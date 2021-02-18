 

Fiverr Announces Promotion of Ofer Katz to President and Chief Financial Officer

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the promotion of Ofer Katz to President and Chief Financial Officer. Ofer has been with the company as Chief Financial Officer since Fiverr’s early days and has been instrumental in the company’s sustainable growth.

Ofer Katz (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Ofer to President and Chief Financial Officer. He is an exceptional CFO as well as a long time trusted friend and advisor,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr. “An entrepreneur in spirit, Ofer has taken the lead on the business development side of Fiverr, and his new title represents his unique contributions to the company and the impact he has on Fiverr's success.”

Fiverr is also announcing the promotion of Gurit Kainnan Vardi to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Gurit joined Fiverr’s legal team in 2015 and was promoted to General Council ahead of Fiverr’s IPO. Since then, Gurit has built a strong legal team and has done exceptional work as a public company GC, including running a number of strategic transactions the company has made in recent years.

These significant promotions mark Fiverr’s continued growth and development.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



