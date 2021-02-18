CureVac to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - February 18, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), today announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

- Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Presentation: 8:00 am EST

- Credit Suisse 2021 London Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Fireside Chat: 12:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am EST

Up to date event participation and associated presentation slides or webcast links can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the CureVac homepage at https://www.curevac.com/en/newsroom/events/ .



About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com .