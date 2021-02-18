Citi Trends Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States, today provided a fourth quarter and full year 2020 business update.

Total sales for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021 are estimated to increase 19.4% to $251.9 million compared to $211.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales in the fourth quarter increased 16.7%, exceeding prior expectations of comparable store sales in the positive low double-digit range.

For the full year 2020, the Company expects total sales to be slightly above 2019 total sales, despite the fact that the Company’s stores were closed for approximately 16% of the total available store days in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Company expects to exceed its prior expectations for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 diluted earnings per share. For the fourth quarter, the Company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.76 compared to $0.84 for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, the Company expects diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.22 to $2.27 compared to $1.41 for the full year 2019.

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “During a challenging worldwide health crisis and a constant focus on the health and safety of our associates and customers, we finished the year strong. I am so proud of our teams and thankful for our customers that contributed to our fourth quarter comparable sales growth of almost 17% which is well ahead of the guidance we provided in mid-January. This strong topline growth was driven by on-trend assortments that resonated with our loyal and growing customer base, and we are encouraged by the strong momentum in our business.”

Makuen further commented, “Based on our exceptional fourth quarter sales growth combined with gross margin expansion benefiting from strong inventory productivity, we expect to exceed prior expectations of earnings per share for the fourth quarter and full year and eclipse 2019 earnings per share by a large margin. The transformation of Citi Trends is well underway and our performance is a true testament to the agility of our teams and our differentiated business model. We look forward to discussing our final fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and go-forward plans for 2021 in more detail on our earnings call on March 16th.”