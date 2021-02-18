Ventas Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

“During 2020, Ventas’s diverse portfolio, financial strength, experienced team, and committed operating partners enabled the Company to remain strong and stable. We are proud of our work throughout the year to prioritize health and safety and enhance our ESG profile, while continuing to advance our strategic growth objectives and delivering results ahead of expectations despite the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. “In particular, results were bolstered by our Office and Triple-Net Healthcare businesses which continued their positive performance.”

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Cafaro continued, “COVID-19 presented the most difficult clinical conditions across the country between November 2020 and through January of this year. As a result, occupancy in our Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”), after benefitting from steadily improving trends through October 2020, declined in the fourth quarter and into 2021, as operators experienced elevated move-outs and limited tours and move-ins to keep residents safe.

“At the same time, virtually all of our U.S. SHOP communities have already received the first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 90 percent scheduled to receive the second dose this month, protecting vulnerable older Americans in our communities. We are grateful that approximately 30,000 residents in our SHOP communities have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are pleased that clinical trends in our SHOP communities have already begun to improve significantly. Leading indicators and demand are again showing strength, with leads in January at the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Operators are also beginning to safely reopen communities to tours and new move-ins and to offer a richer lifestyle to benefit residents and their families.

“Over the long term, resilient demand for senior housing and the strong value proposition senior housing offers to residents and their families, together with our high quality, diversified portfolio, position Ventas favorably to deliver value to our stakeholders,” Cafaro concluded.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Year Ended December 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (“Attributable Net Income (Loss)”) $1.17 $1.17 ($0.00) (0.4%) Nareit FFO* $3.37 $3.88 ($0.51) (13.1%) Normalized FFO* $3.32 $3.85 ($0.53) (13.8%)

Quarter Ended December 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Attributable Net Income (Loss) $0.29 $0.03 $0.26 861.8% Nareit FFO* $0.92 $0.94 ($0.02) (2.1%) Normalized FFO* $0.83 $0.93 ($0.10) (10.8%)

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release and our fourth quarter 2020 supplemental for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select 2020 Highlights

Ensured financial strength and flexibility: $3 billion year-end liquidity 37 percent year-end Total Indebtedness to Gross Asset Value $0.5 billion lower Net Debt at year end 2020 compared to year end 2019 6.1x full year Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA



Consistently prioritized the health and safety of employees, residents, tenants and our operators and managers; served as a critical resource for information and best practices; and led our industry in providing COVID-19 testing and financial support to tenants and operators who were adversely affected by the pandemic.

Proactively addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our Triple-Net (“NNN”) senior housing portfolio, announcing mutually beneficial arrangements with multiple tenants, including the two largest NNN senior housing tenants: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (“Brookdale”) and Holiday Retirement, receiving over $335 million in total up-front consideration.

Advanced ground-up development of four Research & Innovation (“R&I”) properties containing nearly 1.5 million square feet and continued to expand Ventas’s footprint with partner Le Groupe Maurice (“LGM”), opening nearly 800 new units in two communities in Quebec.

Received loan repayment and disposition proceeds approaching $1 billion at an average cash yield of 5.3 percent.

Established the Company’s third-party capital platform, Ventas Investment Management (“VIM”), bringing together our preexisting and new third-party capital ventures under one umbrella. These include the Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund, L.P. (the “Ventas Fund”), formed in March 2020 and our R&I development joint venture with GIC created in October 2020. VIM now has over $3 billion of assets under management.

Expanded the Ventas Board of Directors (the “Board”) when Marguerite Nader, CEO of Equity Lifestyles, joined our diverse Board.

Received numerous ESG recognitions, including: the 2020 Nareit Health Care “Leader in the Light” award for a fourth consecutive year; the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the first time; the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year; and maintained our industry leading position in GRESB.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Property Results

4Q20 (Quarterly Pools)

Year-Over-Year

Same-Store Cash NOI* Growth Assets % Change SHOP1 377 (24.7%) NNN 362 (10.0%) Office 357 2.9% Total Company 1,096 (11.8%)

4Q20 (Sequential Pools)

Sequential

Same-Store Cash NOI* Growth Assets % Change % Change

(excl. BKD)2 SHOP1 420 13.4% NNN 363 (52.9%) (0.6%) Office 362 1.5% Total Company 1,145 (26.1%) 4.4%

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release and our fourth quarter 2020 supplemental for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 1 Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) Same-Store Cash NOI reflects grants received in 4Q20 under the Provider Relief Fund administered by the Department of Health and Human Services (the “HHS Grants”). The HHS Grants are recorded as a contra expense within SHOP operating expenses. HHS Grants received in the Quarterly Pools and Sequential Pools in 4Q20 are ~$33.0M and ~$34.5M, respectively. 2 Due to the material impact of the Brookdale lease modification to 3Q20 Same-Store Cash NOI, NNN and Total Same-Store growth are separately presented excluding the benefit of ~$161.5M in upfront cash consideration received in July 2020 as part of such modification.

