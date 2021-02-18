Fiverr Announces Promotion of Ofer Katz to President and Chief Financial Officer

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the promotion of Ofer Katz to President and Chief Financial Officer. Ofer has been with the company as Chief Financial Officer since Fiverr’s early days and has been instrumental in the company’s sustainable growth.

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Ofer to President and Chief Financial Officer. He is an exceptional CFO as well as a long time trusted friend and advisor,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr. “An entrepreneur in spirit, Ofer has taken the lead on the business development side of Fiverr, and his new title represents his unique contributions to the company and the impact he has on Fiverr's success.”

Fiverr is also announcing the promotion of Gurit Kainnan Vardi to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Gurit joined Fiverr’s legal team in 2015 and was promoted to General Council ahead of Fiverr’s IPO. Since then, Gurit has built a strong legal team and has done exceptional work as a public company GC, including running a number of strategic transactions the company has made in recent years.

These significant promotions mark Fiverr’s continued growth and development.

