional and useful comparisons of current results of operations and cash flows with past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables distributed with this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com.

1Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of operational performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP operating income plus depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring and severance related charges, (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, transaction and integration costs, transaction related employee retention agreements, asset impairments, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin provides a useful measure of operational performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.

2Free cash flow provides a useful measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. The Company defines free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted for restructuring and severance related payments, transaction and integration payments, less capital expenditures and preferred stock dividends. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or the change in cash on the balance sheet and may not be comparable with free cash flow as defined by other companies. Although the Company feels there is no comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow, the attached financial information reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow.

Net debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The Company defines net debt as the sum of the face amount of short-term and long-term debt, unamortized premium and/or discount and unamortized note issuance costs, offset by cash and cash equivalents.

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items in total and per share provides a useful measure of operating performance. Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with net income (loss) excluding special items as defined by other companies.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Change Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % Revenue $ 410.3 $ 390.4 $ 19.9 5 % $ 1,559.8 $ 1,536.7 $ 23.1 2 % Costs and expenses Cost of services and products 211.0 196.7 14.3 7 % 802.0 784.6 17.4 2 % Selling, general and administrative 91.2 93.1 (1.9 ) (2 )% 346.5 354.4 (7.9 ) (2 )% Depreciation and amortization 72.6 75.8 (3.2 ) (4 )% 293.4 304.9 (11.5 ) (4 )% Restructuring and severance related charges 0.5 0.5 - 0 % 16.9 6.9 10.0 n/m Transaction and integration costs 1.2 9.0 (7.8 ) (87 )% 35.0 12.8 22.2 n/m Operating income 33.8 15.3 18.5 n/m 66.0 73.1 (7.1 ) (10 )% Interest expense 33.6 34.6 (1.0 ) (3 )% 134.2 139.6 (5.4 ) (4 )% Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 5.1 2.8 2.3 82 % 14.1 11.2 2.9 26 % Other income, net - (0.1 ) 0.1 n/m (1.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.7 ) n/m Loss before income taxes (4.9 ) (22.0 ) 17.1 (78 )% (81.1 ) (77.2 ) (3.9 ) 5 % Income tax expense (benefit) 0.7 (1.4 ) 2.1 n/m (25.5 ) (10.6 ) (14.9 ) n/m Net loss (5.6 ) (20.6 ) 15.0 (73 )% (55.6 ) (66.6 ) 11.0 (17 )% Preferred stock dividends 2.6 2.6 - - 10.4 10.4 - - Net loss applicable to common shareowners $ (8.2 ) $ (23.2 ) $ 15.0 (65 )% $ (66.0 ) $ (77.0 ) $ 11.0 (14 )% Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (1.53 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) - Basic 50.7 50.4 50.6 50.4 - Diluted 50.7 50.4 50.6 50.4

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Entertainment and Communications Income Statement

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Change Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 245.1 $ 246.4 $ (1.3 ) (1 )% $ 969.6 $ 995.7 $ (26.1 ) (3 )% Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 107.7 111.6 (3.9 ) (3 )% 427.4 450.4 (23.0 ) (5 )% Selling, general and administrative 44.8 45.2 (0.4 ) (1 )% 175.0 179.1 (4.1 ) (2 )% Depreciation and amortization 62.7 65.3 (2.6 ) (4 )% 252.7 255.8 (3.1 ) (1 )% Restructuring and severance related charges - - - n/m 14.8 4.9 9.9 n/m Total operating costs and expenses 215.2 222.1 (6.9 ) (3 )% 869.9 890.2 (20.3 ) (2 )% Operating income $ 29.9 $ 24.3 $ 5.6 23 % $ 99.7 $ 105.5 $ (5.8 ) (5 )%

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Entertainment and Communications Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 43.6 $ 9.6 $ 53.2 $ 39.9 $ 8.3 $ 48.2 Video 39.2 9.5 48.7 39.2 10.3 49.5 Voice 9.0 2.8 11.8 9.2 2.7 11.9 Other 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.6 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 92.0 22.0 114.0 88.7 21.5 110.2 Enterprise Fiber Data 21.7 10.2 31.9 21.1 10.1 31.2 Legacy Data 23.0 12.5 35.5 25.0 14.1 39.1 Voice 27.6 25.8 53.4 29.8 27.8 57.6 Other 6.3 4.0 10.3 3.9 4.4 8.3 Total Legacy 56.9 42.3 99.2 58.7 46.3 105.0 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 170.6 $ 74.5 $ 245.1 $ 168.5 $ 77.9 $ 246.4

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 169.6 $ 36.1 $ 205.7 $ 155.4 $ 32.1 $ 187.5 Video 155.5 38.3 193.8 159.5 43.5 203.0 Voice 34.0 10.9 44.9 36.8 10.9 47.7 Other 1.3 0.7 2.0 1.5 0.7 2.2 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 360.4 86.0 446.4 353.2 87.2 440.4 Enterprise Fiber Data 86.0 41.2 127.2 84.9 39.4 124.3 Legacy Data 94.6 51.9 146.5 103.4 59.8 163.2 Voice 113.3 104.6 217.9 126.1 111.1 237.2 Other 15.6 16.0 31.6 14.1 16.5 30.6 Total Legacy 223.5 172.5 396.0 243.6 187.4 431.0 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 669.9 $ 299.7 $ 969.6 $ 681.7 $ 314.0 $ 995.7

