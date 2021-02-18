 

Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced it has acquired UK-based RP Support Ltd. (RPS), a provider of industrial stereolithography 3D printers and solutions. RPS’ complementary technology further expands Stratasys’ polymer suite of solutions across the product life cycle, from concept modeling to manufacturing. Stratasys will leverage its industry-leading go-to-market infrastructure to offer RPS’ Neo line of systems to the global market with an expanded set of applications. Stratasys expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to revenue and non-GAAP per-share earnings by the end of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005493/en/

Neo 3D printers from RPS can produce large parts in a small footprint using a wide range of materials providing properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Neo 3D printers from RPS can produce large parts in a small footprint using a wide range of materials providing properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. (Photo: Business Wire)

RPS’ Neo line of 3D printers feature dynamic laser beam technology that enables build accuracy, feature detail, and low variability across the full extent of a large build platform. As an open resin system, the Neo products provide customers materials with a wide range of properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. Its products can produce large parts up to 800 x 800 x 600 mm, providing a significant build area in a small footprint.

In addition, all Neo systems are Industry 4.0-ready, with Titanium control software that includes a camera, network connectivity, support remote diagnostics, and mid-build parameter customization. The printers can automatically email progress reports on jobs. Stratasys plans to integrate its GrabCAD Print workflow software into future versions of the product.

“As businesses accelerate their adoption of additive manufacturing, our goal is providing our global customers with the world’s best and most complete polymer 3D printing portfolio,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “We believe the Neo products are superior relative to other solutions currently available in the market due to an open choice in resins, low service requirements, and reliable and accurate builds with simple day-to-day operation. With access to our strong global channels and our innovative GrabCAD software, we will bring RPS’ innovative products to many more manufacturing organizations.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced it has acquired UK-based RP Support Ltd. (RPS), a provider of industrial stereolithography 3D printers and solutions. RPS’ complementary technology further …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
MakerBot METHOD 3D Printers Now Support BASF Forward AM Ultrafuse 316L Stainless Steel Composite Material
16.02.21
Stratasys Introduces Carbon Fiber Material for F123 Series 3D Printers
16.02.21
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
172
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??