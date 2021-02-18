 

CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for Next-Generation, Index-Free XDR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 12:43  |  66   |   |   

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced it has agreed to acquire Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology. Under the terms of the agreement, CrowdStrike will pay approximately $400 million to acquire Humio, subject to adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s fiscal first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Today, CrowdStrike delivers the industry’s most comprehensive security solution for protecting endpoints and workloads, processing 5 trillion security-related events per week with its pioneering Threat Graph technology. With this acquisition, CrowdStrike will further expand its eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities by ingesting and correlating data from any log, application or feed to deliver actionable insights and real-time protection.

Setting a New Standard for XDR

Existing security providers are unable to deliver the concise, contextual insights their customers need to realize the true promise of XDR. Without key technological advances -- such as CrowdStrike’s cloud-scale AI running on a purpose-built graph database, and patented smart-filtering technology that reduces ingestion of unneeded, irrelevant data -- customers are left with large, complex data sets that lack context and hide the important insights security teams require.

Joining forces with Humio’s best-in-class data ingestion and analytics platform will enable CrowdStrike to provide deep, contextual index-free XDR at a speed and scale that no other vendor can match. As a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry, CrowdStrike’s decade-long leadership in EDR and XDR is rooted in combining endpoint events with network visibility, account and identity insights, and massive telemetry from all workloads, regardless of where they are -- on premise, in the cloud or even deployed in a container. Humio’s native ability to ingest and analyze both unstructured and semi-structured data will enhance how the CrowdStrike platform addresses enterprise IT challenges, including those within the increasingly sophisticated DevOps and DevSecOps environments.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for Next-Generation, Index-Free XDR CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced it has agreed to acquire Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
 MicroStrategy Announces Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
31.01.21
10.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Die 5 besten Aktien zum Kauf im Biden-Bullenmarkt
28.01.21
CrowdStrike Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
24.01.21
Qualys: Hoch profitable Cybersecurity und ein großes ABER

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
58
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity