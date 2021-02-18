 

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.aveooncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation date.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for cancer patients. AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO’s lead candidate, tivozanib, is approved as FOTIVDA in the European Union and other countries in the EUSA territory for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. Tivozanib is being studied in the TIVO-3 trial, which is supporting a regulatory submission of tivozanib in the U.S. seeking marketing approval as a treatment for relapsed or refractory RCC. AVEO has previously reported promising early clinical data on ficlatuzumab (anti-HGF mAb) in head and neck cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and pancreatic cancer and is conducting a randomized Phase 2 confirmatory clinical trial of ficlatuzumab in head and neck cancer. AVEO’s earlier-stage pipeline includes several monoclonal antibodies in oncology development, including AV-203 (anti-ErbB3 mAb), AV-380 (anti-GDF15 mAb) and AV-353 (anti-Notch 3 mAb). AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity and inclusion as a foundation for innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially due to a number of important factors, including risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in AVEO’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing AVEO’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release.



ZeitTitel
11.02.21
AVEO Oncology Announces Presentation of Key Subgroup and Quality of Life Analyses from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 Study of Tivozanib in Renal Cell Carcinoma
20.01.21
AVEO Oncology Announces Commitment for an Incremental $10 Million Loan in Addition to Current Tranched, $35 Million Debt Facility with Hercules Capital

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
521
AVEO Pharmaceuticals