Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results

“In 2020, Newmont achieved record performance including $3.6 billion of free cash flow and ending the year with over $5.5 billion of consolidated cash. These results enable Newmont to lead the industry in shareholder returns, invest in organic growth and maintain financial flexibility," said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While generating record value for shareholders, we also achieved record safety performance with the lowest injury rate in Company history. As we complete our 100th year, we will remain focused on delivering superior operational performance whilst creating value and improving lives through sustainable, responsible mining."

- Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Q4'20 Q3'20 Q4'19 FY'20 FY'19 Attributable gold production (million ounces) 1.63 1.54 1.83 5.91 6.29 Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce) $ 739 $ 756 $ 691 $ 756 $ 721 Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce) $ 1,043 $ 1,020 $ 946 $ 1,045 $ 966 GAAP Net income (US $ millions) $ 806 $ 611 $ 537 $ 2,666 $ 2,877 Adjusted net income (US $ millions) $ 856 $ 697 $ 410 $ 2,140 $ 970 Adjusted EBITDA (US $ millions) $ 1,772 $ 1,663 $ 1,289 $ 5,537 $ 3,734 Cash flow from continuing operations (US $ millions) $ 1,686 $ 1,597 $ 1,208 $ 4,890 $ 2,876 Capital Expenditures (US $ millions) $ 398 $ 296 $ 430 $ 1,302 $ 1,463 Free cash flow (US $ millions) $ 1,288 $ 1,301 $ 778 $ 3,588 $ 1,413

Attributable gold production1 for the year decreased 6 percent to 5,905 thousand ounces from the prior year primarily due to Yanacocha and Cerro Negro being placed into care and maintenance in response to the Covid pandemic, lower ore grade mined at Ahafo and the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, partially offset by a full year of operations from assets acquired in April 2019.

Attributable gold production for the fourth quarter decreased 11 percent to 1,630 thousand from the prior year quarter primarily due to the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, lower production at Cerro Negro as the site continues to ramp up while managing COVID restrictions and lower ore grade mined at Ahafo, partially offset by higher production at Musselwhite following the completion of the conveyor and materials handling system and higher production at Peñasquito with the successful resolution of community relation issues in late-2019.

Gold CAS2 decreased 5 percent to $4.4 billion for the full year and 4 percent to $1.2 billion for the quarter, compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower ounces sold. For the full year, Gold CAS per ounce increased 5 percent to $756 per ounce primarily due to lower ore grade mined at Yanacocha, Merian and Ahafo, partially offset by lower stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.

For the fourth quarter, Gold CAS per ounce increased 7 percent to $739 per ounce primarily due to lower ore grade mined at Ahafo and Porcupine, lower mill throughput at Cerro Negro and higher gold price-related royalties.

Gold AISC3 for the year increased 8 percent to $1,045 per ounce from the prior year primarily due to higher CAS per ounce and Covid-related care and maintenance costs.

Gold AISC per ounce for the fourth quarter increased 10 percent to $1,043 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS per ounce and higher sustaining capital largely driven by the Autonomous Haulage System progressing ahead of schedule at Boddington.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals for the year increased 64 percent to 1,021 thousand ounces from the prior year primarily due to a full year of operations from Peñasquito following resolution of the community issues in late-2019, partially offset by the site being placed on care and maintenance in the second quarter of 2020.

Attributable GEO production from other metals for the quarter increased 18 percent to 271 thousand ounces from the prior year primarily due to operations at Peñasquito receiving sustained community support following the blockade in 2019, partially offset by lower ore grade milled at Boddington.

CAS from other metals totaled $606 million for the year and $157 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO2 for the year improved 33 percent to $571 per ounce primarily due to higher sales at Peñasquito. CAS per GEO for the quarter improved 29 percent to $561 per ounce primarily due to higher sales at Peñasquito, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts from the strengthening of the Australian dollar and lower sales at Boddington. AISC per GEO3 for the year improved 30 percent to $858 per ounce primarily due to lower CAS from other metals, partially offset by care and maintenance costs. AISC per GEO for the quarter improved 28 percent to $846 per ounce primarily due to lower CAS from other metals and lower sustaining capital spend.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders for the year was $2,666 million or $3.31 per diluted share, a decrease of $211 million from the prior year primarily due to a $2,390 million recognized gain on the formation of NGM in the prior year. After removing the gain related to NGM, net income increased $2,179 million from the prior year largely driven by higher realized gold prices, gains on asset and investment sales, lower transaction and integration costs and lower general and administrative costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes from certain sites being placed on care and maintenance, the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, and higher costs in response to the Covid pandemic.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders for the quarter was $806 million or $1.00 per diluted share, an increase of $269 million from the prior year primarily due to higher realized gold prices and gains on asset and investment sales, partially offset by lower sales volumes from the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, higher tax expense and reclamation and remediation adjustments primarily related to increased costs at Yanacocha.

Adjusted net income4 for the year was $2,140 million or $2.66 per diluted share, compared to $970 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $856 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $410 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the prior year. Primary adjustments to fourth quarter net income include reclamation and remediation adjustments, gains on asset and investment sales, changes in the fair value of investments, Covid-specific costs, settlement costs, asset impairments and valuation allowance and other tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA5 for the year increased 48 percent to $5.5 billion, compared to $3.7 billion for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 37 percent to $1.8 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.3 billion for the prior year quarter.

Revenue increased 18 percent to $11,497 million for the full year and 14 percent to $3,381 million for the quarter, compared to the prior year. These increases were primarily due to higher average realized gold prices and higher gold equivalent sales volumes, partially offset by lower gold sales volumes.

Average realized price6 for gold increased $376 per ounce to $1,775 per ounce for the full year and $374 per ounce to $1,852 per ounce for the quarter, compared to the prior year. For the full year, average realized gold price comprised $1,778 per ounce of gross price received, the favorable impact of $9 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and $12 per ounce reductions for treatment and refining charges. For the quarter, average realized gold price comprised $1,865 per ounce of gross price received, the favorable impact of $4 per ounce favorable mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and $17 per ounce reductions for treatment and refining charges.

Capital expenditures7 decreased 11 percent to $1,302 million for the full year and decreased 7 percent to $398 million for the quarter, compared to prior year, primarily due to the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie and reduced spending from the completion of Borden Underground, Ahafo Mill Expansion, and other sustaining projects in 2019. Development capital expenditures in 2020 primarily include advancing Tanami Expansion 2, Yanacocha Sulfides, Ahafo North, the Subika mining method change, Musselwhite Materials Handling System, Éléonore Lower Mine Material Handling System, Quecher Main, and projects associated with the Company’s ownership interest in Nevada Gold Mines.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations increased 70 percent to $4.9 billion for the full year and increased 40 percent to $1.7 billion for the quarter, compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Free Cash Flow8 also increased to $3.6 billion for the full year and $1.3 billion for the quarter primarily due to higher operating cash flow and lower capital expenditures.

