 

Melco Announces Earnings Release Date

MACAU, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will furnish its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 844 760 0770
US Toll / International 1 347 549 4094
HK Toll 852 3018 8307
HK Toll Free 800 906 613
Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6004
Japan Toll Free 012 092 5482
UK Toll Free 080 0051 4241
Australia Toll 61 290 833 216
Australia Toll Free 1 800 754 642
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0312
   
Passcode 2386216

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697
HK Toll 852 3051 2780
HK Toll Free 800 963 117
Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0166
   
Conference ID 2386216

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

