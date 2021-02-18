 

SITE Centers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 12:30  |  12   |   |   

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Leasing activity and collections momentum continued to build through year-end and we are encouraged by the pace of recovery in our operations,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This level of activity, coupled with our financial position, with no material near-term maturities or capital commitments, and our focused portfolio targeting the highest household income communities in the United States gives me confidence in our Company’s outlook for sustainable growth.”

Results for the Quarter

  • Fourth quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $6.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower joint venture fees related to the sale of the Company’s stake in the DDRTC joint venture.
  • Fourth quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“Operating FFO” or “OFFO”) was $48.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $62.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower joint venture fees related to the sale of the Company’s stake in the DDRTC joint venture.

Results for the Year

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $15.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, which compares to net income of $61.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior year.
  • Operating FFO was $0.99 per diluted share for the full year 2020, which compares to $1.27 per diluted share for 2019.

Significant Fourth Quarter and Recent Activity

  • Fourth quarter of 2020 total leasing volume was the highest produced since the third quarter of 2018 and represented a year-over-year increase of 51% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • On October 15, 2020, an affiliate of Blackstone transferred its common equity interest in BRE DDR IV to the Company for consideration of $1.00 and the Company’s preferred investment in the BRE DDR IV joint venture was redeemed, thereby leaving the Company as the sole owner of (i) the seven properties owned by the BRE DDR IV joint venture, including Echelon Village Plaza and Larkin’s Corner, in which the Company did not previously have a material economic interest, and (ii) $5.4 million in cash. These seven properties are subject to existing mortgage loans which had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $146.6 million as of October 15, 2020.
  • On November 20, 2020, the Company transferred its common and preferred equity interest in the BRE DDR III joint venture to an affiliate of Blackstone in exchange for White Oak Village and Midtowne Park and $4.9 million in cash. These two properties are subject to existing mortgage loans, which had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $50.0 million as of November 20, 2020.
  • On February 2, 2021, the Company, along with its partners, sold a parcel of undeveloped land in Richmond Hill, Ontario. SITE Centers’ share of net proceeds totaled approximately $22 million after accounting for customary closing costs and foreign currency translation. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s net investment had a book value of $3.3 million. Subsequent to the transaction, the Company has no other investments outside the continental United States.
  • On February 18, 2021 the Company declared its first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2021. The Board of Directors has not made any decisions with respect to the dividend policy beyond the first quarter of 2021.

Significant Full-Year Activity

  • Sold two unconsolidated shopping centers and land parcels for an aggregate sales price of $36.2 million, or $14.1 million at SITE Centers’ share, including $7.5 million from the repayment of a mezzanine loan.
  • Completed the sale of SITE Centers’ 15% stake in the DDRTC Joint Venture to its partner, TIAA-CREF, which resulted in net proceeds to the Company of $140.4 million.
  • Repaid $200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Company recorded a charge in connection with the notes’ prepayment of $17.2 million primarily related to prepayment penalties.
  • Repurchased 0.8 million of its common shares for $7.5 million. The shares were repurchased at a weighted-average price of $9.18 per share.
  • Issued the Company’s sixth Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report (www.sitecenters.com/2019CSR). This report was completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics and frameworks and provides updates on the annual results of the Company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability programs.
  • Included in Newsweek’s annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second consecutive year.
  • Included in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index which tracks performance of companies committed to gender equality for the second consecutive year.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

  • Reported a decrease of 11.8% and 10.9% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, excluding redevelopment, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Including redevelopment, SSNOI decreased by 12.0% and 11.1% on a pro rata basis for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Generated new leasing spreads of 8.0% and renewal leasing spreads of 2.7%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period and new leasing spreads of -3.8% and renewal leasing spreads of -1.9%, both on a pro rata basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter renewal spreads were impacted by the Company’s decision to execute a short-term renewal with one anchor in order to maintain occupancy.
  • Reported a leased rate of 91.6% at December 31, 2020, compared to 91.9% at September 30, 2020 and 93.8% at December 31, 2019, in each case on a pro rata basis. The sequential decline was primarily related to the bankruptcy of Steinmart and related store closures.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the signed but not opened spread was 290 basis points representing $12.8 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.
  • Annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $18.50 at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.25 at December 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Update