Same Store Property Results: Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Company sequential same-store fourth quarter cash net operating income (“NOI”) declined 26.1 percent due to the receipt of $162 million from Brookdale in connection with a lease resolution in the third quarter (the “Brookdale Consideration”). Excluding the Brookdale Consideration, Company sequential same-store fourth quarter cash NOI grew 4.4 percent, primarily as a result of the receipt in the fourth quarter of $35 million of HHS Grants, which partially mitigate COVID-19 losses incurred by our SHOP communities.

Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (30 percent of Total Portfolio) NOI: For the fourth quarter 2020, sequential same-store pool (420 assets) cash NOI increased by 13.4 percent compared to the third quarter driven by the HHS Grants. Occupancy: Average occupancy declined sequentially by 90 basis points from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Consistent with national trends, accelerating positive COVID-19 cases in November and December in Ventas communities restricted new move ins compared to the third quarter and October. In addition, move out activity also increased in the fourth quarter, and was correlated to geographies with higher COVID-19 incidence. Revenues: Revenues declined sequentially by 2.9 percent as a result of occupancy declines together with heightened intentional discounting and incentives necessitated by the pandemic. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses decreased $32 million sequentially. Excluding the HHS Grants, operating expenses increased approximately $3 million sequentially due to the heightened COVID-19 activity and related testing and labor costs incurred in the quarter.



NNN Portfolio (35 percent of Total Portfolio) For the fourth quarter 2020, sequential same-store pool (363 assets) cash NOI decreased 0.6 percent compared to the third quarter excluding the Brookdale Consideration. Further adjusting for a $3 million payment from a tenant received in Q3, it grew modestly. Substantially all expected fourth quarter 2020 rent has been received from the Company’s NNN tenants.



Office Portfolio (30 percent of Total Portfolio) The Office portfolio grew same-store cash NOI 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter 2020. Performance was led by the Company’s R&I business. The Company received over 99 percent of fourth quarter 2020 rent from the Company’s Office tenants.



Recent Developments

Expanded the Board with the appointment of Maurice Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Care Service Corporation (“HCSC”), on February 1, 2021. Smith is a national leader in healthcare, with over 25 years of experience in financial, strategic and operations leadership in the health insurance industry. HCSC is the largest customer owned health insurer in the United States, covering over 16 million members across its Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans in five states and generating annual revenues of $46 billion.

Paid its fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.45 per share on January 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2021.

Closed a new four-year $2.75 billion unsecured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). The Credit Facility was oversubscribed with strong support from 24 new and incumbent financial institutions. The Credit Facility is initially priced at 82.5 basis points over LIBOR based on the Company’s debt ratings, and the maturity date is January 2025.

Established a Partnership with the Real Estate Executive Council’s Diversity Initiative as the “Founding Diversity Partner – Healthcare Real Estate.”

First Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to affect its business results in the first quarter and its trajectory and ultimate impact remain highly uncertain. The Company currently expects to report first quarter 2021 Attributable Net Income (Loss), Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO within the following ranges:

1Q21 Guidance Per Share Low High Attributable Net Income (Loss) ($0.07) - ($0.01) Nareit FFO* $0.55 - $0.59 Normalized FFO* $0.66 - $0.71

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release and our fourth quarter 2020 supplemental for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Key assumptions underlying the fourth quarter 2020 to the first quarter 2021 Normalized FFO include, among other things, that average occupancy in the Company’s sequential same-store SHOP business declines 250 to 325 basis points in the first quarter 2021 compared to the fourth quarter 2020, and expenses remain elevated, partially offset by positive in-house rate increases in January. Other first quarter 2021 assumptions are set forth below:

Increase / (Decrease) to

Normalized FFO/sh. 1Q21 Guidance Midpoint

vs. 4Q20 Actuals 4Q20 Normalized FFO* $0.83 HHS Grants received in 4Q20 in SHOP segment (0.09) Unconsolidated entities special income items** (0.04) $0.70 Impact of late 4Q20 senior housing dispositions and transitions (0.01) NOI driven principally by SHOP ex. HHS Grants (0.05) HHS Grants received to date in 1Q21 in SHOP segment 0.04 1Q21 Normalized FFO* Guidance Midpoint $0.68

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release and our fourth quarter 2020 supplemental for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. ** Refers to receipt of HHS Grants and fees by our unconsolidated entities.

2021 Liquidity, G&A and Capital Activities and Expectations

As of February 16, 2021, the Company has robust liquidity of $3.0 billion, including $2.7 billion of undrawn revolver capacity and $0.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, and no commercial paper outstanding.

On March 15, 2021, Ventas will fully repay $400 million in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 3.10% senior notes due January 2023, principally using cash on hand, as reflected in its February notice of redemption. The redemption includes a make whole premium of 4.88 percent, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company is targeting approximately $1.0 billion in asset dispositions across asset classes in the second half of 2021. Proceeds from dispositions are expected to be used to reduce indebtedness and to fund future growth through development and redevelopment capital expenditures of $0.5 billion, principally in the Office segment and with Le Groupe Maurice.

Following the reduction in the corporate cost structure implemented in 2020, the Company expects full year 2021 general and administrative expenses to range from approximately $135 million to $140 million.

