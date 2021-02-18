DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Financing Gerry Weber International AG: GERRY WEBER International AG strengthens liquidity 18-Feb-2021 / 12:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(Halle/Westphalia, 18 February 2021) - GERRY WEBER International AG receives additional liquidity of at least approximately EUR 5 million. Today, the company has entered into a new, secured credit facility for this purpose. Bondholders of the company with a minimum volume of bonds in the amount EUR 100,000 (based on the nominal amount or redemption amount) who are authorized to grant loans to the company will be given the opportunity to exchange their bonds plus an additional cash payment of at least EUR 100,000 (corresponding to EUR 1 in cash for each EUR 1 nominal amount or redemption amount of the bonds participating in the exchange) into an investment in the credit facility in the amount of at least EUR 200,000. The total volume of the credit facility is up to EUR 12 million, which can provide the company with up to EUR 6 million in additional liquidity. In this context, the company's three largest shareholders have agreed to assume a backstop commitment through their respective affiliated companies Robus SCSp, SICAV-FIAR-ROBUS RECOVERY FUND II, Morrigan Lending Designated Activity Company and J.P. Morgan AG in favor of GERRY WEBER International AG in order to guarantee the payout of at least approximately EUR 5 million in additional liquidity to the company.

The Management Board

Reporting Person:

Florian Frank

Member of the Management Board

Phone.: +49 5201 185-140

ir@gerryweber.com

