Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