A presentation outlining the Company’s fourth quarter results as well as first quarter 2021 business, clinical, vaccine and operating trends is posted to the Events & Presentations section of Ventas’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Real estate investments: Land and improvements $ 2,261,415 $ 2,268,583 $ 2,258,699 $ 2,246,245 $ 2,285,648 Buildings and improvements 24,323,279 24,196,730 23,964,691 23,826,989 24,386,051 Construction in progress 265,748 567,052 496,349 505,648 461,815 Acquired lease intangibles 1,230,886 1,246,312 1,242,414 1,243,571 1,308,077 Operating lease assets 346,372 386,946 389,302 391,908 385,225 28,427,700 28,665,623 28,351,455 28,214,361 28,826,816 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (7,877,665 ) (7,687,211 ) (7,453,251 ) (7,241,597 ) (7,092,243 ) Net real estate property 20,550,035 20,978,412 20,898,204 20,972,764 21,734,573 Secured loans receivable and investments, net 605,567 604,452 681,831 623,716 704,612 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 443,688 162,860 166,039 165,745 45,022 Net real estate investments 21,599,290 21,745,724 21,746,074 21,762,225 22,484,207 Cash and cash equivalents 413,327 588,343 992,824 2,848,115 106,363 Escrow deposits and restricted cash 38,313 40,147 36,312 38,144 39,739 Goodwill 1,051,650 1,050,742 1,050,115 1,050,137 1,051,161 Assets held for sale 9,608 15,748 76,021 69,199 85,527 Deferred income tax assets, net 9,987 304 304 47,495 47,495 Other assets 807,229 779,475 687,738 802,513 877,716 Total assets $ 23,929,404 $ 24,220,483 $ 24,589,388 $ 26,617,828 $ 24,692,208 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Senior notes payable and other debt $ 11,895,412 $ 12,047,919 $ 12,530,036 $ 14,172,279 $ 12,158,773 Accrued interest 111,444 97,828 117,687 87,245 111,115 Operating lease liabilities 209,917 247,255 248,912 250,357 251,196 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,133,066 1,234,933 998,446 1,141,551 1,145,939 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 3,246 1,987 5,514 4,765 5,224 Deferred income tax liabilities 62,638 53,711 56,963 47,533 200,831 Total liabilities 13,415,723 13,683,633 13,957,558 15,703,730 13,873,078 Redeemable OP unitholder and noncontrolling interests 235,490 249,143 231,920 197,701 273,678 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Ventas stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, unissued — — — — — Common stock, $0.25 par value; 374,609; 373,940; 373,113; 373,094; and 372,811; shares issued at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively 93,635 93,467 93,261 93,256 93,185 Capital in excess of par value 14,171,262 14,142,349 14,118,119 14,135,657 14,056,453 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,354 ) (65,042 ) (82,761 ) (103,408 ) (34,564 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (4,030,376 ) (3,972,647 ) (3,816,460 ) (3,491,696 ) (3,669,050 ) Treasury stock, 0; 33; 24; 22; and 2 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively — (1,275 ) (947 ) (867 ) (132 ) Total Ventas stockholders’ equity 10,180,167 10,196,852 10,311,212 10,632,942 10,445,892 Noncontrolling interests 98,024 90,855 88,698 83,455 99,560 Total equity 10,278,191 10,287,707 10,399,910 10,716,397 10,545,452 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,929,404 $ 24,220,483 $ 24,589,388 $ 26,617,828 $ 24,692,208

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 168,027 $ 191,065 $ 695,265 $ 780,898 Office 199,931 210,423 799,627 828,978 367,958 401,488 1,494,892 1,609,876 Resident fees and services 529,739 568,271 2,197,160 2,151,533 Office building and other services revenue 4,522 2,988 15,191 11,156 Income from loans and investments 18,302 22,382 80,505 89,201 Interest and other income 644 875 7,609 10,984 Total revenues 921,165 996,004 3,795,357 3,872,750 Expenses Interest 114,208 116,707 469,541 451,662 Depreciation and amortization 261,966 348,910 1,109,763 1,045,620 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 393,309 405,564 1,658,671 1,521,398 Office 64,420 68,277 256,612 260,249 Triple-net leased 5,156 6,469 22,160 26,561 462,885 480,310 1,937,443 1,808,208 Office building services costs 488 544 2,315 2,319 General, administrative and professional fees 29,537 39,621 130,158 158,726 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3,405 39 10,791 41,900 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 3,683 4,151 29,812 15,235 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (10,416 ) — 24,238 — Other (16,043 ) (6,309 ) 707 (10,339 ) Total expenses 849,713 983,973 3,714,768 3,513,331 Income before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 71,452 12,031 80,589 359,419 Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities 17,705 167 1,844 (2,454 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 22,117 1,389 262,218 26,022 Income tax benefit (expense) 679 (694 ) 96,534 56,310 Income from continuing operations 111,953 12,893 441,185 439,297 Net income 111,953 12,893 441,185 439,297 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,502 1,450 2,036 6,281 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 110,451 $ 11,443 $ 439,149 $ 433,016 Earnings per common share Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.03 $ 1.18 $ 1.20 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.29 0.03 1.18 1.18 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.03 $ 1.17 $ 1.19 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.29 0.03 1.17 1.17 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 374,473 372,663 373,368 365,977 Diluted 377,696 376,453 376,503 369,886