  • SITE Centers continues to work with tenants to maximize their ability to provide goods and services to customers in accordance with phased openings in the municipalities where the Company operates as well as other public health measures and practices. Efforts include facilitating curbside and online purchase pick-up, utilization of social media platforms, and on site promotional programs and marketing. Our property operations team continues to monitor CDC and local governmental health agencies to ensure property level practices are in line with best practices and engage with property level vendors in accordance with its Vendor COVID Operating Protocol.
  • As of February 12, 2021, all of the Company’s properties remain open and operational with 98% of tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents, open for business. This compares to an open rate low of 45% as of April 5, 2020 and 98% as of October 23, 2020.
  • As of February 12, 2021, the Company’s tenants had paid approximately 94% of fourth quarter 2020 and 94% of January 2021 rent. The payment rates for the Company’s tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents are reflected as follows:

 

 

2Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q20

 

January
2021

As of February 12, 2021

 

79%

 

88%

 

94%

 

94%

As of October 23, 2020

 

70%

 

84%

 

90%

 

N/A

As of July 24, 2020

 

64%

 

71%

 

N/A

 

N/A

  • As of February 12, 2021, agreed upon rent deferral arrangements with tenants that remain unpaid represented 11% of second quarter 2020 rents, 8% of third quarter 2020 rents and 2% of fourth quarter rents. Deferral arrangements represent 1% of January 2021 rents.

Guidance
 The Company estimates net income attributable to common shareholders for 2021 to be from $(0.06) to $0.05 per diluted share and Operating FFO to be $0.90 to $1.00 per diluted share. RVI disposition and refinancing fees, debt extinguishment and mark-to-market adjustments of equity awards are excluded from guidance.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

 

 

FY 2021E
Per Share - Diluted

Net income attributable to Common Shareholders

 

($0.06) - $0.05

Depreciation and amortization of real estate

 

0.86 - 0.89

Equity in net (income) of JVs

 

(0.01)

JVs' FFO

 

0.08 - 0.10

FFO (NAREIT) and Operating FFO

 

$0.90 - $1.00

Other key assumptions for 2021 guidance include:

 

 

FY2021E

Joint Venture fee income

 

$11 – $15 million

RVI fee income (excluding disposition fees) (1)

 

$13 – $17 million

(1)

 

Consistent with 2019 and 2020, guidance excludes impact of disposition and refinancing fees from RVI for the full year.

About SITE Centers Corp.
 SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Conference Call and Supplemental Information
 The Company will hold its quarterly conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate with access to the slide presentation, please visit the Investor Relations portion of SITE's website, ir.sitecenters.com, or for audio only, dial 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using pass code 4946984 at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ web site at ir.sitecenters.com. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will also be available at ir.sitecenters.com for further review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10150669 through March 18, 2021. Copies of the Company’s Supplemental package and earnings slide presentation are available on the Company’s website.

Non-GAAP Measures
 Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company’s proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs, certain transaction costs or certain fee income. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or “SSNOI.” The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income (including reimbursements) and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for quarter comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented both including and excluding activity associated with development and major redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein.

Safe Harbor
 SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants’ ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; the Company’s ability to pay dividends; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company’s ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

 

SITE Centers Corp.

Income Statement: Consolidated Interests

 

in thousands, except per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

4Q19

 

12M20

 

12M19

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income (1)

 

$108,382

 

$110,866

 

$414,864

 

$443,421

 

Other property revenues

 

91

 

926

 

1,895

 

4,330

 

Business interruption income

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

885

 

 

 

108,473

 

111,792

 

416,759

 

448,636

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance

 

18,027

 

17,033

 

68,801

 

71,355

 

Real estate taxes

 

18,054

 

16,046

 

69,601

 

68,308

 

 

 

36,081

 

33,079

 

138,402

 

139,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income

 

72,392

 

78,713

 

278,357

 

308,973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income (2)

 

9,425

 

13,992

 

43,574

 

59,352

 

Interest income

 

1,408

 

4,351

 

11,888

 

18,009

 

Interest expense

 

(19,117)

 

(20,748)

 

(77,604)

 

(84,721)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(45,655)

 

(41,687)

 

(170,669)

 

(165,087)

 

General and administrative (3)

 

(14,339)

 

(14,036)

 

(52,881)

 

(58,384)

 

Other (expense) income, net (4)

 

(193)

 

611

 

(18,400)

 

357

 

Impairment charges

 

(5,200)

 

0

 

(5,200)

 

(3,370)

 

(Loss) income before earnings from JVs and other

 

(1,279)

 

21,196

 

9,065

 

75,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in net income of JVs

 

608

 

6,073

 

1,516

 

11,519

 

Reserve of preferred equity interests

 

0

 

(3,438)

 

(19,393)

 

(15,544)

 

(Loss) gain on sale and change in control of interests, net

 

(171)

 

0

 

45,464

 

0

 

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

 

76

 

