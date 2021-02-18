Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders announces participation at the following upcoming conferences:

10 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rocket, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



Cowen’s 41 st Annual Health Care Conference Tuesday, March 2, 2021



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Rocket website following the conference.