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 168,027 $ 156,136 $ 176,240 $ 194,862 $ 191,065 Office 199,931 198,376 192,925 208,395 210,423 367,958 354,512 369,165 403,257 401,488 Resident fees and services 529,739 541,322 549,329 576,770 568,271 Office building and other services revenue 4,522 3,868 3,673 3,128 2,988 Income from loans and investments 18,302 18,666 19,491 24,046 22,382 Interest and other income 644 572 1,540 4,853 875 Total revenues 921,165 918,940 943,198 1,012,054 996,004 Expenses Interest 114,208 115,505 123,132 116,696 116,707 Depreciation and amortization 261,966 249,366 349,594 248,837 348,910 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 393,309 422,653 432,578 410,131 405,564 Office 64,420 66,934 60,752 64,506 68,277 Triple-net leased 5,156 5,398 5,275 6,331 6,469 462,885 494,985 498,605 480,968 480,310 Office building services costs 488 557 543 727 544 General, administrative and professional fees 29,537 32,081 28,080 40,460 39,621 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3,405 7,386 — — 39 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 3,683 11,325 6,586 8,218 4,151 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (10,416 ) 4,999 29,655 — — Other (16,043 ) 5,681 5,286 5,783 (6,309 ) Total expenses 849,713 921,885 1,041,481 901,689 983,973 Income (loss) before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 71,452 (2,945 ) (98,283 ) 110,365 12,031 Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities 17,705 865 (5,850 ) (10,876 ) 167 Gain on real estate dispositions 22,117 12,622 1,254 226,225 1,389 Income tax benefit (expense) 679 3,195 (56,356 ) 149,016 (694 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 111,953 13,737 (159,235 ) 474,730 12,893 Net income (loss) 111,953 13,737 (159,235 ) 474,730 12,893 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,502 986 (2,065 ) 1,613 1,450 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 110,451 $ 12,751 $ (157,170 ) $ 473,117 $ 11,443 Earnings per common share Basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.27 $ 0.03 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.29 0.03 (0.42 ) 1.27 0.03 Diluted:1 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.26 $ 0.03 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.29 0.03 (0.42 ) 1.26 0.03 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 374,473 373,177 372,982 372,829 372,663 Diluted 377,696 376,295 376,024 375,997 376,453

1 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 441,185 $ 439,297 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,109,763 1,045,620 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (40,856 ) (7,967 ) Other non-cash amortization 20,719 22,985 Allowance on loans receivable and investments 24,238 — Stock-based compensation 21,487 33,923 Straight-lining of rental income 103,082 (30,073 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 10,791 41,900 Gain on real estate dispositions (262,218 ) (26,022 ) Gain on real estate loan investments (167 ) — Income tax benefit (101,985 ) (58,918 ) (Income) loss from unconsolidated entities (1,832 ) 2,464 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 4,920 1,600 Other (779 ) 13,264 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in other assets (68,233 ) (76,693 ) Increase in accrued interest 276 9,737 Increase in accounts payable and other liabilities 189,785 26,666 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,450,176 1,437,783 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (78,648 ) (958,125 ) Investment in loans receivable (115,163 ) (1,258,187 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 1,044,357 147,855 Proceeds from loans receivable 119,011 1,017,309 Development project expenditures (380,413 ) (403,923 ) Capital expenditures (148,234 ) (156,724 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities — 172 Investment in unconsolidated entities (286,822 ) (3,855 ) Insurance proceeds for property damage claims 207 30,179 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 154,295 (1,585,299 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (88,868 ) (569,891 ) Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program (565,524 ) 565,524 Proceeds from debt 733,298 3,013,191 Repayment of debt (479,539 ) (2,623,916 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (8,239 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (8,379 ) (21,403 ) Issuance of common stock, net 55,362 942,085 Cash distribution to common stockholders (928,809 ) (1,157,720 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (7,283 ) (9,218 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units (575 ) (2,203 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 1,314 6,282 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (12,946 ) (9,717 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 15,103 36,179 Other (4,936 ) (8,519 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,300,021 ) 160,674 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 304,450 13,158 Effect of foreign currency translation 1,088 1,480 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 146,102 131,464 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 451,640 $ 146,102 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 170,484 $ 1,057,138 Other assets 1,224 11,140 Debt 55,368 907,746 Other liabilities 2,707 47,121 Deferred income tax liability 337 95 Noncontrolling interests 20,259 113,316 Equity issued for redemption of OP Units — 127