293

 

1,069

 

31,380

 

Tax (expense) benefit

 

(272)

 

168

 

(1,131)

 

(659)

 

Net (loss) income

 

(1,038)

 

24,292

 

36,590

 

101,825

 

Non-controlling interests

 

(247)

 

(290)

 

(869)

 

(1,126)

 

Net (loss) income SITE Centers

 

(1,285)

 

24,002

 

35,721

 

100,699

 

Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs

 

0

 

(7,176)

 

0

 

(7,176)

 

Preferred dividends

 

(5,133)

 

(7,082)

 

(20,531)

 

(32,231)

 

Net (loss) income Common Shareholders

 

($6,418)

 

$9,744

 

$15,190

 

$61,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS

 

193,248

 

190,360

 

193,336

 

183,026

 

Assumed conversion of diluted securities

 

0

 

162

 

441

 

228

 

Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS

 

193,248

 

190,522

 

193,777

 

183,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – Basic

 

$(0.03)

 

$0.05

 

$0.08

 

$0.33

 

Earnings per common share – Diluted

 

$(0.03)

 

$0.05

 

$0.08

 

$0.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Rental income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Minimum rents

 

$75,412

 

$76,121

 

$303,828

 

$301,252

 

Ground lease minimum rents

 

6,076

 

5,213

 

22,395

 

20,272

 

Recoveries

 

26,760

 

25,529

 

107,132

 

106,995

 

Uncollectible revenue

 

(3,989)

 

205

 

(31,908)

 

27

 

Percentage and overage rent

 

1,172

 

1,278

 

2,942

 

4,117

 

Ancillary and other rental income

 

1,725

 

2,306

 

5,984

 

7,539

 

Lease termination fees

 

1,226

 

214

 

4,491

 

3,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

Fee Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JV and other fees

 

3,771

 

7,399

 

19,247

 

29,305

 

RVI fees

 

5,133

 

6,401

 

21,185

 

24,895

 

RVI disposition fees

 

521

 

192

 

3,142

 

3,352

 

RVI refinancing fee

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

1,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs)

 

(929)

 

928

 

688

 

(1,891)

 

Executive separation charge

 

0

 

0

 

(1,650)

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction and other expense, net

 

(193)

 

611

 

(1,214)

 

775

 

Debt extinguishment costs, net

 

0

 

0

 

(17,186)

 

(418)

SITE Centers Corp.

Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO

and Other Financial Information

in thousands, except per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

4Q19

 

12M20

 

12M19

Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders

 

($6,418)

 

$9,744

 

$15,190

 

$61,292

Depreciation and amortization of real estate

 

44,233

 

39,889

 

165,122

 

158,813

Equity in net income of JVs

 

(608)

 

(6,073)

 

(1,516)

 

(11,519)

JVs' FFO

 

5,142

 

9,359

 

19,671

 

33,528

Non-controlling interests

 

7

 

28

 

35

 

113

Impairment of real estate

 

5,200

 

0

 

5,200

 

3,370

Reserve of preferred equity interests

 

0

 

3,438

 

19,393

 

15,544

Loss (gain) on sale and change in control of interests, net

 

171

 

0

 

(45,464)

 

0

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

 

(76)

 

(293)

 

(1,069)

 

(31,380)

FFO attributable to Common Shareholders

 

$47,651

 

$56,092

 

$176,562

 

$229,761

RVI disposition and refinancing fees

 

(521)

 

(192)

 

(3,142)

 

(5,152)

Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs)

 

929

 

(928)

 

(688)

 

1,891

Hurricane property income, net

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

(885)

Executive separation charge

 

0

 

0

 

1,650

 

0

Debt extinguishment, transaction, net

 

193

 

189

 

18,400

 

632

Joint ventures - debt extinguishment, other

 

0

 

(53)

 

42

 

(60)

Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs

 

0

 

7,176

 

0

 

7,176

Total non-operating items, net

 

601

 

6,192

 

16,262

 

3,602

Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders

 

$48,252

 

$62,284

 

$192,824

 

$233,363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO

 

193,388

 

190,501

 

193,477

 

183,168

Assumed conversion of dilutive securities

 

449

 

162

 

441

 

228

Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO

 

193,837

 

190,663

 

193,918

 

183,396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per share – Basic

 

$0.25

 

$0.29

 

$0.91

 

$1.25

FFO per share – Diluted

 

$0.25

 

$0.29

 

$0.91

 

$1.25

Operating FFO per share – Basic

 

$0.25

 

$0.33

 

$1.00

 

$1.27

Operating FFO per share – Diluted

 

$0.25

 

$0.33

 

