Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.