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 111,953 $ 13,737 $ (159,235 ) $ 474,730 $ 12,893 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 261,966 249,366 349,594 248,837 348,910 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (15,513 ) (19,009 ) (3,361 ) (2,973 ) (1,483 ) Other non-cash amortization 5,508 5,558 5,802 3,851 6,075 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (10,416 ) 4,999 29,655 — — Stock-based compensation 4,165 5,765 1,043 10,514 7,253 Straight-lining of rental income (4,052 ) 15,635 98,287 (6,788 ) (4,393 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3,405 7,386 — — 39 Gain on real estate dispositions (22,117 ) (12,622 ) (1,254 ) (226,225 ) (1,389 ) Gain on real estate loan investments — — — (167 ) — Income tax (benefit) expense (2,283 ) (4,575 ) 55,146 (150,273 ) 1,331 (Income) loss from unconsolidated entities (17,701 ) (865 ) 5,858 10,876 (157 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 1,960 1,360 — 1,600 200 Other (16,394 ) 2,859 8,951 3,805 4,028 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in other assets (5 ) (55,765 ) 1,305 (13,768 ) (17,327 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest 13,251 (20,069 ) 30,126 (23,032 ) 25,646 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and other liabilities (17,964 ) 240,642 (16,358 ) (16,535 ) (27,391 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 295,763 434,402 405,559 314,452 354,235 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (1,023 ) (156 ) 2,070 (79,539 ) (18,320 ) Investment in loans receivable (2,016 ) (45,857 ) (66,239 ) (1,051 ) (610 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 361,753 54,800 2,365 625,439 70,300 Proceeds from loans receivable 12,045 191 7,658 99,117 8,626 Development project expenditures (70,446 ) (129,569 ) (86,169 ) (94,229 ) (174,078 ) Capital expenditures (53,827 ) (40,888 ) (26,730 ) (26,789 ) (56,937 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities — — — — 21 Investment in unconsolidated entities (278,990 ) 33 (2,056 ) (5,809 ) (2,144 ) Insurance proceeds (expense) for property damage claims 174 (9 ) — 42 9,722 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (32,330 ) (161,455 ) (169,101 ) 517,181 (163,420 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (14,724 ) (539,560 ) (2,296,737 ) 2,762,153 (848,568 ) Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program — — — (565,524 ) 261,016 Proceeds from debt 75,741 17,024 557,774 82,759 806,614 Repayment of debt (352,011 ) (16,227 ) (48,328 ) (62,973 ) (167,781 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (8,239 ) — — — — Payment of deferred financing costs (815 ) (15 ) (5,586 ) (1,963 ) (3,536 ) Issuance of common stock, net 18,967 36,395 — — (165 ) Cash distribution to common stockholders (168,446 ) (168,078 ) (295,981 ) (296,304 ) (295,931 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (1,329 ) (1,326 ) (2,303 ) (2,325 ) (2,336 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units — (5 ) — (570 ) (1,842 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 176 792 191 155 1,323 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3,280 ) (3,373 ) (3,750 ) (2,543 ) (3,314 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 11,585 — 129 3,389 2,045 Other 53 (98 ) 63 (4,954 ) (1,918 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (442,322 ) (674,471 ) (2,094,528 ) 1,911,300 (254,393 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (178,889 ) (401,524 ) (1,858,070 ) 2,742,933 (63,578 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 2,039 878 947 (2,776 ) 1,084 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 628,490 1,029,136 2,886,259 146,102 208,596 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 451,640 $ 628,490 $ 1,029,136 $ 2,886,259 $ 146,102 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 1,000 $ 92,373 $ 76,578 $ 533 $ 657 Other assets — 610 558 56 17 Debt — — 55,368 — — Other liabilities — 610 1,699 398 785 Deferred income tax liability — 337 — — 95 Noncontrolling interests — — 20,068 191 (206 ) Equity issued for redemption of OP Units — — — — 127