Balance sheet strengthened in 2020 ending the year with $5.5 billion of consolidated cash and approximately $8.5 billion of liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.2x9.

Portfolio improvements achieved during the year: Completed divestment of the Red Lake Complex in Canada, the Company’s 50 percent ownership interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in Australia, investment holdings in Continental Gold, and a portfolio of eleven royalties; formed exploration joint ventures with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in Canada and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in Colombia; completed materials handling projects at Musselwhite and Éléonore in Canada; progressed Autonomous Haulage System at Boddington in Australia, the Tanami Expansion 2 project in Australia, and a mining method change at Subika Underground in Ghana; advanced study work at Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides with both projects expected to reach full funds approval in 2021.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production for the year was 1,334 thousand ounces with CAS of $757 per ounce and AISC of $920 per ounce. NGM attributable gold production for the quarter was 342 thousand ounces with CAS of $739 per ounce and AISC of $872 per ounce. EBITDA10 for NGM was $1,279 million for the full year and $364 million for the quarter.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production was 362 thousand ounces for the year and 106 thousand ounces for the quarter. Pueblo Viejo EBITDA10 was $434 million for the year and $136 million for the fourth quarter with cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment of $260 million for the year and $109 million for the fourth quarter.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Newmont continues to maintain wide-ranging protective measures for its workforce and neighboring communities, including screening, physical distancing, deep cleaning and avoiding exposure for at-risk individuals. The Company incurred care and maintenance costs of $178 million during 2020 and $7 million during the quarter, which included wages and direct operating costs for critical activities. The Company also recorded non-cash depreciation of $88 million during 2020 and $2 million during the quarter for sites ramping up from care and maintenance or continuing to operate at reduced levels. In addition, the Company incurred incremental Covid specific costs of $92 million during 2020 and $25 million during the quarter for activities such as additional health and safety procedures, increased transportation and community fund contributions.

PROJECTS UPDATE

Newmont’s capital-efficient project pipeline supports improving production, lower costs and extending mine life. Funding for the current development capital project Tanami Expansion 2 has been approved and the project is in execution stage. The Company has included the Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides projects in its long-term outlook as the projects are scheduled to be approved for full funding in 2021. Additional projects, not listed below, represent incremental improvements to the Company's outlook.

Tanami Expansion 2 (Australia) secures Tanami’s future as a long-life, low-cost producer with potential to extend mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to achieve 3.5 million tonnes per year of production and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years and is expected to reduce operating costs by approximately 10 percent. Capital costs for the project are estimated to be between $850 million and $950 million with a commercial production date in the first half of 2024.





(Australia) secures Tanami’s future as a long-life, low-cost producer with potential to extend mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to achieve 3.5 million tonnes per year of production and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years and is expected to reduce operating costs by approximately 10 percent. Capital costs for the project are estimated to be between $850 million and $950 million with a commercial production date in the first half of 2024. Ahafo North (Africa) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company’s Ahafo South operations. An investment decision is expected in the first half of 2021 and the project is expected to add 300,000 ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs between $600 to $700 per ounce for the first five full years of production (2024-2028), with estimated capital costs of between $700 and $800 million. Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 3.5 million ounces of Reserves and more than 1 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and Inferred Resource 11 and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North’s current 13-year mine life.





(Africa) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company’s Ahafo South operations. An investment decision is expected in the first half of 2021 and the project is expected to add 300,000 ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs between $600 to $700 per ounce for the first five full years of production (2024-2028), with estimated capital costs of between $700 and $800 million. Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 3.5 million ounces of Reserves and more than 1 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and Inferred Resource and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North’s current 13-year mine life. Yanacocha Sulfides (South America)12 will develop the first phase of sulfide deposits and an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave to process gold, copper and silver feedstock. The project is expected to add 500,000 gold equivalent ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs between $700 to $800 per ounce for the first five full years of production (2026-2030). An investment decision is expected in the second half of 2021 with a three year development period and estimated capital costs of approximately $2 billion. The first phase focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits to extend Yanacocha’s operations beyond 2040 with second and third phases having the potential to extend life for multiple decades.

________________________________________________ 1 Attributable gold production includes 362 thousand ounces and 106 thousand ounces from the Company’s equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%) in 2020 and the fourth quarter, respectively. 2 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 5 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 6 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Sales. 7 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 8 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities. 9 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation. 10 Non-GAAP measure See end of this release for reconciliation. 11 See note to U.S. Investors at the end of this release; such resource estimate for Ahafo North is comprised of 610,000 ounces of Measured and Indicated Resource and 410,000 ounces of Inferred Resource as at December 31, 2020. 12 Consolidated basis.

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Randy Engel, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development has elected to retire from Newmont in the second quarter. Randy has made many significant contributions to Newmont over his distinguished 27-year career with the company which have positioned Newmont as the world’s leading gold company. Randy’s responsibilities will be assumed by Blake Rhodes who is currently serving as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development. Blake joined Newmont in 1996 and has held a variety of roles, including General Counsel and Senior Vice President in charge of our Indonesian business.

OUTLOOK

Newmont’s outlook reflects increasing gold production and ongoing investment in its operating assets and most promising growth prospects. The Company has included Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides in its outlook for the first time as the development projects are expected to reach execution stage in 2021. Additional development projects that have not reached execution stage represent upside to guidance. All production, cost and capital figures assume a $1,200/oz gold price.

Newmont’s 2021 and longer-term outlook assumes operations continue without major Covid-related interruptions. If at any point the Company determines that continuing operations poses an increased risk to our workforce or host communities, it will reduce operational activities up to, and including, care and maintenance and management of critical environmental systems. Please see cautionary statement in the end notes for additional information.

For a more detailed discussion, see the Company’s 2021 and Longer-Term Outlook released on December 8, 2020, available on www.newmont.com.