$0.99

 

$1.27

Common stock dividends declared, per share

 

$0.05

 

$0.20

 

$0.25

 

$0.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development and redevelopment costs

 

2,873

 

15,052

 

20,304

 

56,647

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

1,328

 

2,871

 

12,317

 

12,544

Tenant allowances and landlord work

 

6,337

 

12,435

 

24,582

 

36,040

Leasing commissions

 

1,164

 

1,891

 

3,577

 

5,516

Construction administrative costs (capitalized)

 

821

 

1,272

 

3,016

 

3,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Straight-line rent

 

(1,455)

 

(76)

 

(1,845)

 

1,322

Straight-line fixed CAM

 

167

 

195

 

620

 

776

Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net

 

1,530

 

1,266

 

5,310

 

4,594

Straight-line ground rent expense

 

(40)

 

(69)

 

(207)

 

(1,089)

Debt fair value and loan cost amortization

 

(1,199)

 

(1,128)

 

(4,784)

 

(4,557)

Capitalized interest expense

 

145

 

329

 

937

 

1,280

Stock compensation expense

 

(2,936)

 

(146)

 

(8,024)

 

(9,241)

Non-real estate depreciation expense

 

(1,357)

 

(1,746)

 

(5,295)

 

(6,027)

SITE Centers Corp.

Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests

 

$ in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At Period End

 

 

 

4Q20

 

4Q19

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Land

 

$953,556

 

$881,397

 

Buildings

 

3,488,499

 

3,277,440

 

Fixtures and tenant improvements

 

509,866

 

491,312

 

 

 

4,951,921

 

4,650,149

 

Depreciation

 

(1,427,057)

 

(1,289,148)

 

 

 

3,524,864

 

3,361,001

 

Construction in progress and land

 

37,467

 

59,663

 

Real estate, net

 

3,562,331

 

3,420,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in and advances to JVs

 

77,297

 

181,906

 

Investment in and advances to affiliate (1)

 

190,035

 

190,105

 

Receivable – preferred equity interests, net

 

0

 

112,589

 

Cash

 

69,742

 

16,080

 

Restricted cash

 

4,672

 

3,053

 

Notes receivable

 

0

 

7,541

 

Receivables and straight-line (2)

 

73,517

 

60,594

 

Intangible assets, net (3)

 

111,022

 

79,813

 

Other assets, net

 

19,668

 

21,277

 

Total Assets

 

4,108,284

 

4,093,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving credit facilities

 

135,000

 

5,000

 

Unsecured debt

 

1,449,613

 

1,647,963

 

Unsecured term loan

 

99,635

 

99,460

 

Secured debt

 

249,260

 

94,874

 

 

 

1,933,508

 

1,847,297

 

Dividends payable

 

14,844

 

44,036

 

Other liabilities (4)

 

215,109

 

220,811

 

Total Liabilities

 

2,163,461

 

2,112,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares

 

325,000

 

325,000

 

Common shares

 

19,400

 

19,382

 

Paid-in capital

 

5,705,164

 

5,700,400

 

Distributions in excess of net income

 

(4,099,534)

 

(4,066,099)

 

Deferred compensation

 

5,479

 

7,929

 

Other comprehensive income

 

(2,682)

 

(491)

 

Common shares in treasury at cost

 

(11,319)

 

(7,707)

 

Non-controlling interests

 

3,315

 

3,064

 

Total Equity

 

1,944,823

 

1,981,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$4,108,284

 

$4,093,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Preferred investment in RVI

 

$190,000

 

$190,000

 

Receivable from RVI

 

35

 

105

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

SL rents (including fixed CAM), net

 

30,552

 

31,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

Operating lease right of use assets

 

20,604

 

$21,792

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

Operating lease liabilities

 

39,794

 

40,725

 

Below-market leases, net

 

57,348

 

46,961

SITE Centers Corp.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI

$ in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

4Q19

 

4Q20

 

4Q19

 

 

SITE Centers at 100%

 

At SITE Centers Share
 (Non-GAAP)

GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to SITE Centers

 

($1,285)

 

$24,002

 

($1,285)

 

$24,002

Fee income

 

(9,425)

 

(13,992)

 

(9,425)

 

(13,992)

Interest income

 

(1,408)

 

(4,351)

 

(1,408)

 

(4,351)

Interest expense

 

19,117

 

20,748

 

19,117

 

20,748

Depreciation and amortization

 

45,655

 

41,687

 

45,655

 

41,687

General and administrative

 

14,339

 

14,036

 

14,339

 

14,036

Other expense (income), net

 

193

 

(611)

 

193

 