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO)1 and Funds Available for Distribution Attributable to Common Stockholders (FAD)1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) FY YoY 2019 2020 Growth Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 19-'20 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 11,443 $ 433,016 $ 473,117 $ (157,170 ) $ 12,751 $ 110,451 $ 439,149 1 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share2 $ 0.03 $ 1.17 $ 1.26 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.29 $ 1.17 — % Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 347,371 1,039,550 247,330 348,110 247,969 260,705 1,104,114 Depreciation on real estate assets related to noncontrolling interests (3,682 ) (9,762 ) (3,843 ) (4,068 ) (4,475 ) (4,381 ) (16,767 ) Depreciation on real estate assets related to unconsolidated entities 311 187 561 1,307 1,360 1,758 4,986 Gain on real estate dispositions (1,389 ) (26,022 ) (226,225 ) (1,254 ) (12,622 ) (22,117 ) (262,218 ) (Loss) gain on real estate dispositions related to noncontrolling interests (11 ) 343 (6 ) (3 ) — — (9 ) Gain on real estate dispositions related to unconsolidated entities (395 ) (1,263 ) — — — — — Subtotal: FFO add-backs 342,205 1,003,033 17,817 344,092 232,232 235,965 830,106 Subtotal: FFO add-backs per share $ 0.91 $ 2.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.92 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 2.20 FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders $ 353,648 $ 1,436,049 $ 490,934 $ 186,922 $ 244,983 $ 346,416 $ 1,269,255 (12 %) FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.94 $ 3.88 $ 1.31 $ 0.50 $ 0.65 $ 0.92 $ 3.37 (13 %) Adjustments: Change in fair value of financial instruments (22 ) (78 ) (10 ) (13 ) 1,157 (23,062 ) (21,928 ) Non-cash income tax expense (benefit) 1,330 (58,918 ) (140,895 ) 55,505 (4,763 ) (7,961 ) (98,114 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 39 41,900 — — 7,386 3,405 10,791 Loss (gain) on non-real estate dispositions related to unconsolidated entities 19 (18 ) 239 — (244 ) (592 ) (597 ) Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs 5,089 18,208 8,773 6,605 12,793 6,519 34,690 Amortization of other intangibles 121 484 118 118 118 118 472 Other items related to unconsolidated entities 374 3,291 (875 ) (263 ) 290 234 (614 ) Non-cash impact of changes to equity plan 1,165 7,812 6,895 (3,337 ) (1,923 ) (2,087 ) (452 ) Natural disaster (recoveries) expenses, net (10,704 ) (25,683 ) 941 252 125 (71 ) 1,247 Impact of Holiday lease termination — — — (50,184 ) — — (50,184 ) Write-off of straight-line rental income, net of noncontrolling interests — — — 52,368 18,408 87 70,863 Allowance on loan investments and impairment of unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests — — — 40,320 4,635 (10,412 ) 34,543 Subtotal: normalized FFO add-backs (2,589 ) (13,002 ) (124,814 ) 101,371 37,982 (33,822 ) (19,283 ) Subtotal: normalized FFO add-backs per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 351,059 $ 1,423,047 $ 366,120 $ 288,293 $ 282,965 $ 312,594 $ 1,249,972 (12 %) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.93 $ 3.85 $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 0.83 $ 3.32 (14 %) Non-cash items included in normalized FFO: Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (1,483 ) (7,967 ) (2,973 ) (3,362 ) (19,009 ) (15,513 ) (40,857 ) Other non-cash amortization, including fair market value of debt 6,075 22,985 3,851 5,803 5,558 5,508 20,720 Stock-based compensation 6,088 26,111 3,619 4,380 7,688 6,252 21,939 Straight-lining of rental income (4,393 ) (30,073 ) (6,788 ) (5,526 ) (4,648 ) (4,052 ) (21,014 ) Subtotal: non-cash items included in normalized FFO 6,287 11,056 (2,291 ) 1,295 (10,411 ) (7,805 ) (19,212 ) Cash impact of Brookdale lease modification — — — — 161,533 — 161,533 Cash impact of Holiday lease termination — — — 33,795 — — 33,795 FAD Capital Expenditures3 (55,400 ) (152,582 ) (24,972 ) (26,102 ) (39,955 ) (52,645 ) (143,674 ) Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 301,946 $ 1,281,521 $ 338,857 $ 297,281 $ 394,132 $ 252,144 $ 1,282,414 0 % Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs (5,089 ) (18,208 ) (8,773 ) (6,605 ) (12,793 ) (6,519 ) (34,690 ) Other items related to unconsolidated entities (374 ) (3,291 ) 875 263 (290 ) (234 ) 614 FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 296,483 $ 1,260,022 $ 330,959 $ 290,939 $ 381,049 $ 245,391 $ 1,248,338 (1 %) Weighted average diluted shares 376,453 369,886 375,997 376,024 376,295 377,696 376,503

1 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to material changes in the Company’s weighted average diluted share count, if any. Per share amounts may not add to total per share amounts due to rounding. 2 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. 3 2019 FAD Capital Expenditures have been updated to exclude the impact of Initial Capital Expenditures. Impact on reported values are as follows: Q4 2019 ($1.5M) and FY 2019 ($4.1M).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Q1 2021 Guidance1,2 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2021 Guidance Tentative / Preliminary and Subject to Change Q1 2021 - Guidance Q1 2021 - Per Share Low High Low High Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders ($27 ) ($4 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.01 ) Depreciation and Amortization Adjustments 236 230 0.63 0.61 Gain on Real Estate Dispositions (2 ) (2 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) Other Adjustments 3 (0 ) (0 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) FFO (Nareit) Attributable to Common Stockholders $207 $224 $0.55 $0.59 Merger-Related Expenses, Deal Costs and Re-Audit Costs 5 6 0.01 0.02 Natural Disaster Expenses (Recoveries), Net — — 0.00 0.00 Other Adjustments 3 38 38 0.10 0.10 Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $250 $268 $0.66 $0.71 % Year-Over-Year Growth (32 %) (27 %) Weighted Average Diluted Shares (in millions) 378 378

1 The Company’s guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations depending on factors discussed in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to changes in the Company's weighted average diluted share count, if any. 3 Other Adjustments include the categories of adjustments presented in our “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation – Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO) and Funds Available for Distribution Attributable to Common Stockholders (FAD)” above.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA1 (Dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 439,149 $ 110,451 $ 12,751 Adjustments: Interest 469,541 114,208 115,505 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 10,791 3,405 7,386 Taxes (including tax amounts in general, administrative and professional fees) (91,389 ) 667 (1,849 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,109,763 261,966 249,366 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 21,487 4,165 5,765 Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs 29,811 3,683 11,325 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, adjusted for partners’ share of consolidated entity EBITDA (24,381 ) (6,285 ) (6,359 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities, adjusted for Ventas share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities 59,631 8,982 11,811 Gain on real estate dispositions (262,218 ) (22,117 ) (12,622 ) Unrealized foreign currency gains (439 ) (184 ) (146 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments (21,928 ) (23,061 ) 1,155 Natural disaster expenses (recoveries), net 1,203 41 181 Write-off of straight-line rental income from Holiday lease termination 49,611 — — Write-off of straight-line rental income, net of noncontrolling interests 70,863 87 18,408 Allowance on loan investments and impairment of unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 23,879 (10,411 ) 4,635 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,885,374 $ 445,597 $ 417,312 Adjustments for current period activity (7,442 ) (7,051 ) (1,385 ) Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA $ 1,877,932 $ 438,546 $ 415,927 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA annualized $ 1,754,184 $ 1,663,708 Total debt $ 11,895,412 $ 11,895,412 $ 12,047,919 Debt on assets held for sale 2,634 2,634 — Cash (413,327 ) (413,327 ) (588,343 ) Restricted cash pertaining to debt (20,477 ) (20,477 ) (21,021 ) Partners’ share of consolidated debt (271,557 ) (271,557 ) (259,994 ) Ventas share of non-consolidated debt 213,013 213,013 120,807 Net debt $ 11,405,698 $ 11,405,698 $ 11,299,368 Net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA 6.1 x 6.5 x 6.8 x

1 Totals may not add due to rounding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Operating Income (NOI) and Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment (Constant Currency) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Triple-Net Senior Housing

Operating Office Non-Segment Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 110,451 Adjustments: Interest and other income (644 ) Interest expense 114,208 Depreciation and amortization 261,966 General, administrative and professional fees 29,537 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3,405 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 3,683 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (10,416 ) Other (16,043 ) Income from unconsolidated entities (17,705 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (22,117 ) Income tax benefit (679 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,502 Reported segment NOI $ 162,871 $ 136,430 $ 136,827 $ 21,020 $ 457,148 Adjustments to Cash NOI: Straight-lining of rental income (1,879 ) — (2,272 ) — (4,151 ) Non-cash rental income (12,707 ) — (2,390 ) — (15,097 ) Write-off of straight-line rental income 14 — 85 — 99 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (2,675 ) 253 (1,247 ) — (3,669 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (21,020 ) (21,020 ) Cash NOI 145,624 136,683 131,003 — 413,310 Adjustments to Same-store NOI: Cash NOI not included in same-store (1,416 ) (15,940 ) (4,912 ) — (22,268 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 144,208 $ 120,743 $ 126,091 $ — $ 391,042 Percentage (decrease) increase (10.0 %) (24.7 %) 2.9 % (11.8 %)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 11,443 Adjustments: Interest and other income (875 ) Interest expense 116,707 Depreciation and amortization 348,910 General, administrative and professional fees 39,621 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 39 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 4,151 Other (6,309 ) Income from unconsolidated entities (167 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (1,389 ) Income tax expense 694 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,450 Reported segment NOI $ 184,596 $ 162,707 $ 143,664 $ 23,308 $ 514,275 Adjustments to Cash NOI: Straight-lining of rental income (112 ) — (4,281 ) — (4,393 ) Non-cash rental income (364 ) — (762 ) — (1,126 ) Cash modification fees — — (180 ) — (180 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (23,601 ) 11 (11,713 ) — (35,303 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (23,308 ) (23,308 ) NOI impact from change in FX 155 516 — — 671 Cash NOI $ 160,674 $ 163,234 $ 126,728 $ — $ 450,636 Adjustments to Same-store NOI: Cash NOI not included in same-store (399 ) (2,776 ) (4,237 ) — (7,412 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — (13 ) — — (13 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 160,275 $ 160,445 $ 122,491 $ — $ 443,211

1 Excludes sold assets, Assets Held for Sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 Triple-Net Senior Housing

Operating Office Non-Segment Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 110,451 Adjustments: Interest and other income (644 ) Interest expense 114,208 Depreciation and amortization 261,966 General, administrative and professional fees 29,537 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3,405 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 3,683 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (10,416 ) Other (16,043 ) Income from unconsolidated entities (17,705 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (22,117 ) Income tax benefit (679 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,502 Reported segment NOI $ 162,871 $ 136,430 $ 136,827 $ 21,020 $ 457,148 Adjustments to Cash NOI: Straight-lining of rental income (1,879 ) — (2,272 ) — (4,151 ) Non-cash rental income (12,707 ) — (2,390 ) — (15,097 ) Write-off of straight-line rental income 14 — 85 — 99 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (2,675 ) 253 (1,247 ) — (3,669 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (21,020 ) (21,020 ) Cash NOI 145,624 136,683 131,003 — 413,310 Adjustments to Same-store NOI: Cash NOI not included in same-store (896 ) (865 ) (3,209 ) — (4,970 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 144,728 $ 135,818 $ 127,794 $ — $ 408,340 Percentage (decrease) increase (52.9 %) 13.4 % 1.5 % (26.1 %) Adjusted percentage (decrease) increase - constant currency (0.6 %) 13.4 % 1.5 % 4.4 % For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 12,751 Adjustments: Interest and other income (572 ) Interest expense 115,505 Depreciation and amortization 249,366 General, administrative and professional fees 32,081 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 7,386 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 11,325 Allowance on loans receivable and investments 4,999 Other 5,681 Income from unconsolidated entities (865 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (12,622 ) Income tax benefit (3,195 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 986 Reported segment NOI $ 150,738 $ 118,669 $ 133,325 $ 20,094 $ 422,826 Adjustments to Cash NOI: Straight-lining of rental income (2,072 ) — (2,576 ) — (4,648 ) Non-cash rental income (12,687 ) — (5,936 ) — (18,623 ) Cash impact of Brookdale lease modification 161,533 — — — 161,533 Write-off of straight-line rental income 14,312 — 5,970 — 20,282 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (4,581 ) 556 (1,708 ) — (5,733 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (20,094 ) (20,094 ) NOI impact from change in FX 143 885 — — 1,028 Cash NOI $ 307,386 $ 120,110 $ 129,075 $ — $ 556,571 Adjustments to Same-store NOI: Cash NOI not included in same-store (299 ) (274 ) (3,128 ) — (3,701 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — (41 ) — — (41 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 307,087 $ 119,795 $ 125,947 $ — $ 552,829 Adjusted Same-store cash NOI: Less cash impact of Brookdale lease modification (161,533 ) — — — (161,533 ) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 145,554 $ 119,795 $ 125,947 $ — $ 391,296

1 Excludes sold assets, Assets Held for Sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Triple-Net Senior Housing

Operating Office Non-Segment Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 439,149 Adjustments: Interest and other income (7,609 ) Interest expense 469,541 Depreciation and amortization 1,109,763 General, administrative and professional fees 130,158 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 10,791 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 29,812 Allowance on loans receivable and investments 24,238 Other 707 Income from unconsolidated entities (1,844 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (262,218 ) Income tax benefit (96,534 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,036 Reported segment NOI $ 673,105 $ 538,489 $ 549,375 $ 87,021 $ 1,847,990 Adjustments to Cash NOI: Straight-lining of rental income (8,833 ) — (12,286 ) — (21,119 ) Non-cash rental income (28,726 ) — (10,668 ) — (39,394 ) Cash modification fees 3,029 — (1,000 ) — 2,029 Cash impact of Brookdale lease modification 161,533 — — — 161,533 Impact of Holiday lease termination (50,184 ) — — — (50,184 ) Write-off of straight-line rental income 67,636 — 6,953 — 74,589 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (34,803 ) (930 ) (12,082 ) — (47,815 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (87,021 ) (87,021 ) Cash NOI 782,757 537,559 520,292 — 1,840,608 Adjustments to Same-store NOI: Cash modification fees not in same-store — — 1,000 — 1,000 Cash NOI not included in same-store (6,361 ) (126,740 ) (24,577 ) — (157,678 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 776,396 $ 410,819 $ 496,715 $ — $ 1,683,930 Percentage increase (decrease) 21.9 % (30.5 %) 3.3 % (1.5 %) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI: Less cash impact of Brookdale lease modification (161,533 ) — — — (161,533 ) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 614,863 $ 410,819 $ 496,715 $ — $ 1,522,397 Adjusted percentage (decrease) increase - constant currency (3.5 %) (30.5 %) 3.3 % (10.9 %)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 433,016 Adjustments: Interest and other income (10,984 ) Interest expense 451,662 Depreciation and amortization 1,045,620 General, administrative and professional fees 158,726 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 41,900 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 15,235 Other (10,339 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 2,454 Gain on real estate dispositions (26,022 ) Income tax benefit (56,310 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,281 Reported segment NOI $ 754,337 $ 630,135 $ 574,157 $ 92,610 $ 2,051,239 Adjustments to Cash NOI: Straight-lining of rental income (11,557 ) — (18,516 ) — (30,073 ) Non-cash rental income (3,250 ) — (3,830 ) — (7,080 ) Cash modification fees 100 — (180 ) — (80 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (97,655 ) 246 (45,341 ) — (142,750 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (92,610 ) (92,610 ) NOI impact from change in FX 123 (1,255 ) — — (1,132 ) Cash NOI $ 642,098 $ 629,126 $ 506,290 $ — $ 1,777,514 Adjustments to Same-store NOI: Cash NOI not included in same-store (5,097 ) (38,753 ) (25,292 ) — (69,142 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — 442 — — 442 Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 637,001 $ 590,815 $ 480,998 $ — $ 1,708,814

1 Excludes sold assets, Assets Held for Sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels.