Five Year Cost and Production Outlook (+/- 5%)

Guidance metric 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E Gold Production* (Moz) 6.5 6.2 - 6.7 6.2 - 6.7 6.5 - 7.0 6.5 - 7.0 Other Metal Production** (Mozs) 1.3 1.2 - 1.4 1.4 - 1.6 1.4 - 1.6 1.4 - 1.6 Total GEO Production (Mozs) 7.8 7.5 - 8.0 7.7 - 8.2 8.0 - 8.5 8.0 - 8.5 CAS*** ($/oz) $750 $650 - $750 $625 - $725 $600 - $700 $600 - $700 All-in Sustaining Costs*** ($/oz) $970 $850 - $950 $825 - $925 $800 - $900 $800 - $900 Sustaining Capital* ($M) $950 $900 - $1,100 $900 - $1,100 $900 - $1,100 $900 - $1,100 Development Capital* ($M) $850 $1,000 - $1,200 $900 - $1,100 $200 - $400 $100 - $300 Total Capital* ($M) $1,800 $2,000 - $2,200 $1,900 - $2,100 $1,200 - $1,400 $1,100 - $1,300

*Attributable basis; **Attributable co-product gold equivalent ounces; includes copper, zinc, silver and lead; ***Consolidated basis for gold

2021 Regional Outlooka

2021 Outlook (+/-5%) Consolidated

Production

(Koz, GEOs Koz) Attributable

Production

(Koz, GEOs Koz) Consolidated

CAS ($/oz) Consolidated

All-In

Sustaining

Costs b ($/oz) Consolidated

Sustaining

Capital

Expenditures

($M) Consolidated

Development

Capital

Expenditures

($M) Attributable

Sustaining

Capital

Expenditures

($M) Attributable

Development

Capital

Expenditures

($M) North America 1,760 1,760 730 915 300 25 300 25 South America 1,000 1,075 850 1,035 125 200 100 150 Australia 1,330 1,330 650 860 235 400 235 400 Africa 915 915 715 900 115 160 115 160 Nevada Gold Minesc 1,370 1,370 760 960 210 130 210 130 Total Gold 6,400 6,500d 750 970 1,000e 900 950e 850 Total Co-productsf 1,300 1,300 600 880

2021 Consolidated Expense Outlook ($M) (+/-5%) General & Administrative 260 Interest Expense 275 Depreciation and Amortization 2,500 Exploration & Advanced Projects 390 Adjusted Tax Rate g,h 34%-38% Federal Tax Rate h 27%-30% Mining Tax Rate h 6%-9%

a 2021 outlook projections used in this presentation are considered forward-looking statements and represent management’s good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of December 8, 2020. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, 2021 Outlook assumes $1,200/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $1.05/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $0.75 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.77 USD/CAD exchange rate and $50/barrel WTI; AISC and CAS estimates do not include inflation, for the remainder of the year. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved, except for Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides which are included in Outlook as the development projects are expected to reach execution stage in 2021. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary at the end of this release. b All-in sustaining costs or AISC as used in the Company’s Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2021 CAS outlook. c Represents the ownership interest in the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture. NGM is owned 38.5% by Newmont and owned 61.5% and operated by Barrick. The Company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, thereby recognizing its pro-rata share of the assets, liabilities and operations of NGM. Production, CAS and AISC for the Company's 38.5% ownership interest in NGM as provided by Barrick Gold Corporation based on a $1,200/oz gold price assumption. d Attributable gold production outlook includes the Company’s equity investment (40%) in Pueblo Viejo with ~325Koz in 2021; does not include the Company’s other equity investments. Attributable gold production outlook represents the Company's 51.35% interest for Yanacocha and a 75% interest for Merian. e Total sustaining capital includes ~$20 million of corporate and other spend. f Gold equivalent ounces (GEO) is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metal’s price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.), and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing. g The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. h Assuming average prices of $1,500 per ounce for gold, $22 per ounce for silver, $2.75 per pound for copper, $0.90 per pound for lead, and $1.05 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production and sales volumes and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2021 will be between 34%-38%.

2021 Site Outlooka

Consolidated

Production (Koz) Attributable

Production (Koz) Consolidated CAS

($/oz) Consolidated All-In

Sustaining Costs b

($/oz) Consolidated

Sustaining Capital

Expenditures ($M) Consolidated

Development

Capital

Expenditures ($M) CC&V 260 260 865 1,000 25 — Éléonore 270 270 825 1,040 45 — Peñasquito 660 660 575 750 155 — Porcupine 360 360 785 940 35 25 Musselwhite 200 200 855 1,100 40 — Other North America — — — — — — Cerro Negro 270 270 775 975 50 75 Yanacochai 315 160 1,050 1,350 25 125 Meriani 425 320 725 855 50 — Pueblo Viejo — 325 — — — — Other South America — — — — — — Boddington 830 830 735 915 145 50 Tanami 500 500 515 725 85 350 Other Australia — — — — 5 — Ahafo 515 515 800 990 80 40 Akyem 400 400 600 765 35 10 Ahafo North — — — — — 115 Other Africa — — — — — — Nevada Gold Minesc 1,370 1,370 760 960 210 130 Corporate/Other — — — — 20 — Peñasquito - Co-products (GEO)f 1,120 1,120 575 825 Boddington - Co-products (GEO)f 180 180 765 990 Peñasquito - Zinc (Mlbs) 475 475 Peñasquito - Lead (Mlbs) 190 190 Peñasquito - Silver (Moz) 30 30 Boddington - Copper (Mlbs) 80 80

a 2021 outlook projections used in this presentation are considered forward-looking statements and represent management’s good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of December 8, 2020. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, 2021 Outlook assumes $1,200/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $1.05/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $0.75 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.77 USD/CAD exchange rate and $50/barrel WTI; AISC and CAS estimates do not include inflation, for the remainder of the year. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved, except for Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides which are included in Outlook as the development projects are expected to reach execution stage in 2021. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary at the end of this release. b All-in sustaining costs or AISC as used in the Company’s Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2021 CAS outlook. c Represents the ownership interest in the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture. NGM is owned 38.5% by Newmont and owned 61.5% and operated by Barrick. The Company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, thereby recognizing its pro-rata share of the assets, liabilities and operations of NGM. d Attributable gold production outlook includes the Company’s equity investment (40%) in Pueblo Viejo with ~325Koz in 2021; does not include the Company’s other equity investments. e Total sustaining capital includes ~$20 million of corporate and other spend. f Gold equivalent ounces (GEO) is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metal’s price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.), and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing. g The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. h Assuming average prices of $1,500 per ounce for gold, $22 per ounce for silver, $2.75 per pound for copper, $0.90 per pound for lead, and $1.05 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production and sales volumes and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2020 will be between 34%-38%. i Consolidated production for Yanacocha and Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site; attributable production represents a 51.35% interest for Yanacocha and a 75% interest for Merian.