(611)

Impairment charges

 

5,200

 

0

 

5,200

 

0

Equity in net income of joint ventures

 

(608)

 

(6,073)

 

(608)

 

(6,073)

Reserve of preferred equity interests

 

0

 

3,438

 

0

 

3,438

Tax expense

 

272

 

(168)

 

272

 

(168)

Loss on sale and change in control of interests, net

 

171

 

0

 

171

 

0

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

 

(76)

 

(293)

 

(76)

 

(293)

Income from non-controlling interests

 

247

 

290

 

247

 

290

Consolidated NOI

 

72,392

 

78,713

 

72,392

 

78,713

SITE Centers' consolidated JV

 

0

 

0

 

(451)

 

(473)

Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests

 

72,392

 

78,713

 

71,941

 

78,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(915)

 

63,196

 

526

 

5,828

Interest expense

 

12,455

 

20,415

 

2,817

 

3,666

Depreciation and amortization

 

22,199

 

36,409

 

4,586

 

5,991

Impairment charges

 

0

 

1,540

 

0

 

77

Preferred share expense

 

1,998

 

5,345

 

100

 

268

Other expense, net

 

2,952

 

4,205

 

696

 

990

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

 

(28)

 

(51,806)

 

(6)

 

(2,665)

Unconsolidated NOI

 

$38,661

 

$79,304

 

8,719

 

14,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI

 

 

 

 

 

80,660

 

92,395

Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

456

 

(244)

Total SSNOI including redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

81,116

 

92,151

Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

(2,575)

 

(3,093)

Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

$78,541

 

$89,058

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SSNOI % Change including redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

(12.0%)

 

 

SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

(11.8%)

 

SITE Centers Corp.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI

$ in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12M20

 

12M19

 

12M20

 

12M19

 

 

SITE Centers at 100%

 

At SITE Centers Share
 (Non-GAAP)

GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to SITE Centers

 

$35,721

 

$100,699

 

$35,721

 

$100,699

Fee income

 

(43,574)

 

(59,352)

 

(43,574)

 

(59,352)

Interest income

 

(11,888)

 

(18,009)

 

(11,888)

 

(18,009)

Interest expense

 

77,604

 

84,721

 

77,604

 

84,721

Depreciation and amortization

 

170,669

 

165,087

 

170,669

 

165,087

General and administrative

 

52,881

 

58,384

 

52,881

 

58,384

Other expense (income), net

 

18,400

 

(357)

 

18,400

 

(357)

Impairment charges

 

5,200

 

3,370

 

5,200

 

3,370

Equity in net income of joint ventures

 

(1,516)

 

(11,519)

 

(1,516)

 

(11,519)

Reserve of preferred equity interests

 

19,393

 

15,544

 

19,393

 

15,544

Tax expense

 

1,131

 

659

 

1,131

 

659

Gain on sale and change in control of interests, net

 

(45,464)

 

0

 

(45,464)

 

0

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

 

(1,069)

 

(31,380)

 

(1,069)

 

(31,380)

Income from non-controlling interests

 

869

 

1,126

 

869

 

1,126

Consolidated NOI

 

278,357

 

308,973

 

278,357

 

308,973

SITE Centers' consolidated JV

 

0

 

0

 

(1,652)

 

(1,787)

Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests

 

278,357

 

308,973

 

276,705

 

307,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(37,370)

 

77,042

 

892

 

10,504

Interest expense

 

60,010

 

93,887

 

12,068

 

16,408

Depreciation and amortization

 

99,779

 

149,749

 

18,251

 

24,186

Impairment charges

 

33,240

 

13,807

 

1,890

 

2,530

Preferred share expense

 

15,708

 

21,832

 

785

 

1,092

Other expense, net

 

13,796

 

20,563

 

2,946

 

3,978

Gain loss on disposition of real estate, net

 

(9,257)

 

(67,011)

 

(1,784)

 

(4,180)

Unconsolidated NOI

 

$175,906

 

$309,869

 

35,048

 

54,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI

 

 

 

 

 

311,753

 

361,704

Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

7,543

 

(2,347)

Total SSNOI including redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

319,296

 

359,357

Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

(10,620)

 

(13,017)

Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

$308,676

 

$346,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SSNOI % Change including redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

(11.1%)

 

 

SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment

 

 

 

 

 

(10.9%)

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SITE Centers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Operating Results SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. “Leasing activity and collections momentum continued to build through year-end and we are encouraged by the pace of recovery in our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
 MicroStrategy Announces Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
SITE Centers’ Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8: 00 a.m. Eastern Time
19.01.21
SITE Centers Corp. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions