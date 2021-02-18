 

Ault Global Holdings Acquires 9.96% Equity Interest in NTN Buzztime

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 12:30  |   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that as of January 29, 2021, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 295,000 shares of common stock or 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) (“NTN”). The Company purchased the shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $3.42 per share in the open market, for total gross proceeds of $1,010,095. For further information, see the Schedule 13D filed by the Company on January 29, 2021.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “We believe NTN’s assets, particularly its gaming assets and customer lists, are significantly undervalued by the transactions that NTN plans to put to a stockholder vote at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for March 15, 2021. In our view, the best outcome for stockholders would be for NTN to be unable to obtain stockholder approval required to proceed with those transactions, so the Board of Directors and senior management will need to explore other options to derive the best value for stockholders from either the sale of these assets or other initiatives.”

Mr. Ault continued: “As disclosed by NTN, its bylaws state that a quorum will be needed for NTN to hold the special meeting, which requires the presence of stockholders holding a majority of the shares of stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote. NTN also stated that certain proposals will require approval of a majority of the outstanding shares of NTN common stock. Therefore, we intend not to vote our shares at the special meeting, such that our shares will not be counted toward a quorum for purposes of the special meeting, and effectively will count as votes ‘against’ the proposals requiring approval of a majority of the shares outstanding.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings Acquires 9.96% Equity Interest in NTN Buzztime Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that as of January 29, 2021, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 295,000 shares of common stock or 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
 MicroStrategy Announces Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update