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Operating Results 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Attributable Sales (koz) Attributable gold ounces sold (1) 1,554 1,724 (10 )% 5,550 6,076 (9 )% Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 282 264 7 % 1,062 621 71 % Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb) Average realized gold price $ 1,852 $ 1,478 25 % $ 1,775 $ 1,399 27 % Average realized copper price $ 3.54 $ 2.76 28 % $ 2.78 $ 2.63 6 % Average realized silver price $ 20.78 $ 15.49 34 % $ 17.86 $ 15.79 13 % Average realized lead price $ 0.80 $ 0.77 4 % $ 0.72 $ 0.79 (9 )% Average realized zinc price $ 1.16 $ 0.78 49 % $ 0.86 $ 0.80 7 % Attributable Production (koz) North America (2) 435 379 15 % 1,457 1,036 41 % South America (2) 200 277 (28 )% 736 997 (26 )% Australia 304 393 (23 )% 1,165 1,431 (19 )% Africa 243 290 (16 )% 851 1,065 (20 )% Nevada (3) 342 373 (8 )% 1,334 1,475 (10 )% Total Gold (excluding equity method investments) 1,524 1,712 (11 )% 5,543 6,004 (8 )% Pueblo Viejo (40%) (4) 106 118 (10 )% 362 287 26 % Total Gold 1,630 1,830 (11 )% 5,905 6,291 (6 )% North America 237 187 27 % 893 443 102 % Australia 34 42 (19 )% 128 146 (12 )% Nevada — — — % — 35 (100 )% Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 271 229 18 % 1,021 624 64 % CAS Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO) North America $ 731 $ 734 0 % $ 773 $ 883 (12 )% South America $ 776 $ 671 16 % $ 811 $ 646 26 % Australia $ 725 $ 693 5 % $ 715 $ 734 (3 )% Africa $ 729 $ 628 16 % $ 713 $ 597 19 % Nevada $ 739 $ 710 4 % $ 757 $ 748 1 % Total Gold $ 739 $ 691 7 % $ 756 $ 721 5 % Total Gold (by-product) $ 603 $ 644 (6 )% $ 663 $ 697 (5 )% North America $ 523 $ 796 (34 )% $ 535 $ 886 (40 )% Australia $ 824 $ 759 9 % $ 837 $ 803 4 % Nevada $ — $ — — % $ — $ 750 (100 )% Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 561 $ 791 (29 )% $ 571 $ 858 (33 )% AISC Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO) North America $ 1,012 $ 1,020 (1 )% $ 1,049 $ 1,187 (12 )% South America $ 1,070 $ 846 26 % $ 1,100 $ 814 35 % Australia $ 1,106 $ 899 23 % $ 964 $ 908 6 % Africa $ 893 $ 833 7 % $ 890 $ 791 13 % Nevada $ 872 $ 870 0 % $ 920 $ 935 (2 )% Total Gold $ 1,043 $ 946 10 % $ 1,045 $ 966 8 % Total Gold (by-product) $ 957 $ 954 0 % $ 1,005 $ 977 3 % North America $ 795 $ 1,213 (34 )% $ 828 $ 1,339 (38 )% Australia $ 1,205 $ 924 30 % $ 1,080 $ 954 13 % Nevada $ — $ — — % $ — $ 894 (100 )% Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 846 $ 1,171 (28 )% $ 858 $ 1,222 (30 )%

(1) Attributable gold ounces from the Pueblo Viejo mine, an equity method investment, are not included in attributable gold ounces sold. (2) Includes sites acquired as part of the Newmont Goldcorp transaction, effective April 18, 2019. (3) Newmont contributed its existing Nevada mining operations in exchange for a 38.5% interest in NGM, effective July 1, 2019. (4) Represents attributable gold from Pueblo Viejo and does not include the Company's other equity method investments. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote 1. Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except per share) Sales $ 3,381 $ 2,967 $ 11,497 $ 9,740 Costs and expenses Costs applicable to sales (1) 1,355 1,459 5,014 5,195 Depreciation and amortization 615 613 2,300 1,960 Reclamation and remediation 250 115 366 280 Exploration 69 67 187 265 Advanced projects, research and development 30 48 122 150 General and administrative 64 89 269 313 Care and maintenance 7 — 178 — Impairment of long-lived and other assets 20 1 49 5 Other expense, net 51 56 206 295 2,461 2,448 8,691 8,463 Other income (expense): Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines — 24 — 2,390 Gain on asset and investment sales, net 84 (2 ) 677 30 Other income, net 3 163 (32 ) 297 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (73 ) (84 ) (308 ) (301 ) 14 101 337 2,416 Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items 934 620 3,143 3,693 Income and mining tax benefit (expense) (258 ) (129 ) (704 ) (832 ) Equity income (loss) of affiliates 70 42 189 95 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 746 533 2,628 2,956 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 18 28 163 (72 ) Net income (loss) 764 561 2,791 2,884 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 60 4 38 (79 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 824 $ 565 $ 2,829 $ 2,805 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders: Continuing operations $ 806 $ 537 $ 2,666 $ 2,877 Discontinued operations 18 28 163 (72 ) $ 824 $ 565 $ 2,829 $ 2,805 Net income (loss) per common share Basic: Continuing operations $ 1.01 $ 0.66 $ 3.32 $ 3.92 Discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 0.20 (0.10 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.69 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.00 $ 0.66 $ 3.31 $ 3.91 Discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 0.20 (0.10 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.69 $ 3.51 $ 3.81

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 764 $ 561 $ 2,791 $ 2884 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 615 613 2,300 1,960 Impairment of long-lived and other assets 20 1 49 5 Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines — (24 ) — (2,390 ) Gain on asset and investment sales, net (84 ) 2 (677 ) (30 ) Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (18 ) (28 ) (163 ) 72 Reclamation and remediation 246 107 353 258 Change in fair value of investments (61 ) (91 ) (252 ) (166 ) Deferred income taxes (150 ) (88 ) (222 ) 334 Impairment of investments — — 93 2 Charges from pension settlement 5 (18 ) 87 (10 ) Charges from debt extinguishment — — 77 — Stock-based compensation 17 21 72 97 Write-downs of inventory and stockpiles and ore on leach pads — 22 44 130 Other non-cash adjustments 87 30 43 39 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 245 100 295 (309 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,686 1,208 4,890 2,876 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations — (3 ) (8 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,686 1,205 4,882 2,866 Investing activities: ​ ​ Additions to property, plant and mine development (398 ) (430 ) (1,302 ) (1,463 ) Proceeds from sales of mining operations and other assets, net 19 1 1,156 30 Proceeds from sales of investments 2 8 307 67 Contributions to equity method investees (44 ) (11 ) (60 ) (28 ) Return of investment from equity method investees 15 49 58 132 Purchases of investments (4 ) (18 ) (37 ) (112 ) Acquisitions, net (1) — — — 127 Other (1 ) (8 ) 44 21 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (411 ) (409 ) 166 (1,226 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations — — (75 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (411 ) (409 ) 91 (1,226 ) Financing activities: ​ ​ Repayment of debt — (626 ) (1,160 ) (1,876 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net — — 985 690 Dividends paid to common stockholders (320 ) (114 ) (834 ) (889 ) Repurchases of common stock (200 ) (479 ) (521 ) (479 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (54 ) (49 ) (197 ) (186 ) Funding from noncontrolling interests 30 18 112 93 Payments on lease and other financing obligations (17 ) (18 ) (66 ) (55 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1 — 51 — Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (3 ) (2 ) (48 ) (50 ) Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests — — — — Other 2 (1 ) (2 ) (25 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (561 ) (1,271 ) (1,680 ) (2,777 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2 1 6 (3 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 716 (474 ) 3,299 (1,140 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,932 2,823 2,349 3,489 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,648 $ 2,349 $ 5,648 $ 2,349

