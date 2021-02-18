BJ’s Wholesale Club to Hold Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 prior to the market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

To listen to the call, dial (877) 274-0290 within the U.S. or (647) 689-5405 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 1090677. A telephonic replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and referencing conference ID 1090677. A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed at investors.bjs.com and will remain available for one year.