 

PureTech to Present at The SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

18.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief of Business and Strategy, George Farmer, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Chen, Ph.D., Head of Innovation, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26th at 10:00 AM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005228/en/

PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, Bharatt Chowrira, Chief Financial Officer, George Farmer, and Head of Innovation, Michael Chen, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Registration Statement on Form 20-F, was comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates and those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