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,540 $ 2,243 $ 5,540 $ 2,243 Restricted cash included in Other current assets 2 2 2 2 Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets 106 104 106 104 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 5,648 $ 2,349 $ 5,648 $ 2,349

(1) Acquisitions, net for the year ended December 31, 2019 is comprised of $117 cash and cash equivalents acquired, $21 restricted cash acquired, net of $17 cash paid in the Newmont Goldcorp transaction and $6 of restricted cash acquired in the formation of Nevada Gold Mines.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS At December 31,

2020 At December 31,

2019 (in millions) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,540 $ 2,243 Trade receivables 449 373 Investments 290 237 Inventories 963 1,014 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 827 812 Other current assets 436 570 Current assets held for sale — 1,023 Current assets 8,505 6,272 Property, plant and mine development, net 24,281 25,276 Investments 3,197 3,199 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 1,705 1,484 Deferred income tax assets 337 549 Goodwill 2,771 2,674 Other non-current assets 573 520 Total assets $ 41,369 $ 39,974 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 493 $ 539 Employee-related benefits 380 361 Income and mining taxes 657 162 Current lease and other financing obligations 106 100 Debt 551 — Other current liabilities 1,182 880 Current liabilities held for sale — 343 Current liabilities 3,369 2,385 Debt 5,480 6,138 Lease and other financing obligations 565 596 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 3,818 3,464 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,073 2,407 Employee-related benefits 493 448 Silver streaming agreement 993 1,058 Other non-current liabilities 699 1,061 Total liabilities 17,490 17,557 Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 34 47 EQUITY Common stock 1,287 1,298 Treasury stock (168 ) (120 ) Additional paid-in capital 18,103 18,216 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (216 ) (265 ) Retained earnings 4,002 2,291 Newmont stockholders' equity 23,008 21,420 Noncontrolling interests 837 950 Total equity 23,845 22,370 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,369 $ 39,974

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Unless otherwise noted, we present the Non-GAAP financial measures of our continuing operations in the tables below. For additional information regarding our discontinued operations, see Note 14 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Management uses Adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and for planning and forecasting future business operations. The Company believes the use of Adjusted net income (loss) allows investors and analysts to understand the results of the continuing operations of the Company and its direct and indirect subsidiaries relating to the sale of products, by excluding certain items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period. Adjustments to continuing operations are presented before tax and net of our partners’ noncontrolling interests, when applicable. The tax effect of adjustments is presented in the Tax effect of adjustments line and is calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. Management’s determination of the components of Adjusted net income (loss) are evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 824 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 $ 2,829 $ 3.52 $ 3.51 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (2) (18 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (163 ) (0.20 ) (0.20 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 806 1.01 1.00 2,666 3.32 3.31 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (3) (84 ) (0.10 ) (0.10 ) (677 ) (0.84 ) (0.84 ) Change in fair value of investments (4) (61 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (252 ) (0.31 ) (0.31 ) Reclamation and remediation charges, net (5) 160 0.20 0.20 160 0.20 0.20 Impairment of investments (6) — — — 93 0.11 0.11 Pension settlements (7) 7 0.01 0.01 92 0.11 0.11 COVID-19 specific costs, net (8) 22 0.03 0.03 84 0.10 0.10 Loss on debt extinguishment (9) — — — 77 0.09 0.09 Settlement costs, net (10) 24 0.03 0.03 55 0.07 0.07 Impairment of long-lived and other assets (11) 20 0.02 0.02 49 0.06 0.06 Goldcorp transaction and integration costs (12) — — — 23 0.03 0.03 Restructuring and severance, net (13) 6 0.01 0.01 17 0.02 0.02 Tax effect of adjustments (14) (31 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) 62 0.08 0.08 Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (15) (13 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (309 ) (0.38 ) (0.37 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (16) $ 856 $ 1.07 $ 1.06 $ 2,140 $ 2.66 $ 2.66 ​ ​ Weighted average common shares (millions): (17) ​ 802 804 804 806

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) For additional information regarding our discontinued operations, see Note 14 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Gain on asset and investment sales, net, primarily represents gains on the sale of Kalgoorlie and Continental and a gain on the sale of royalty interests to Maverix. (4) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income, net, primarily represents unrealized holding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and our investment instruments. (5) Reclamation and remediation charges, net, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to remediation plans at the Company’s former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value, including adjustments related to increased lime consumption and water treatment costs at inactive Yanacocha sites and updated project cost estimates at inactive Porcupine sites, the Midnite mine site and Dawn mill site. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(53) and $(53), respectively. (6) Impairment of investments, included in Other income, net, primarily represents the other-than-temporary impairment of the TMAC investment. (7) Pension settlements, included in Other income, net, represents pension settlement charges due to lump sum payments to participants. (8) COVID-19 specific costs, net, included in Other expense, net, represents incremental direct costs incurred as a result of actions taken to protect against the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amount is presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(3) and $(8), respectively. (9) Loss on debt extinguishment, included in Other income, net, primarily represents losses on the extinguishment of a portion of the 2022 Senior Notes and 2023 Senior Notes during 2020. (10) Settlement costs, net, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs related to the ecological tax obligation at Peñasquito in Mexico, mineral interest settlements at Ahafo and Akyem in Africa, the Cedros community agreement at Peñasquito in Mexico, a water related settlement at Yanacocha in Peru and other related costs. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $— and $(3), respectively. (11) Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Impairment of long-lived and other assets, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use. (12) Goldcorp transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Newmont Goldcorp transaction completed during 2019 as well as subsequent integration costs. (13) Restructuring and severance, net, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $— and $(1), respectively. (14) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (3) through (13), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (15) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, alternative minimum tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment is due to the benefit recognized on the sale of Kalgoorlie and related tax capital loss of $— and $(353), respectively, net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, tax credit carryovers and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $(54) and $186, respectively, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $75 and $(98), respectively, net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(2) and $(21), respectively and other tax adjustments of $4 and $39, respectively. Total amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(36) and $(62), respectively. (16) Adjusted net income (loss) has not been adjusted for $7 and $165 of cash and $2 and $85 of non-cash care and maintenance costs, included in Care and maintenance and Depreciation and amortization, respectively, which primarily represent costs associated with our Musselwhite, Éléonore, Peñasquito, Yanacocha and Cerro Negro sites being temporarily placed into care and maintenance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a portion of the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $—, $13, $— and $3, respectively. (17) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares, which are calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 565 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 2,805 $ 3.82 $ 3.81 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (2) (28 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) 72 0.10 0.10 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 537 0.66 0.66 2,877 3.92 3.91 Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines (3) (24 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (2,390 ) (3.25 ) (3.24 ) Goldcorp transaction and integration costs (4) 32 0.04 0.04 217 0.29 0.29 Change in fair value of investments (5) (91 ) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) (166 ) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Reclamation and remediation charges, net (6) 50 0.07 0.07 99 0.13 0.13 Nevada JV transaction and integration costs (7) 4 — — 30 0.04 0.04 Loss (gain) on asset and investment sales, net (8) 2 — — (28 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Pension curtailment (9) (28 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (20 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Restructuring and severance, net (10) 1 — — 6 0.01 0.01 Settlement costs (11) 3 — — 5 0.01 0.01 Impairment of long-lived and other assets, net (12) 1 — — 4 — — Impairment of investments (13) — — — 2 — — Tax effect of adjustments (14) (8 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 418 0.57 0.57 Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (15) (69 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) (84 ) (0.10 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 410 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 970 $ 1.32 $ 1.32 Weighted average common shares (millions): (16) 818 820 735 737