* Represents Fioptics in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Entertainment and Communications Metric Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cincinnati Metrics Fioptics Data Internet FTTP * 239.9 235.0 230.6 224.3 219.2 Internet FTTN * 26.7 27.7 28.9 30.0 31.4 Total Fioptics Internet 266.6 262.7 259.5 254.3 250.6 Video Video FTTP * 107.6 108.7 109.7 111.2 112.7 Video FTTN * 20.4 20.8 21.4 21.9 22.4 Total Fioptics Video 128.0 129.5 131.1 133.1 135.1 Voice Fioptics Voice Lines 103.8 104.4 105.3 105.3 106.8 Fioptics Units Passed Units Passed FTTP * 499.6 494.8 489.6 486.6 484.8 Units Passed FTTN * 137.4 138.0 138.6 138.6 138.6 Total Fioptics Units Passed 637.0 632.8 628.2 625.2 623.4 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 6,566 5,978 5,756 5,487 5,228 Legacy Data DSL 61.9 63.3 62.7 63.3 64.0 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 175.1 180.3 186.4 191.2 196.8

* Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN)

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Entertainment and Communications Metric Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Hawaii Metrics Consumer / SMB Fiber Data Internet FTTP * 59.8 58.6 57.4 56.4 55.4 Internet FTTN * 11.0 11.7 12.1 12.4 12.8 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Internet 70.8 70.3 69.5 68.8 68.2 Video Video FTTP * 30.2 30.6 31.0 29.6 30.6 Video FTTN * 10.4 11.4 11.8 11.5 12.1 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Video 40.6 42.0 42.8 41.1 42.7 Voice Consumer / SMB Fiber Voice Lines 29.5 29.8 29.9 29.9 30.0 Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed Units Passed FTTP * 184.3 178.1 176.2 174.9 173.5 Units Passed FTTN * 70.0 72.5 72.5 72.5 72.9 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed 254.3 250.6 248.7 247.4 246.4 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 4,021 4,063 3,691 3,619 3,651 Legacy Data DSL 36.8 38.2 40.3 41.1 42.9 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 160.1 164.2 165.1 173.0 177.1

* Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN)

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

IT Services and Hardware Income Statement and Metric Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Change Twelve

Months Ended

December 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 172.1 $ 150.4 $ 21.7 14 % $ 616.6 $ 567.4 $ 49.2 9 % Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 109.8 91.3 18.5 20 % 400.0 359.6 40.4 11 % Selling, general and administrative 38.8 40.5 (1.7 ) (4 )% 149.4 154.3 (4.9 ) (3 )% Depreciation and amortization 9.9 10.4 (0.5 ) (5 )% 40.6 48.9 (8.3 ) (17 )% Restructuring and severance related charges 0.5 0.5 - 0 % 2.0 2.0 - 0 % Total operating costs and expenses 159.0 142.7 16.3 11 % 592.0 564.8 27.2 5 % Operating income $ 13.1 $ 7.7 $ 5.4 70 % $ 24.6 $ 2.6 $ 22.0 n/m Revenue Consulting $ 57.5 $ 38.0 $ 19.5 51 % $ 196.0 $ 152.6 $ 43.4 28 % Cloud 23.2 22.3 0.9 4 % 86.2 92.1 (5.9 ) (6 )% Communications 54.7 51.7 3.0 6 % 215.0 198.7 16.3 8 % Infrastructure Solutions 36.7 38.4 (1.7 ) (4 )% 119.4 124.0 (4.6 ) (4 )% Total IT Services and Hardware Revenue $ 172.1 $ 150.4 $ 21.7 14 % $ 616.6 $ 567.4 $ 49.2 9 %

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Consulting Billable Resources 1,665 1,437 1,305 1,222 1,034 Communications NaaS Locations 5,691 5,419 5,048 4,593 4,047 SD - WAN Locations 3,191 2,783 2,575 2,337 2,197 Hosted UCaaS Profiles* 281,000 277,610 276,360 277,092 274,654

* Includes Hawaii Hosted UCaaS Profiles

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Net Debt (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Receivables Facility $ 182.0 $ 131.5 Credit Agreement - Tranche B Term Loan due 2024 586.5 592.5 Credit Agreement - Revolving Credit Facility 67.0 57.0 7 1/4% Senior Notes due 2023 22.3 22.3 7% Senior Notes due 2024 625.0 625.0 8% Senior Notes due 2025 350.0 350.0 Cincinnati Bell Telephone Notes 87.9 87.9 Other financing lease agreements 2.8 5.2 Finance lease liabilities 66.0 73.8 Net unamortized premium 1.1 1.3 Unamortized note issuance costs (18.9 ) (22.9 ) Total debt 1,971.7 1,923.6 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (12.2 ) (11.6 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,959.5 $ 1,912.0

