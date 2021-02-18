Immunic, Inc. Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of IMU-838 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Statistically Significant Decrease in Serum Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP) Levels in the Per-Protocol Population After 24-Week IMU-838 Treatment, as Compared to Baseline -

- Primary Objective of Therapeutic Benefit Achieved in 27.3% of the Patients of the Per-Protocol Population at Week 24 -

- Other Liver Biochemistry Parameters Remained Stable -

- IMU-838's Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile Confirmed in This Patient Population -

- Study Conducted in Collaboration with Investigators at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and Minnesota -

- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on February 18, 2021 at 8:00am ET -



NEW YORK, February 18, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced positive top-line data from an investigator-sponsored phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). This single-arm, open-label, exploratory study was designed to investigate IMU-838's potential to improve various biochemical parameters in PSC patients and help determine whether any such activity warrants further investigation in randomized PSC trials. As previously announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 18 of the targeted 30 patients were enrolled in the study (intent-to-treat population, ITT), of whom only 11 patients completed the full IMU-838 treatment course and were evaluable over the 24-week treatment period (per-protocol population, PP).