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) For additional information regarding our discontinued operations, see Note 14 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines, included in Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines, represents the difference between the fair value of our 38.5% interest in NGM and the carrying value of the Nevada mining operations contributed. (4) Goldcorp transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Newmont Goldcorp transaction during 2019. (5) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income, net, primarily represents unrealized holding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and our investment instruments in Continental. (6) Reclamation and remediation charges, net, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to remediation plans at the Company’s former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value, including adjustments related to updated water management costs at inactive Yanacocha sites, updated project cost estimates at the Mule Canyon and Northumberland mine sites and a review of the project cost estimates at the Midnite and Dawn remediation site, as well as increased water management costs at the Con mine. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(21) and $(21), respectively. (7) Nevada JV transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Nevada JV Agreement, including hostile defense fees. (8) Loss (gain) on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income, net, primarily represents a gain on the sale of exploration land. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest of $— and $2, respectively. (9) Pension curtailment, included in Other income, net, primarily represents curtailment charges recognized due to a significant amount of employees being terminated as a result of establishing NGM. (10) Restructuring and severance, net, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents certain costs associated with severance and legal costs. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(1) and $(1), respectively. (11) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents certain costs associated with legal and other settlements. (12) Impairment of long-lived and other assets, net, included in Impairment of long-lived and other assets, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $— and $(1), respectively. (13) Impairment of investments, included in Other income, net, represents other-than-temporary impairments of other investments. (14) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (3) through (13), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (15) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, alternative minimum tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment is due to a net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, tax credit carryovers and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $(373) and $(262), respectively, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $55 and $(95), respectively, the effects related to the amendment of the 2014 U.S. federal income tax return and related carrybacks of $150 and $150, respectively, additions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $49 and $70, the expiration of U.S. capital loss carryovers of $34 and $34, respectively, and other tax adjustments of $23 and $28, respectively. Amounts are presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(7) and $(9), respectively. (16) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares, which are calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization

Management uses Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA adjusted for non-core or certain items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management’s determination of the components of Adjusted EBITDA are evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

​ Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ​ 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 824 $ 565 $ 2,829 $ 2,805 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (60 ) (4 ) (38 ) 79 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (1) (18 ) (28 ) (163 ) 72 Equity loss (income) of affiliates (70 ) (42 ) (189 ) (95 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 258 129 704 832 Depreciation and amortization 615 613 2,300 1,960 Interest expense, net 73 84 308 301 EBITDA $ 1,622 $ 1,317 $ 5,751 $ 5,954 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (2) $ (84 ) $ 2 $ (677 ) $ (30 ) Change in fair value of investments (3) (61 ) (91 ) (252 ) (166 ) Reclamation and remediation charges (4) 213 71 213 120 Impairment of investments (5) — — 93 2 Pension settlements and curtailments (6) 7 (28 ) 92 (20 ) COVID-19 specific costs (7) 25 — 92 — Loss on debt extinguishment (8) — — 77 — Settlement costs (9) 24 3 58 5 Impairment of long-lived and other assets (10) 20 1 49 5 Goldcorp transaction and integration costs (11) — 32 23 217 Restructuring and severance (12) 6 2 18 7 Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines (13) — (24 ) — (2,390 ) Nevada JV transaction and integration costs (14) — 4 — 30 Adjusted EBITDA (15) $ 1,772 $ 1,289 $ 5,537 $ 3,734

(1) For additional information regarding our discontinued operations, see Note 14 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Gain on asset and investment sales, net, primarily represents gains on the sale of Kalgoorlie and Continental and a gain on the sale of certain royalty interests to Maverix in 2020 and a gain on the sale of exploration land in 2019. (3) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income, net, primarily represents unrealized holding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and our investment instruments. (4) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to the reclamation and remediation plans and cost estimates at the Company’s former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. The 2020 charges include increased lime consumption and water treatment costs at inactive Yanacocha sites and updated project cost estimates at inactive Porcupine sites, the Midnite mine site and Dawn mill site. The 2019 charges include updated water management costs at inactive Yanacocha sites, updated project cost estimates at the Mule Canyon and Northumberland mine sites and a review of the project cost estimates at the Midnite and Dawn remediation site, as well as increased water management costs at the Con mine. (5) Impairment of investments, included in Other income, net, primarily represents other-than-temporary impairment of other investments, including the impairment of the TMAC investment in 2020. (6) Pension settlements and curtailments, included in Other income, net, primarily represents pension settlement charges due to lump sum payments to participants in 2020 and pension curtailments gains in 2019. (7) COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net, represents incremental direct costs incurred as a result of actions taken to protect against the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (8) Loss on debt extinguishment, included in Other income, net, primarily represents losses on the extinguishment of a portion of the 2022 Senior Notes and 2023 Senior Notes during 2020. (9) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs related to the ecological tax obligation at Peñasquito in Mexico, mineral interest settlements at Ahafo and Akyem in Africa, the Cedros community agreement at Peñasquito in Mexico, a water related settlement at Yanacocha in Peru and other related costs in 2020, and certain costs associated with legal and other settlements for 2019. (10) Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Impairment of long-lived and other assets, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use. (11) Goldcorp transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Newmont Goldcorp transaction completed during 2019 as well as subsequent integration costs. (12) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented. (13) Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines, included in Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines, represents the difference between the fair value of our 38.5% interest in NGM and the carrying value of the Nevada mining operations contributed on July 1, 2019. (14) Nevada JV transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Nevada JV Agreement, including hostile defense fees, during 2019. (15) Adjusted EBITDA has not been adjusted for $7 and $178 of cash care and maintenance costs, respectively, included in Care and maintenance, which primarily represent costs incurred associated with our Musselwhite, Éléonore, Peñasquito, Yanacocha and Cerro Negro mine sites being temporarily placed into care and maintenance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a portion of the year ended December 31, 2020.

