 

Humana Elects Marcy S. Klevorn and Jorge S. Mesquita to Board of Directors

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Marcy S. Klevorn and Jorge S. Mesquita have been elected as members of the company’s board of directors.

Marcy S. Klevorn was formerly the Chief Transformation Officer of Ford Motor Company from May 2019 until her retirement in October 2019, where she accelerated Ford’s transformation efforts by helping to refine its corporate governance systems, facilitate faster adoption of agile teams across the business and ensure process improvements across the enterprise. Klevorn’s 36-year career with Ford spanned a variety of executive and leadership roles including Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President and President of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, where she oversaw the transformation of Ford’s IT tools and talent, and helped accelerate Ford’s mobility services and global data insight and analytics.

Jorge S. Mesquita was formerly the Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Consumer of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) from December 2014 until February 2019, where he was responsible for increasing the competitiveness of J&J’s consumer business through a comprehensive transformational strategy. In this role, Mesquita served on J&J’s Executive Committee and led the Consumer Group Operating Committee. Prior to that, Mesquita spent 29 years with the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), where he held various roles leading P&G consumer-product business units, capped by his role as Group President, New Business Creation and Innovation.

“Both of these strategic appointments will contribute to the strength of Humana’s Board by bringing unique perspective, many years of highly relevant experience, and critical expertise as the enterprise continues to enhance its technology, analytics and consumer capabilities to streamline, simplify and personalize the health care experience,” said Humana Chairman of the Board Kurt J. Hilzinger.

“Marcy’s deep understanding of digital innovation and systems infrastructure and transformation, combined with her proven ability to connect systems to strategy execution, brings valuable insights to the Board as we continue to enhance technology-driven platforms for members and providers,” Hilzinger continued. “And Jorge’s forward-thinking mindset and strong track record of developing consumer insight-driven innovation capabilities to build and market global consumer brands will be essential as Humana continues to create seamless consumer experiences and help its members achieve their best health.”

The elections bring the number of Humana directors to 14.

Wertpapier


