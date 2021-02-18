Apollo Appoints Jay Clayton as Lead Independent Director

Appointment is Latest Step in Firm’s Corporate Governance Enhancements

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that Jay Clayton has been appointed to serve as Lead Independent Director of its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Clayton assumes this newly created role following his service as Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from May 2017 through December 2020.



Mr. Clayton was selected for this important role due to the exceptional breadth of his professional experience, as well as his deep knowledge and understanding of private and public capital markets. During his tenure at the SEC, Mr. Clayton focused on initiatives that promoted economic growth, investment opportunity, market integrity and investor protection. Prior to serving as Chairman of the SEC, Mr. Clayton led a distinguished law career, including more than 20 years with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP where he was a member of the management committee and co-managing partner for the firm’s General Practice Group. Mr. Clayton will soon rejoin Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as Senior Policy Advisor and of counsel as well as return to his role as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

“On behalf of our Board and the Firm, I am pleased to welcome Jay Clayton as Lead Independent Director of Apollo,” said Leon Black, Chairman and Founder of Apollo. “We undertook a thoughtful and deliberate process and are proud to have someone as distinguished as Jay serve in this newly created role that reflects the strong corporate governance enhancements we continue to implement.”

Marc Rowan, Co-Founder of Apollo, said, “Strong governance and transparency are essential for the ever-increasing role we play in the financial marketplace, and Jay’s appointment underscores our commitment to both rigorous oversight and diverse viewpoints. His strong command of our business, the needs of both retail and institutional investors, and the alternative investment industry will be a tremendous asset to the Firm. He joins a strong group of independent directors and will allow us to continue raising the bar at Apollo.”