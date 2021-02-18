 

IHS Markit Announces 36th World Petrochemical Conference, to be Held Virtually March 8-12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, is pleased to announce the 36th annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC), to be held March 8-12, 2021.

The expanded 5-day event will be held virtually, enabling global participation under the theme Chemical Renaissance: Building Resilience, Agility and Innovation in an Enhanced Global Role.

The WPC 2021 program will focus on a variety of topics including the renewed importance of chemicals in the global economy, highlighted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, as well as accelerating moves toward sustainability, circular economy and energy transition, and the implications for petrochemicals supply and demand.

With new market drivers at the forefront—such as renewed use of single-use plastics for hygiene and PPE purposes, plus chemical ingredients in sanitizers and medicines—attendees will benefit from timely presentation of data, forecasts and insights from leading industry experts.

The WPC 2021 program also includes a deep focus on upcoming technology solutions, developments in transportation and logistics, as well as regional programs including the China Forum, the Latin American Petrochemical Summit and new India and Middle East Seminars, plus special sessions including Circular Economy and Sustainability Summit, and the expanded Fertilizers, Agribusiness and Ag Chemicals Seminar. New programs including a focus on Financial Capital Markets round out the line-up of topic-driven special programs on the 2021 agenda.

Live expert panel sessions will provide detailed data, insight and analysis on aromatics, fibers, feedstocks, refining, inorganics, derivatives, olefins, specialties and intermediates. The Genius Exchange will provide an opportunity for companies to showcase innovative technologies, and sustainability solutions to an audience of global decision makers.

Keynote speakers include:

  • Jim Fitterling, CEO, The Dow Chemical Company
  • Datuk Sazali Hamzah, managing director and CEO, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)
  • Eelco Hoekstra, chairman executive board and CEO, Royal Vopak
  • Thomas Casparie, executive vice president, Shell Chemicals
  • Mark Lashier, president and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
  • Karen McKee, president, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
  • Bob Patel, CEO and chairman, management board, LyondellBasell
  • Lori Ryerkerk, CEO, Celanese Corporation
  • Tim Stedman, CEO, Agilyx

“We are excited to offer the World Petrochemical Conference in virtual format in early 2021, at an important time for the chemical and related industry sectors when critical IHS Markit expertise will provide valuable content for our attendees,” said Lyn Tattum, vice president, oil, mid-downstream and chemical, IHS Markit. “We have learned that delivery of our unparalleled data and insight works well in the virtual environment and we have designed an expanded program and innovative networking as new features to optimize the experience of the 2021 WPC program.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Announces 36th World Petrochemical Conference, to be Held Virtually March 8-12, 2021 IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, is pleased to announce the 36th annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC), to be held March 8-12, 2021. The expanded 5-day event will be held virtually, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update