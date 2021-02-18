IHS Markit Announces 36th World Petrochemical Conference, to be Held Virtually March 8-12, 2021

The expanded 5-day event will be held virtually, enabling global participation under the theme Chemical Renaissance: Building Resilience, Agility and Innovation in an Enhanced Global Role.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, is pleased to announce the 36th annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC), to be held March 8-12, 2021.

The WPC 2021 program will focus on a variety of topics including the renewed importance of chemicals in the global economy, highlighted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, as well as accelerating moves toward sustainability, circular economy and energy transition, and the implications for petrochemicals supply and demand.

With new market drivers at the forefront—such as renewed use of single-use plastics for hygiene and PPE purposes, plus chemical ingredients in sanitizers and medicines—attendees will benefit from timely presentation of data, forecasts and insights from leading industry experts.

The WPC 2021 program also includes a deep focus on upcoming technology solutions, developments in transportation and logistics, as well as regional programs including the China Forum, the Latin American Petrochemical Summit and new India and Middle East Seminars, plus special sessions including Circular Economy and Sustainability Summit, and the expanded Fertilizers, Agribusiness and Ag Chemicals Seminar. New programs including a focus on Financial Capital Markets round out the line-up of topic-driven special programs on the 2021 agenda.

Live expert panel sessions will provide detailed data, insight and analysis on aromatics, fibers, feedstocks, refining, inorganics, derivatives, olefins, specialties and intermediates. The Genius Exchange will provide an opportunity for companies to showcase innovative technologies, and sustainability solutions to an audience of global decision makers.

Keynote speakers include:

Jim Fitterling , CEO, The Dow Chemical Company

Datuk Sazali Hamzah , managing director and CEO, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)

Eelco Hoekstra , chairman executive board and CEO, Royal Vopak

Thomas Casparie , executive vice president, Shell Chemicals

Mark Lashier , president and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Karen McKee , president, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Bob Patel , CEO and chairman, management board, LyondellBasell

Lori Ryerkerk , CEO, Celanese Corporation

Tim Stedman, CEO, Agilyx

“We are excited to offer the World Petrochemical Conference in virtual format in early 2021, at an important time for the chemical and related industry sectors when critical IHS Markit expertise will provide valuable content for our attendees,” said Lyn Tattum, vice president, oil, mid-downstream and chemical, IHS Markit. “We have learned that delivery of our unparalleled data and insight works well in the virtual environment and we have designed an expanded program and innovative networking as new features to optimize the experience of the 2021 WPC program.”