CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for Next-Generation, Index-Free XDR

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced it has agreed to acquire Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology. Under the terms of the agreement, CrowdStrike will pay approximately $400 million to acquire Humio, subject to adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s fiscal first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Today, CrowdStrike delivers the industry’s most comprehensive security solution for protecting endpoints and workloads, processing 5 trillion security-related events per week with its pioneering Threat Graph technology. With this acquisition, CrowdStrike will further expand its eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities by ingesting and correlating data from any log, application or feed to deliver actionable insights and real-time protection.

Setting a New Standard for XDR

Existing security providers are unable to deliver the concise, contextual insights their customers need to realize the true promise of XDR. Without key technological advances -- such as CrowdStrike’s cloud-scale AI running on a purpose-built graph database, and patented smart-filtering technology that reduces ingestion of unneeded, irrelevant data -- customers are left with large, complex data sets that lack context and hide the important insights security teams require.

Joining forces with Humio’s best-in-class data ingestion and analytics platform will enable CrowdStrike to provide deep, contextual index-free XDR at a speed and scale that no other vendor can match. As a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry, CrowdStrike’s decade-long leadership in EDR and XDR is rooted in combining endpoint events with network visibility, account and identity insights, and massive telemetry from all workloads, regardless of where they are -- on premise, in the cloud or even deployed in a container. Humio’s native ability to ingest and analyze both unstructured and semi-structured data will enhance how the CrowdStrike platform addresses enterprise IT challenges, including those within the increasingly sophisticated DevOps and DevSecOps environments.