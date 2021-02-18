 

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

18.02.2021, 13:00   

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders announces participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    • Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rocket, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • Cowen’s 41st Annual Health Care Conference
    • Tuesday, March 2, 2021

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Rocket website following the conference.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.



Wertpapier