Additionally, the Company uses Pueblo Viejo EBITDA as a non-GAAP measure to evaluate the operating performance of its investment in the Pueblo Viejo mine. Pueblo Viejo EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, Equity income (loss) of affiliates, as defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash distributions from Pueblo Viejo will match Pueblo Viejo EBITDA or earnings from affiliates. Although the Company has the ability to exert significant influence, it does not have direct control over the operations or resulting revenues and expenses, nor does it proportionately consolidate its investment in Pueblo Viejo. The Company believes that Pueblo Viejo EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of its investment in Pueblo Viejo, in the same manner as management and the Board of Directors. Equity income (loss) of affiliates is reconciled to Pueblo Viejo EBITDA as follows:​

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Equity income (loss) of affiliates $ 70 $ 42 $ 189 $ 95 Equity (income) loss of affiliates, excluding Pueblo Viejo (1) (12 ) 17 4 29 Equity income (loss) of affiliates, Pueblo Viejo (1) 58 59 193 124 Reconciliation of Pueblo Viejo on attributable basis: Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 58 25 169 69 Depreciation and amortization 20 7 72 52 Pueblo Viejo EBITDA $ 136 $ 91 $ 434 $ 245

(1) See Note 13 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.​

The Company uses NGM EBITDA as a non-GAAP measure to evaluate the operating performance of its investment in Nevada Gold Mines (NGM). NGM EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items, as defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash distributions from NGM will match NGM EBITDA. Although the Company has the ability to exert significant influence and proportionally consolidates its 38.5% interest in NGM, it does not have direct control over the operations or resulting revenues and expenses of its investment in NGM. The Company believes that NGM EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of its investment in NGM, in the same manner as management and the Board of Directors. Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items is reconciled to NGM EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (Loss) before Income and Mining Tax and other Items, NGM (1) $ 214 $ 118 $ 700 $ 203 Depreciation and amortization, NGM (1) 150 149 579 298 NGM EBITDA $ 364 $ 267 $ 1,279 $ 501

(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Free Cash Flow

Management uses Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations less Additions to property, plant and mine development as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The Company believes Free Cash Flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company’s performance with its competitors. Although Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company’s calculation of Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,686 $ 1,205 $ 4,882 $ 2,866 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations — 3 8 10 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,686 1,208 4,890 2,876 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (398) (430) (1,302) (1,463) Free Cash Flow $ 1,288 $ 778 $ 3,588 $ 1,413 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1) $ (411) $ (409) $ 91 $ (1,226) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (561) $ (1,271) $ (1,680) $ (2,777)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company’s computation of Free Cash Flow.​

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company’s performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company’s calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company’s performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company’s definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the

measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,686 $ (48 ) $ 1,638 $ 4,882 $ (180 ) $ 4,702 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations — — — 8 — 8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,686 (48 ) 1,638 4,890 (180 ) 4,710 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (398 ) 20 (378 ) (1,302 ) 57 (1,245 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,288 $ (28 ) $ 1,260 $ 3,588 $ (123 ) $ 3,465 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (411 ) $ 91 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (561 ) $ (1,680 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relate to Yanacocha (48.65%) and Merian (25%). (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Yanacocha had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $33 and $99, respectively, on a cash basis. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $15 and $41, respectively, on a cash basis. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company’s computation of Free Cash Flow.​

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,205 $ (37 ) $ 1,168 $ 2,866 $ (244 ) $ 2,622 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations 3 — 3 10 — 10 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,208 (37 ) 1,171 2,876 (244 ) 2,632 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (430 ) 27 (403 ) (1,463 ) 100 (1,363 ) Free Cash Flow $ 778 $ (10 ) $ 768 $ 1,413 $ (144 ) $ 1,269 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (409 ) $ (1,226 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,271 ) $ (2,777 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relate to Yanacocha (48.65%) and Merian (25%). (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, Yanacocha had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $50 and $181, respectively, on a cash basis. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $17 and $57, respectively, on a cash basis. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company’s computation of Free Cash Flow.​

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce statistics are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 1,198 $ 1,251 $ 4,408 $ 4,663 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,621 1,809 5,831 6,465 Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3) $ 739 $ 691 $ 756 $ 721

(1) Includes by-product credits of $50 and $128 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $31 and $91 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 157 $ 208 $ 606 $ 532 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (thousand ounces) (3) 282 264 1,062 621 Costs applicable to sales per ounce (4) $ 561 $ 791 $ 571 $ 858

(1) Includes by-product credits of $— and $2 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $1 and $3 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($16/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2020 and Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($15/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2019. (4) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.​

Costs applicable to sales per ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1)(2) $ 251 $ 259 $ 1,012 $ 494 Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM 339 359 1,336 693 Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (3) $ 739 $ 722 $ 757 $ 712

(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

Newmont has developed a metric that expands on GAAP measures, such as cost of goods sold, and non-GAAP measures, such as costs applicable to sales per ounce, to provide visibility into the economics of our mining operations related to expenditures, operating performance and the ability to generate cash flow from our continuing operations.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain production. Therefore, we believe that all-in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts that aid in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and provides investors visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production.

All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) amounts are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks such as in International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), or by reflecting the benefit from selling non-gold metals as a reduction to AISC. Differences may also arise related to definitional differences of sustaining versus development (i.e. non-sustaining) activities based upon each company’s internal policies.

The following disclosure provides information regarding the adjustments made in determining the all-in sustaining costs measure:

Costs applicable to sales. Includes all direct and indirect costs related to current production incurred to execute the current mine plan. We exclude certain exceptional or unusual amounts from Costs applicable to sales (“CAS”), such as significant revisions to recovery amounts. CAS includes by-product credits from certain metals obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. CAS is accounted for on an accrual basis and excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation, which is consistent with our presentation of CAS on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. In determining AISC, only the CAS associated with producing and selling an ounce of gold is included in the measure. Therefore, the amount of gold CAS included in AISC is derived from the CAS presented in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations less the amount of CAS attributable to the production of other metals at our Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines. The other metals CAS at those mine sites is disclosed in Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines is based upon the relative sales value of gold and other metals produced during the period.

