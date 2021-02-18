Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced it has acquired UK-based RP Support Ltd . (RPS), a provider of industrial stereolithography 3D printers and solutions. RPS’ complementary technology further expands Stratasys’ polymer suite of solutions across the product life cycle, from concept modeling to manufacturing. Stratasys will leverage its industry-leading go-to-market infrastructure to offer RPS’ Neo line of systems to the global market with an expanded set of applications. Stratasys expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to revenue and non-GAAP per-share earnings by the end of 2021.

Neo 3D printers from RPS can produce large parts in a small footprint using a wide range of materials providing properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. (Photo: Business Wire)

RPS’ Neo line of 3D printers feature dynamic laser beam technology that enables build accuracy, feature detail, and low variability across the full extent of a large build platform. As an open resin system, the Neo products provide customers materials with a wide range of properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. Its products can produce large parts up to 800 x 800 x 600 mm, providing a significant build area in a small footprint.

In addition, all Neo systems are Industry 4.0-ready, with Titanium control software that includes a camera, network connectivity, support remote diagnostics, and mid-build parameter customization. The printers can automatically email progress reports on jobs. Stratasys plans to integrate its GrabCAD Print workflow software into future versions of the product.

“As businesses accelerate their adoption of additive manufacturing, our goal is providing our global customers with the world’s best and most complete polymer 3D printing portfolio,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “We believe the Neo products are superior relative to other solutions currently available in the market due to an open choice in resins, low service requirements, and reliable and accurate builds with simple day-to-day operation. With access to our strong global channels and our innovative GrabCAD software, we will bring RPS’ innovative products to many more manufacturing organizations.”