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (5.6 ) Add: Income tax expense 0.7 Interest expense 33.6 Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 5.1 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 29.9 $ 13.1 $ (9.2 ) $ 33.8 Add: Depreciation and amortization 62.7 9.9 - 72.6 Restructuring and severance related charges - 0.5 - 0.5 Transaction and integration costs - - 1.2 1.2 Transaction related employee retention agreements - - 0.9 0.9 Stock-based compensation - - 1.4 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 92.6 $ 23.5 $ (5.7 ) $ 110.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 38 % 14 % - 27 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (20.6 ) Add: Income tax benefit (1.4 ) Interest expense 34.6 Other income, net (0.1 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 2.8 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 24.3 $ 7.7 $ (16.7 ) $ 15.3 Add: Depreciation and amortization 65.3 10.4 0.1 75.8 Restructuring and severance related charges - 0.5 - 0.5 Transaction and integration costs - - 9.0 9.0 Stock-based compensation - - 2.0 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 89.6 $ 18.6 $ (5.6 ) $ 102.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 36 % 12 % - 26 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 3.0 4.9 (0.1 ) 7.8 Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 3 % 26 % 2 % 8 %

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (55.6 ) Add: Income tax benefit (25.5 ) Interest expense 134.2 Other income, net (1.2 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 14.1 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 99.7 $ 24.6 $ (58.3 ) $ 66.0 Add: Depreciation and amortization 252.7 40.6 0.1 293.4 Restructuring and severance related charges 14.8 2.0 0.1 16.9 Transaction and integration costs - - 35.0 35.0 Employee contract termination costs 0.3 0.8 - 1.1 Transaction related employee retention agreements - - 3.2 3.2 Stock-based compensation - - 5.6 5.6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 367.5 $ 68.0 $ (14.3 ) $ 421.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 38 % 11 % - 27 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (66.6 ) Add: Income tax benefit (10.6 ) Interest expense 139.6 Other income, net (0.5 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 11.2 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 105.5 $ 2.6 $ (35.0 ) $ 73.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 255.8 48.9 0.2 304.9 Restructuring and severance related charges 4.9 2.0 - 6.9 Transaction and integration costs - - 12.8 12.8 Stock-based compensation - - 7.4 7.4 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 366.2 $ 53.5 $ (14.6 ) $ 405.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 37 % 9 % - 26 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 1.3 14.5 0.3 16.1 Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 0 % 27 % 2 % 4 %

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 67.2 $ 70.2 $ 206.1 $ 259.1 Capital expenditures (64.4 ) (56.5 ) (223.6 ) (223.8 ) Wireless spectrum license purchase (4.7 ) - (6.4 ) - Other, net 3.5 0.2 3.6 0.5 Cash used in investing activities (65.6 ) (56.3 ) (226.4 ) (223.3 ) Net increase (decrease) in corporate credit and receivables facilities with initial maturities less than 90 days 12.2 2.0 60.2 (6.1 ) Repayment of debt (3.1 ) (8.1 ) (22.4 ) (21.5 ) Debt issuance costs (0.2 ) - (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (2.6 ) (2.6 ) (10.4 ) (10.4 ) Other, net - - (1.1 ) (0.8 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6.3 (8.7 ) 25.6 (39.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.3 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8.4 5.1 5.6 (3.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8.8 6.5 11.6 15.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17.2 $ 11.6 $ 17.2 $ 11.6 Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Cash provided by operating activities $ 67.2 $ 70.2 $ 206.1 $ 259.1 Adjustments: Capital expenditures (64.4 ) (56.5 ) (223.6 ) (223.8 ) Restructuring and severance related payments 1.0 1.1 15.3 14.3 Preferred stock dividends (2.6 ) (2.6 ) (10.4 ) (10.4 ) Transaction and integration costs 2.1 0.3 43.1 7.0 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 3.3 $ 12.5 $ 30.5 $ 46.2 Income tax payments (refunds) $ 0.9 $ (1.3 ) $ 0.5 $ 0.5

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Capital Expenditures

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Entertainment and Communications 57.5 55.9 42.2 44.4 51.0 IT Services and Hardware 6.8 3.9 6.3 6.5 5.5 Corporate 0.1 - - - - Total capital expenditures $64.4 $59.8 $48.5 $50.9 $56.5

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (8.2 ) $ (23.2 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 0.5 0.5 Transaction and integration costs 1.2 9.0 Income tax effect of special items * (0.4 ) 2.8 Total special items 1.3 12.3 Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ (6.9 ) $ (10.9 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 50.7 50.4 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.46 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 )

* Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.

** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP).

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (66.0 ) $ (77.0 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 16.9 6.9 Transaction and integration costs 35.0 12.8 Income tax effect of special items * (4.3 ) 0.3 Total special items 47.6 20.0 Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ (18.4 ) $ (57.0 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 50.6 50.4 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (1.30 ) $ (1.53 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.13 )

* Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.

** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP).