Reclamation costs. Includes accretion expense related to reclamation liabilities and the amortization of the related Asset Retirement Cost (“ARC”) for the Company’s operating properties. Accretion related to the reclamation liabilities and the amortization of the ARC assets for reclamation does not reflect annual cash outflows but are calculated in accordance with GAAP. The accretion and amortization reflect the periodic costs of reclamation associated with current production and are therefore included in the measure. The allocation of these costs to gold and other metals is determined using the same allocation used in the allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines.

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration. Includes incurred expenses related to projects that are designed to sustain current production and exploration. We note that as current resources are depleted, exploration and advanced projects are necessary for us to replace the depleting reserves or enhance the recovery and processing of the current reserves to sustain production at existing operations. As these costs relate to sustaining our production, and are considered a continuing cost of a mining company, these costs are included in the AISC measure. These costs are derived from the Advanced projects, research and development and Exploration amounts presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations less incurred expenses related to the development of new operations, or related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation in the future. The allocation of these costs to gold and other metals is determined using the same allocation used in the allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines.

General and administrative. Includes costs related to administrative tasks not directly related to current production, but rather related to support our corporate structure and fulfill our obligations to operate as a public company. Including these expenses in the AISC metric provides visibility of the impact that general and administrative activities have on current operations and profitability on a per ounce basis.

Care and maintenance and Other expense, net. Care and maintenance primarily includes direct operating costs incurred at the mine sites during the period that these sites were temporarily placed into care and maintenance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Other expense, net we exclude certain exceptional or unusual expenses, such as restructuring, as these are not indicative to sustaining our current operations. Furthermore, this adjustment to Other expense, net is also consistent with the nature of the adjustments made to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders as disclosed in the Company’s non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss). The allocation of these costs to gold and other metals is determined using the same allocation used in the allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines.

Treatment and refining costs. Includes costs paid to smelters for treatment and refining of our concentrates to produce the salable metal. These costs are presented net as a reduction of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations. The allocation of these costs to gold and other metals is determined using the same allocation used in the allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines.

Sustaining capital and finance lease payments. We determined sustaining capital and finance lease payments as those capital expenditures and finance lease payments that are necessary to maintain current production and execute the current mine plan. We determined development (i.e. non-sustaining) capital expenditures and finance lease payments to be those payments used to develop new operations or related to projects at existing operations where those projects will materially benefit the operation and are excluded from the calculation of AISC. The classification of sustaining and development capital projects and finance leases is based on a systematic review of our project portfolio in light of the nature of each project. Sustaining capital and finance lease payments are relevant to the AISC metric as these are needed to maintain the Company’s current operations and provide improved transparency related to our ability to finance these expenditures from current operations. The allocation of these costs to gold and other metals is determined using the same allocation used in the allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs(4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Care and

Maintenance

and Other

Expense,

Net(6)(7) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital and

Lease

Related

Costs(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 65 $ 2 $ 6 $ — $ 1 $ — $ 14 $ 88 70 $ 1,239 Musselwhite 44 — 2 — 1 — 11 58 35 1,651 Porcupine 70 — 7 — — — 14 91 78 1,162 Éléonore 54 — 1 — — — 18 73 71 1,059 Peñasquito 98 — — — 1 21 29 149 201 746 Other North America — — — 1 — — — 1 — — North America 331 2 16 1 3 21 86 460 455 1,012 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Yanacocha 75 15 4 — — — 23 117 73 1,618 Merian 89 1 1 — — — 14 105 127 819 Cerro Negro 51 1 1 — 6 — 9 68 77 899 Other South America — — 2 3 1 — — 6 — — South America 215 17 8 3 7 — 46 296 277 1,070 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Boddington 158 4 — — — 3 61 226 186 1,219 Tanami 62 — 3 — — — 36 101 117 864 Other Australia — — 1 3 — — 4 8 — — Australia 220 4 4 3 — 3 101 335 303 1,106 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Ahafo 111 2 — — — — 22 135 138 973 Akyem 70 7 — — — — 8 85 109 772 Other Africa — — — 2 — — — 2 — — Africa 181 9 — 2 — — 30 222 247 893 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Nevada Gold Mines 251 1 7 2 (4) 2 36 295 339 872 Nevada 251 1 7 2 (4) 2 36 295 339 872 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Corporate and Other — — 22 53 (3) — 11 83 — — Total Gold $ 1,198 $ 33 $ 57 $ 64 $ 3 $ 26 $ 310 $ 1,691 1,621 $ 1,043 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gold equivalent ounces -

other metals (11) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Peñasquito $ 128 $ 1 $ — $ — $ — $ 28 $ 39 $ 196 246 $ 795 Boddington 29 1 — — — 2 11 43 36 1,205 Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 157 $ 2 $ — $ — $ — $ 30 $ 50 $ 239 282 $ 846 Consolidated $ 1,355 $ 35 $ 57 $ 64 $ 3 $ 56 $ 360 $ 1,930

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $50 and excludes co-product revenues of $378. (3) Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $1 at NGM. (4) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $19 and $16, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $14 and $217, respectively. (5) Advanced projects, research and development and Exploration excludes development expenditures of $2 at Porcupine, $3 at Other North America, $1 at Yanacocha, $1 at Merian, $2 at Cerro Negro, $9 at Other South America, $2 at Tanami, $4 at Other Australia, $8 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $5 at NGM and $1 at Corporate and Other, totaling $42 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (6) Care and maintenance includes $6 at Cerro Negro and $1 at Other South America of cash care and maintenance costs associated with the sites temporarily being placed into care and maintenance or operating at reduced levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period ended December 31, 2020 that we would have continued to incur if the site were not temporarily placed into care and maintenance. (7) Other expense, net is adjusted for incremental costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic of $25, settlement costs of $24 and restructuring and severance of $6. (8) Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $113 for North America, $46 for South America, $109 for Australia, $30 for Africa, $36 for Nevada, and $11 for Corporate and Other, totaling $345 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $53. The following are major development projects: Musselwhite Materials Handling, Pamour, Éléonore Lower Mine Material Handling System, Quecher Main, Yanacocha Sulfides, Emilia, Tanami Expansion 2, Subika Mining Method Change, Ahafo North, Goldrush Complex, Turquoise Ridge 3rd shaft and Range Front Declines at Cortez. (9) Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $15. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($16.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2020.