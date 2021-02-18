 

Qumu Sets Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679
International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://ir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of a best-in-class platform to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the intelligent enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.



ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Qumu Adds Seasoned Silicon Valley Marketing Executive to Leadership Team
04.02.21
Qumu Closes Public Offering of Common Stock
27.01.21
Qumu Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
25.01.21
Qumu Announces Launch of Public Offering of $20 Million of Common Stock
25.01.21
Qumu Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
21.01.21
Qumu Named a Leader in 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video for the Sixth Time
19.01.21
Qumu Secures $10 Million Revolving Credit Facility, Providing Additional Financial Flexibility to Execute SaaS Growth Strategy